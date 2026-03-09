Who Is YG? Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson is an American rapper and songwriter, recognized for his authentic West Coast hip-hop sound and energetic live performances. He consistently blends street narratives with social commentary, defining a distinct style within the genre. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2010 debut single “Toot It and Boot It,” which reached number 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. This early hit established his presence and set the stage for a successful career.

Full Name Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Paramount High School, Mayfair High School Father Ulysses Jackson Mother Shone’e Jackson Kids Harmony, Vibe Jackson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Compton, California, Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson was raised in a large family, where his parents, Ulysses and Shone’e Jackson, ran a daycare business. His father also reportedly tried to steer him away from gang culture through athletics. He attended Paramount High School and Mayfair High School, though he did not graduate from either. Despite his early academic path, an innate interest in music developed, setting the foundation for his future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson’s public life, including relationships with singers Kehlani and rapper Saweetie in recent years. However, no current partner is publicly confirmed. Jackson shares two daughters, Harmony and Vibe Jackson, with Catelyn Sparks, with whom he co-parents. His daughters have notably influenced his perspective on life and music.

Career Highlights Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson’s debut album, My Krazy Life, released in 2014, received critical acclaim and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. His impactful single “My Nigga,” released in 2013, achieved platinum certification and reached number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond his music, Jackson launched 4Hunnid Records and a complementary streetwear clothing line, both inspired by his Compton roots. These ventures expanded his influence across entertainment and fashion, solidifying his brand. He has earned multiple Grammy nominations and BET Hip Hop Awards, cementing his position as a prominent figure in modern hip-hop culture.