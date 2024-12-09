ADVERTISEMENT

Living in a more progressive society has shined a light on what was once an often-dismissed topic like mental health. It’s also allowed those struggling to find different coping methods, ultimately lessening their burdens.

Memes can sometimes be a source of quick laughs that uplift the spirits. That’s where platforms like the Existence Is Pain Instagram page come in. Its content doesn’t disappoint, touching on sensitive topics like anxiety and overthinking and presenting them lightheartedly.

We’ve picked out some of the best memes from the page, which we think you’ll enjoy. For those with mental struggles, hopefully these can make you smile today.