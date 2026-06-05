Historians Reveal The Surnames That Have Ties To Royalty, And You Might Want To Check Yours

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Be honest. For a solid chunk of your childhood, you thought the Queen’s name was just Queen Elizabeth. First name Queen, last name Elizabeth. Like Madonna. Like Cher. Like a one-name icon who simply did not require further categorization. And you would not be entirely wrong, because for most of history, European royals did not really do surnames.

They had houses, dynasties and titles, but a last name in the traditional sense? Not really their thing. That changed, and the story of how it changed is quite a lot more dramatic than you would expect. But more importantly, it turns out that royal blood might have trickled a lot further down the family tree than anyone realized. Including yours.

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Royal surnames haven’t always existed, and millions of people could be of nobility without even knowing it

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Experts have revealed 35 surnames that could be worth tracing back, just in case there was a crown in your lineage

European royal families were not exactly known for marrying outside the club. For centuries, kings married queens, princes married princesses, and noble houses merged with other noble houses. It was an elaborate, continent-wide game of matrimonial chess that was less about love and considerably more about land, alliances, and keeping the bloodlines suitably prestigious.

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The unintended consequence of all of that intermarrying is that the resulting family tree did not stay small and neat at the top. It spread. Enormously. Over generations, branches of these royal and noble families moved away from court life, lost their titles, changed their occupations, and settled across Europe and beyond, becoming farmers, tradespeople, teachers, and professionals with absolutely no indication of where their family name originally came from.

Historians now believe that millions of people alive today share some degree of distant ancestry with European monarchs. And according to genealogy experts at MyHeritage, one of the most accessible clues as to whether you might be one of them is sitting right there on your passport. Your surname.

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The most notable is obviously Windsor, but some more common names like Stuart and Percy snuck on the list too

Image credits: Roméo A / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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MyHeritage compiled a list of 35 surnames that have historically been linked to aristocratic and noble bloodlines across Europe. Some of them are obvious, the kind of names that immediately conjure images of thrones and castles. Others are considerably more surprising, surnames you might find on a school register or a coffee shop loyalty card, without thinking twice. Have a scroll and try not to get too excited, or too disappointed.

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Windsor Tudor Stuart Plantagenet Capet Bourbon Habsburg Hanover Valois Lancaster York Bruce de Valois de Medici Savoy Orange-Nassau Oldenburg Glucksburg Romanov Baskerville Darcy Neville Percy Astley Capell Howard Seymour Grey FitzAlan Courtenay Manners Russell Cavendish Talbot Spencer

That last one might ring a bell. Spencer is the family name of Princess Diana, meaning anyone carrying that surname has a tangible, documented connection to the modern British royal family. And if your name is Darcy and you have spent your whole life assuming it was just a Jane Austen thing, we have some news for you. It is also medieval English nobility. You are welcome.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Statistician Joseph Chang published a landmark paper in 1999, calculating that any two people of European descent who share a common ancestor from around 1400 AD are almost certainly related. His modelling suggested that a single person living in medieval Europe who has any descendants alive today is likely an ancestor of every living European.

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Meaning Charlemagne, king of the Franks and emperor of the Romans, is almost statistically certain to be a direct ancestor of every single person with European heritage alive today. Geneticist and author Adam Rutherford expanded on this in his book A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived, arguing that the concept of “pure” bloodlines is essentially a mathematical impossibility.

Family trees do not branch outward forever; they fold back on themselves constantly through what genealogists call pedigree collapse, where the same ancestors appear on multiple branches of the same tree. The further back you go, the more inevitable shared ancestry becomes. What this means in practice is that the question is probably not whether you are descended from European royalty. It is more likely just a question of which royal, and how many times over.

Who is the most famous person you have ever discovered on your family tree? Blow our minds in the comments!

People in the comments had some pretty interesting theories about how they were related to royalty

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