Who Is Oscar Isaac? Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada is an American actor widely recognized for his intense versatility and compelling, nuanced performances. He is often praised for breaking stereotypes in his portrayal of Latino characters. His breakout role came as the titular folk singer in the 2013 Coen brothers’ drama Inside Llewyn Davis, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. This performance solidified his ability to embody complex characters.

Full Name Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Elvira Lind Nationality Guatemalan American Ethnicity Mixed Education Miami Dade College, Juilliard School Father Óscar Gonzalo Hernández-Cano Mother María Eugenia Estrada Nicolle Siblings Nicole Hernandez Hammer, Mike Hernandez Kids Eugene Isaac, Mads Isaac

Early Life and Education Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, moving to the US as an infant with his Guatemalan mother, María Eugenia Estrada Nicolle, and Cuban father, Óscar Gonzalo Hernández-Cano. His childhood in Miami, Florida, often involved directing his siblings, Nicole and Mike, in home movies. Isaac attended Westminster Christian School before embracing music and acting at Miami Dade College. He later honed his craft at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2005.

Notable Relationships Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada married Danish filmmaker and screenwriter Elvira Lind in early 2017 after reportedly starting their relationship in 2012. Their creative collaboration extends to their production company, Mad Gene Media. Isaac and Lind share two sons, Eugene and Mads, born in April 2017 and October 2019, respectively. The couple generally keeps their family life private.

Career Highlights Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada gained widespread recognition for his starring role in the Coen brothers’ musical drama Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He then captivated global audiences as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2019. Beyond major film franchises, Isaac also earned a Golden Globe Award for his lead performance in the miniseries Show Me a Hero in 2015. He co-founded the production company Mad Gene Media with his wife, Elvira Lind, further expanding his influence in the industry.