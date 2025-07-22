0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Do People Do That Immediately Screams “Low Self-Esteem” To You?
We all have behaviors that give away more than we realize, especially when it comes to self-esteem. Whether it’s constant self-deprecating jokes or always seeking validation, some actions can be subtle cries for reassurance. So, Pandas, what’s something people do that instantly makes you think they might be struggling with low self-esteem? Share your thoughts!
This post may include affiliate links.