The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time in history. Never before had the world been forced to shut down on such a global scale, requiring education, jobs and countless other events to turn to digital alternatives. Companies were rapidly closing while millions worldwide were dealing with devastating health issues and the loss of loved ones, meanwhile, the rest of us were just trying to figure out how to avoid getting sick. We were faced with an interesting concoction of fear and boredom all at once, and many of us found bizarre ways to channel our energy and anxiety. Thus, we began making some questionable decisions.

As you’ll see on this list, we all found unique ways to cope with the stress of the pandemic. I, for one, began reading a lot at first, but later found myself dying my hair purple and teal and taking three hour long walks per day, just to get out of the house. I became way too invested in the 90 Day Fiancé cinematic universe, and I started experimenting with the most interesting recipes I could find. I simultaneously had way more energy than I knew what to do with and couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed for hours at a time each day. It was an extremely weird time to live through, so it’s understandable for people to have faced more mental health issues than usual during that period.