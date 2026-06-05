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Historians Reveal The Surnames That Have Ties To Royalty, And You Might Want To Check Yours
A royal family walking outdoors dressed formally, illustrating surnames with ties to royalty and heritage.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

Historians Reveal The Surnames That Have Ties To Royalty, And You Might Want To Check Yours

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Be honest. For a solid chunk of your childhood, you thought the Queen’s name was just Queen Elizabeth. First name Queen, last name Elizabeth. Like Madonna. Like Cher. Like a one-name icon who simply did not require further categorization. And you would not be entirely wrong, because for most of history, European royals did not really do surnames.

They had houses, dynasties and titles, but a last name in the traditional sense? Not really their thing. That changed, and the story of how it changed is quite a lot more dramatic than you would expect. But more importantly, it turns out that royal blood might have trickled a lot further down the family tree than anyone realized. Including yours.

RELATED:

    Royal surnames haven’t always existed, and millions of people could be of nobility without even knowing it

    Royal family walking together in formal attire representing royalty surnames

    Image credits: Aaron Chown / Getty Images

    Experts have revealed 35 surnames that could be worth tracing back, just in case there was a crown in your lineage

    European royal families were not exactly known for marrying outside the club. For centuries, kings married queens, princes married princesses, and noble houses merged with other noble houses. It was an elaborate, continent-wide game of matrimonial chess that was less about love and considerably more about land, alliances, and keeping the bloodlines suitably prestigious.

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    The unintended consequence of all of that intermarrying is that the resulting family tree did not stay small and neat at the top. It spread. Enormously. Over generations, branches of these royal and noble families moved away from court life, lost their titles, changed their occupations, and settled across Europe and beyond, becoming farmers, tradespeople, teachers, and professionals with absolutely no indication of where their family name originally came from.

    Historians now believe that millions of people alive today share some degree of distant ancestry with European monarchs. And according to genealogy experts at MyHeritage, one of the most accessible clues as to whether you might be one of them is sitting right there on your passport. Your surname.

    Smiling elderly queen in light blue outfit symbolizing royal surnames

    Image credits: Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

    The most notable is obviously Windsor, but some more common names like Stuart and Percy snuck on the list too

    Ornate black gate with golden royal crest emblem at royal residence

    Image credits: Roméo A / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    MyHeritage compiled a list of 35 surnames that have historically been linked to aristocratic and noble bloodlines across Europe. Some of them are obvious, the kind of names that immediately conjure images of thrones and castles. Others are considerably more surprising, surnames you might find on a school register or a coffee shop loyalty card, without thinking twice. Have a scroll and try not to get too excited, or too disappointed.

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    1. Windsor
    2. Tudor
    3. Stuart
    4. Plantagenet
    5. Capet
    6. Bourbon
    7. Habsburg
    8. Hanover
    9. Valois
    10. Lancaster
    11. York
    12. Bruce
    13. de Valois
    14. de Medici
    15. Savoy
    16. Orange-Nassau
    17. Oldenburg
    18. Glucksburg
    19. Romanov
    20. Baskerville
    21. Darcy
    22. Neville
    23. Percy
    24. Astley
    25. Capell
    26. Howard
    27. Seymour
    28. Grey
    29. FitzAlan
    30. Courtenay
    31. Manners
    32. Russell
    33. Cavendish
    34. Talbot
    35. Spencer

    That last one might ring a bell. Spencer is the family name of Princess Diana, meaning anyone carrying that surname has a tangible, documented connection to the modern British royal family. And if your name is Darcy and you have spent your whole life assuming it was just a Jane Austen thing, we have some news for you. It is also medieval English nobility. You are welcome.

    Hands of a couple dressed in vintage royal period costumes

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Statistician Joseph Chang published a landmark paper in 1999, calculating that any two people of European descent who share a common ancestor from around 1400 AD are almost certainly related. His modelling suggested that a single person living in medieval Europe who has any descendants alive today is likely an ancestor of every living European.

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    Meaning Charlemagne, king of the Franks and emperor of the Romans, is almost statistically certain to be a direct ancestor of every single person with European heritage alive today. Geneticist and author Adam Rutherford expanded on this in his book A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived, arguing that the concept of “pure” bloodlines is essentially a mathematical impossibility.

    Family trees do not branch outward forever; they fold back on themselves constantly through what genealogists call pedigree collapse, where the same ancestors appear on multiple branches of the same tree. The further back you go, the more inevitable shared ancestry becomes. What this means in practice is that the question is probably not whether you are descended from European royalty. It is more likely just a question of which royal, and how many times over.

    Who is the most famous person you have ever discovered on your family tree? Blow our minds in the comments!

    People in the comments had some pretty interesting theories about how they were related to royalty

    Social media comment questioning being related to royalty surnames

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    Comment about being 14th cousin to Queen Elizabeth and 9th cousin to Lady Dianna with surname ties to royalty

    Comment doubting claim with word could about billionaire and surname ties to royalty

    Comment mentioning Muncaster surname and Muncaster Castle related to royal surname ties

    Comment expressing surprise that Diggles surname not listed for royal connections

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    Comment about doing research on alleged royal lineage and surname ties to royalty

    Comment claiming last name is Americanized Tudor with royal ties

    Comment about family tree message related to Margaret Befout

    Comment about Spencer lineage related to Princess Diana

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    Comment stating most Europeans descend from Charlemagne

    Comment dismissing another list of surnames with royal ties

    Comment asking if a surname provides benefits without working related to royal lineage

    Comment joking about being 812,443rd in line for the throne with surname ties

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    Comment about surname being a school name in American cartoon Bob's Burgers

    Comment about being a descendant of the Tudor Howard line and surname ties to royalty

    Comment sharing family traced lineage to Richard the Lionheart and King John with surname

    Comment discussing British royalty and surnames connected to royalty

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    Louise Pieterse

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    What do you think ?
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    aodom1701 avatar
    Dax
    Dax
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found out my dog has a royal connection based on his name. He will even more demanding now!

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    fred_18 avatar
    FreeDragon
    FreeDragon
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The King John Connection: historical and genealogical studies show that 43 of the 46 U.S. presidents share common ancestry with King John (1166–1216). Not a conspiracy though, just statistics: humans have over 33 million potential ancestors going back to the 13th century, so at one point your lineage will overlap with royalty.

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    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any surname could have royal roots. I’m distant cousin to every one of the royals, including spouses, but through some female lines. A lot of those names are on my tree, but not more recent than maybe 17th century.

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    aodom1701 avatar
    Dax
    Dax
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found out my dog has a royal connection based on his name. He will even more demanding now!

    0
    0points
    reply
    fred_18 avatar
    FreeDragon
    FreeDragon
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The King John Connection: historical and genealogical studies show that 43 of the 46 U.S. presidents share common ancestry with King John (1166–1216). Not a conspiracy though, just statistics: humans have over 33 million potential ancestors going back to the 13th century, so at one point your lineage will overlap with royalty.

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    reply
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    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any surname could have royal roots. I’m distant cousin to every one of the royals, including spouses, but through some female lines. A lot of those names are on my tree, but not more recent than maybe 17th century.

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