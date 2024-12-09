ADVERTISEMENT

Living in a more progressive society has shined a light on what was once an often-dismissed topic like mental health. It’s also allowed those struggling to find different coping methods, ultimately lessening their burdens.  

Memes can sometimes be a source of quick laughs that uplift the spirits. That’s where platforms like the Existence Is Pain Instagram page come in. Its content doesn’t disappoint, touching on sensitive topics like anxiety and overthinking and presenting them lightheartedly. 

We’ve picked out some of the best memes from the page, which we think you’ll enjoy. For those with mental struggles, hopefully these can make you smile today.

#1

Cassette tape labeled humorously, showcasing mental health meme about a sarcastic Bible reading.

I think this is from the Obvious Plant Instagram account. They make a lot of very funny joke products like this.

    #2

    A man with a humorous quote about sleep schedules and mental health, wearing a gray shirt against a colorful background.

    #3

    A relatable mental health meme about restarting a song due to inner thoughts being too loud.

    #4

    Man taking a selfie with two others, one holding documents, with text "Divorce selfie!" for a mental health meme.

    #5

    Relatable mental health meme with text: "ur so chill" - "thanks i gave up".

    #6

    Relatable mental health meme about a humorous misunderstanding in a Sims group chat.

    #7

    Sign with "Spicy Memory," humorously referencing mental health and trauma.

    #8

    Hilarious meme with prehistoric sea creatures and text "I was born in the wrong generation" for mental health humor.

    #9

    Ancient philosopher with book, humorous mental health meme quote about generational concerns.

    #10

    Funny and relatable mental health meme with a pop-up invitation to suffer, overlaid on a traditional illustration.

    #11

    A humorous mental health meme showing a "Now Hiring Happy People" sign with a witty unemployment caption.

    #12

    Boy in a bar feeling awkward, reflecting hilarious relatable mental health meme sentiment.

    Relatable mental health meme of a character in a suit contemplating decisions.

    Two people laughing at a meme, showing a fly with a speech bubble about existential humor.

    Graphic of head with text showing relatable mental health meme humor about hidden pain.

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    Horse running with "3 coffees no lunch" text, capturing relatable mental health meme humor.

    Hilarious-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

    #18

    Remote control with tangled red lines, a funny relatable mental health meme.

    #19

    Inverted image of Bob Marley with text: "Worry about everything, nothing is going to be alright." Relatable mental health meme.

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Sun-headed figure in a chair with text about finding peace, highlighting relatable mental health humor.

    Plush pink axolotl with text "i'm seriously at my limit" surrounded by flames, representing relatable mental health meme.

    Cartoon rainbow crying, saying, "I can't find my cigarettes," as an eagle asks why it's sad. Relatable mental health meme.

    Vintage figure with a mustache juxtaposed with Pepsi can, humorously relating to mental health memes.

    #24

    Sign with humorous typo: "Please satanise your hands here," showcasing relatable mental health meme humor.

    Boy wearing sunglasses gets a tattoo, mom laughs; hilarious relatable mental health meme about impermanence.

    Portrait of Søren Kierkegaard with text: "Do it or do not do it - you will regret both." Relatable mental health meme.

    #27

    Man grinning with dog, holding a relatable and hilarious mental health meme about watching a long YouTube video essay.

    Relatable mental health meme tweet about waking up with mixed feelings.

    Blurry figure holding coffee, expressing exhaustion, illustrating a relatable mental health meme about caffeine struggles.

    A blurry cat meme expressing relatable mental health humor with glowing eyes and caption about going insane.

    Stuffed bear sitting contemplatively at the edge of a pond. Hilarious relatable mental health meme text above.

    Relatable mental health meme of downloading unread PDFs, featuring a vast warehouse scene.

    Kermit in a grocery aisle, humorous relatable mental health meme about acting natural after leaving without buying.

    X-ray of a skeleton slouched over a desk with text "posture reveal," highlighting relatable mental health memes.

    #35

    Fluffy white dog meme with text about active listening while feeling dissociated; relatable mental health humor.

    Person in striped shirt mimicking running on a street with a funny mental health meme caption overhead.

    Young man with a shy smile, captioned "who’s going to match my freak," representing relatable mental health humor.

    Relatable mental health meme with a possum and humorous breakdown caption.

    Relatable mental health meme with a tweet questioning memory and intelligence.

    #40

    A man posing near a gravestone with text "my hopes and dreams," humorously embracing life's absurdity, representing mental health memes.

    Cow standing in the ocean with text overlay; a hilarious relatable mental health meme.

    Characters from Fight Club with text overlay of a funny mental health message, surrounded by sparkles and Hello Kitty stickers.

    A frog lying in bed at night, looking thoughtful. Text above reads, "When I remember that my future depends mostly on me."

    #44

    Wolf standing humorously like a human, captioned about taxes and mental health, reflecting relatable mental health memes.

    A crow surrounded by skulls with text humorously addressing relatable mental health themes.

    A chocolate bar bitten in an unconventional way, showcasing relatable mental health meme humor.

    Boxer distracted by toys with text overlay about cleaning, illustrating relatable mental health meme humor.

    #48

    Two children in a classroom setting with a funny mental health meme about ignorance and apathy.

    Sisyphus pushing a boulder uphill, illustrating a relatable mental health meme about life's persistent struggles.

    Man humorously demonstrating a small inconvenience with a patched barrel, highlighting relatable mental health themes.

    Group photo with diverse styles, capturing the essence of relatable mental health meme humor.

    Woman petting sharks labeled "Tattoo Artists" and "People who need therapists" in a humorous mental health meme.

    #53

    Close-up of eyes with text overlay: "plato let me back into the cave pls," illustrating a relatable mental health meme.

    Relatable meme shows a man choosing to stare into space rather than use his phone, highlighting mental health humor.

    Blonde woman humorously expressing need for long break after brief socializing, relatable to mental health themes.

    Relatable mental health meme contrasting emotional chaos with calm advice-giving.

    #57

    Person staring at a kitchen fire with text overlay highlighting relatable mental health humor.

    Relatable mental health meme comparing existentialists and absurdists with humorous dialogue.

    Abstract art parody featuring people embracing, overlaid with text about desires, conveying relatable mental health humor.

    Relatable mental health meme featuring people dancing with humorous existential text.

    Relatable mental health meme of a person humorously responding to an interview question.

    #62

    Man with serious expression and text overlay about speaking too much, highlighting relatable mental health meme humor.

    Person humorously reconnecting with friends after a mental health episode, highlighting relatable and hilarious moments.

    A man in a suit with a mental health meme text about insecurity.

    Stick figures in a mental health meme; one swings a wrecking ball labeled "Another traumatizing event" at another building blocks.

    Relatable mental health meme featuring a cartoon character relaxing awkwardly on a day off in a messy room.

    Person holding balloons, wearing a shirt that humorously reads "I have given up," reflecting relatable mental health memes.

    Ice cream labeled as paracetamol, a hilarious relatable mental health meme.

    #69

    Relatable mental health meme with a tweet about tiredness and a humorous reply suggesting vitamin deficiencies.

    #70

    Barber giving a haircut to a Buddha statue, capturing a relatable mental health meme humor.

    A darkly lit face captures a relatable mental health moment, expressing surprise and self-awareness.

    Inverted-color sculpture with text overlay: "Evil Socrates be like: 'Yeah, I know.'" Relatable mental health meme.

    Relatable mental health meme showing a person in a car yelling at a statue head with glowing eyes.

    #74

    A tornado and rainbow in a field labeled nihilism, coffee, and absurdism, capturing relatable mental health humor.

    Relatable mental health meme with stick figures carrying another, captioned "what happened to him? he ate without YouTube."

    Teacher pointing at whiteboard with funny, relatable mental health meme about anxiety and sandwiches.

    Text meme about Sisyphus ordering whisky, capturing relatable mental health humor.

    Spider-Man sitting on a balcony, pondering, with text "Maybe I am the problem," illustrating a relatable mental health meme.

    A person with a humorous and mysterious tattoo referencing the meaning of life, highlighting relatable mental health humor.

    #80

    Text exchange depicting a humorous and relatable mental health meme with a whale graphic.

