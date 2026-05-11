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Believe it or not, but even today, arranged marriages dominate the Indian wedding market. Despite the influence of modernization, many parents still choose their adult children’s spouses. Although lots are happy with this system, not every bond proves long-lasting, contrary to some folks’ beliefs.

Just look at this guy whose arranged marriage totally ruined his life. A few days after their wedding, he saw his wife’s video, which she claimed was old and with her ex. However, when he learned the truth, it gave him panic attacks. Read on to find out what he did next!

More info: Reddit

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When a person gets cheated on, it can shatter their sense of reality if they cared about their partner

Image credits: Amit Kaudinya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the poster saw his wife’s video with another man, just 10 days after their wedding, she claimed that it was old and the guy was her ex-boyfriend

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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However, her lie was soon exposed as the video was not old, and the guy was her colleague, with whom she had cheated, so the poster tried to leave her

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Much to his surprise, he got harassed by her and her family to give their marriage another chance, so he did, but it worsened his mental health

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He started getting panic attacks because he couldn’t even trust his wife, but her family tried to cook up lies by putting the blame on him, so he ditched her

In today’s tale, the original poster (OP) laments that his arranged marriage lasted barely a few days. Although the 6 months of courtship were not overly romantic, things seemed pretty fine for both of them. However, one day, the poster saw a video of his wife being physically intimate with another guy on her phone. Obviously, he confronted her about it immediately.

First, she got defensive, claiming it was an old video and that the guy was her ex-boyfriend. Then she lashed out at him for going through her phone, and even accused him of overreacting. OP just couldn’t handle it and went to stay with a friend, but she revealed the truth soon after. Apparently, the man was her coworker, and she had cheated with him just 10 days after their wedding.

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It utterly shattered OP’s life, as he couldn’t even look at his wife the same way. However, she and her family kept harassing him to give the marriage a second chance. After a month, he caved in and went back to her, but things weren’t the same. Much to his horror, he also found videos of her with her ex-boyfriend, taken when the poster had been courting her before marriage.

His insecurity got so bad that our guy even followed his wife to work just to check that she was not cheating again. He quickly realized that he couldn’t go on like this and decided to leave her. However, her dad lashed out by accusing OP of lying about his salary, but the poster shut him down with the truth. Nonetheless, he was so traumatized that he was having panic attacks.

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Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Sadly, a study has reported that infidelity affects roughly 20% to 25% of marriages. However, 60% to 75% of couples choose to remain together despite a person finding out about their partner’s affair. However, this choice is not always out of love. Well, even the poster stayed because of her family’s pressure, but the consequences were dire, as it ruined his mental health.

Researchers emphasize that the pain caused by a partner’s cheating behavior can have emotionally devastating and long-lasting consequences. In fact, professionals have coined the term as Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder as it can feel like PTSD, causing anxiety, depression, and difficulty trusting others. OP was suffering from all these symptoms, and also got panic attacks.

Many netizens advised the poster to seek help. Research highlights that counseling after a partner’s affair focuses on restoring emotional regulation, rebuilding a sense of safety, and helping individuals regain agency over their thoughts and feelings. Moreover, therapy does not rush forgiveness or decision-making about the relationship; rather, it prioritizes stabilization and understanding.

Instead of getting help, the poor guy was forced to make things work with his wife, which only made him more upset. Also, his toxic in-laws tried to throw him under the bus with false accusations, as they knew their daughter was wrong. If you were in his shoes, would you have given the wife another chance? Drop your thoughts in the comments section!

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Many netizens claimed that her family knew exactly what she had done, while others said that the guy really needed to see a therapist

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