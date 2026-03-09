Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American media personality and diplomat known for her compelling presence. Her career has spanned law, television, and high-stakes political fundraising. Her breakout moment arrived when she became a co-host on Fox News Channel’s The Five, where her sharp legal and political commentary gained national attention. Guilfoyle also served as the First Lady of San Francisco during Gavin Newsom’s mayoral tenure.

Full Name Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Mercy High School, University of California, Davis, University of San Francisco School of Law, Trinity College Dublin Father Anthony Guilfoyle Mother Mercedes Marie Gerena Guilfoyle Kids Ronan Anthony Villency

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in San Francisco, California, where Kimberly Guilfoyle was born and raised by her Puerto Rican mother and Irish immigrant father. Her mother, Mercedes, a special education teacher, sadly passed away when Guilfoyle was eleven. She attended Mercy High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude, from the University of California, Davis, and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kimberly Guilfoyle’s public life, including marriages to former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and businessman Eric Villency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. ended in late 2024. Guilfoyle shares one son, Ronan Anthony Villency, with her second ex-husband Eric Villency, born in October 2006.

Career Highlights Kimberly Guilfoyle’s career as a lawyer led to prominent roles, including Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco, handling serious felony cases. She also garnered recognition as a legal analyst and television news personality. She transitioned to a national media career, most notably as a co-host of The Five on Fox News, providing commentary on constitutional law and foreign affairs. Guilfoyle later served as a Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump. In a significant diplomatic appointment, Guilfoyle was confirmed as the US Ambassador to Greece in September 2025, becoming the first woman to hold the role.