Who Is Iliza Shlesinger? Iliza Vie Shlesinger is an American comedian, actress, and writer, known for her sharp wit and observational humor. She commands stages globally with a distinctive voice and engaging physical comedy. Shlesinger’s breakout moment came in 2008 when she won NBC’s Last Comic Standing, becoming the first woman and youngest contestant to claim the title. This pivotal victory launched her into the national spotlight, leading to a prolific career in stand-up comedy and television.

Full Name Iliza Vie Shlesinger Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Greenhill School, University of Kansas, Emerson College Siblings Ben, Brad, Emily Kids Sierra Mae, Ethan Lyons

Early Life and Education Raised in Dallas, Texas, Iliza Shlesinger began cultivating her comedic talent early, participating in her private Greenhill School’s improvisation team. Her creative drive was evident as she explored performance and writing from a young age. She attended the University of Kansas for one year before transferring to Emerson College in Boston, where she majored in film. At Emerson, Shlesinger further honed her skills as a member of a campus sketch comedy group.

Notable Relationships Iliza Shlesinger is married to chef and author Noah Galuten, whom she wed in May 2018 in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple has publicly shared insights into their supportive and long-term relationship. Shlesinger and Galuten are parents to two children: a daughter, Sierra Mae, born in January 2022, and a son, Ethan Lyons, born in February 2024. She often incorporates aspects of her personal life and experiences as a mother into her comedy.

Career Highlights Iliza Shlesinger’s stand-up career soared after she won NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008, establishing her as a unique voice in comedy. This major achievement propelled her into a series of successful endeavors. To date, Shlesinger has released six acclaimed Netflix comedy specials, including War Paint, Elder Millennial, and Hot Forever, which showcase her distinctive observational humor and physical style. She also wrote and starred in the romantic comedy film Good on Paper for Netflix. Her versatility extends to acting roles in films like Spenser Confidential and Pieces of a Woman, and she hosts the popular podcast “AIA: Ask Iliza Anything”. Shlesinger has also authored two books, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity and All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions.