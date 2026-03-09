Who Is Cierra Ramirez? Cierra Alexa Ramirez is an American actress and singer known for her emotionally resonant portrayals of complex characters. Her commitment to diverse roles has established her as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry. She first captured widespread attention as Mariana Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters. Her nuanced performance on the show quickly earned critical praise and a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Cierra Alexa Ramirez Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Colombian and Mexican Education Westside High School, home-school program Father Sonny Ramirez Mother Cris Ramirez Siblings Savannah Ramirez

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sugar Land, Texas, Cierra Ramirez was surrounded by music, with her father, Sonny Ramirez, working as a music producer. Her mother, Cris Ramirez, was a kindergarten teacher. She attended Westside High School for two years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career. Ramirez completed her high school education through a flexible home-school program.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has marked the personal life of Cierra Ramirez, who married musician Othrsyde, also known as Jonathan Zallez, in September 2025. She was previously in a relationship with Jeff Wittek for three years. Ramirez and Zallez first began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in September 2023. They do not have any children.