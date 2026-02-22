Who Is Lea Salonga? Lea Salonga is a Filipino actress and singer known for her powerful, clear vocals and captivating stage presence. Her exceptional talent has graced both the theater stage and the silver screen for decades. She achieved global recognition originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon, a performance that earned her multiple prestigious awards and opened doors for Asian artists in Western theater. Salonga is also an avid tech enthusiast.

Full Name Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality Filipino Ethnicity Filipino Education Operation Brotherhood Montessori Center, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines College of Music Father Feliciano Genuino Salonga Jr. Mother Maria Ligaya Alcantara Imutan Siblings Gerard Salonga Kids Nicole Beverly Chien

Early Life and Education Born in Manila, Philippines, Lea Salonga grew up with a supportive family, including her conductor brother Gerard Salonga, who nurtured her early musical talents. Her parents, Feliciano and Maria Ligaya, recognized her prodigious vocal abilities. She attended Operation Brotherhood Montessori Center and pursued a pre-medical track at Ateneo de Manila University, while also training at the University of the Philippines College of Music’s extension program. Later, she studied Philosophy and European History at Fordham University.

Notable Relationships Lea Salonga married American entrepreneur Robert Charles Chien on January 10, 2004, a union that followed their meeting during her run in Flower Drum Song. Their relationship has been a steady presence in her life amidst her busy career. The couple shares one daughter, Nicole Beverly Chien, born in May 2006. Salonga often shares glimpses of her family life, balancing her international career with her role as a mother and wife.

Career Highlights Lea Salonga originated the iconic role of Kim in the West End production of Miss Saigon, later reprising it on Broadway. This landmark performance earned her an Olivier Award and a historic Tony Award for Best Actress, a first for an Asian performer. Beyond the stage, she provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, earning her the distinguished title of Disney Legend. She also served as a coach on The Voice of the Philippines. Her extensive accolades include Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced for 2026, solidifying her status as a global icon.