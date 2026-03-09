Who Is Jordan Klepper? Jordan Klepper is an American comedian and political satirist, known for his incisive field interviews. His unique style consistently dissects current events with sharp wit and a probing curiosity. He gained widespread recognition as a correspondent on The Daily Show, where his segments frequently went viral for their pointed humor. Klepper often approaches complex topics by engaging directly with the public.

Full Name Jordan Klepper Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Scottish, English, Irish Education Kalamazoo Central High School, Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center, Kalamazoo College Father Mark Klepper Mother Betse Klepper Siblings Caycee Klepper Sledge Kids 1 child

Early Life and Education A Michigan native, Jordan Klepper grew up in Kalamazoo as the son of Mark and Betse Klepper. His parents were introduced by actor Tim Allen, Betse’s cousin. He attended Kalamazoo Central High School and the Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center before earning a BA in both mathematics and theater from Kalamazoo College, where he cultivated an early interest in improv.

Notable Relationships Jordan Klepper is married to Laura Grey, an actress and comedian whom he wed in 2013. The couple initially met as members of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade in their early comedy careers. Klepper shares one child with Grey, with whom he has also collaborated on various short films and comedy projects throughout their relationship.

Career Highlights Jordan Klepper’s career in satirical comedy took off as a correspondent for The Daily Show, where his sharp field interviews earned widespread acclaim. He later hosted The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, expanding his role in late-night political commentary. He has since helmed numerous acclaimed Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse specials, tackling diverse social and political issues with his signature investigative humor. Klepper’s impactful journalism has earned him a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy nominations, including a recent win as a co-host on The Daily Show.