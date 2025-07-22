ADVERTISEMENT

We all have behaviors that give away more than we realize, especially when it comes to self-esteem. Whether it’s constant self-deprecating jokes or always seeking validation, some actions can be subtle cries for reassurance. So, Pandas, what’s something people do that instantly makes you think they might be struggling with low self-esteem? Share your thoughts!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish