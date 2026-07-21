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It takes one hell of a marketing drive to convince you that you need something you already have. Your kid doesn’t need a professional skincare routine, but they’re feeling pressured to adopt one. They’re glued to their phone screen, bombarded with social media content telling them that they need flawless skin.

Brands, influencers, content creators, and yes, even pre-teens and teens, are shamelessly pushing the idea on socially anxious young girls that if they buy expensive products, copy extensive skincare routines, and erase every imperfection, they too can be happy and loved.

They’re being sold self-care, but what they’re really getting is compulsive behavior, low self-esteem, hypercriticalness, and extreme nervousness. It’s big business. But as a parent, you can’t protect your child from everything.

Obsessions with beauty at the cost of everything else can affect anyone. Body dysmorphia, the looksmaxxing community, and social media filter dysmorphia are proof of that. But because skincare is normalized in society, protecting vulnerable girls becomes more difficult when your culture and economy reinforce these ideas. Peer pressure doesn’t help. And it leads to wrecked health and spent savings.