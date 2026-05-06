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People don’t just blindly commit to their partners in marriage, as every vow holds weight. However, it can all mean nothing if one person feels massively betrayed by the other. Then no apology can save the bond if the partner has decided to end things permanently.

Speaking of such complex situations, this couple’s relationship was totally shattered after the wife falsely accused the husband of hurting their daughter. Obviously, he wanted nothing to do with her after she got the cops involved, but their families were not having it! Here’s how things got super dramatic…

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, a relationship can be beyond saving if a person feels massively betrayed by their partner

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster returned home one day, his wife was sleeping, while their 6-month-old daughter’s diaper was stinking, so he decided to change it

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Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Suddenly, his wife walked in and started attacking him violently, so he shielded their baby, but she immediately called the cops on him

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Image credits: milanmarkovic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She falsely accused him of physically harming and maltreating their daughter, so he was arrested, but got released when the camera proved her wrong

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He was shocked that she would accuse him of something so sinister, and he just wanted a divorce, as well as total custody of their daughter

Image credits: ThrowRAch1495

Much to his surprise, he faced backlash from their family and friends for separating her from the baby, but he just couldn’t fathom how he was the bad guy here

In today’s bizarre tale, the original poster (OP) recalls the traumatic incident brought about by his postpartum wife. For context, they had known each other since their childhood, and had been married for three years. It’s also important to note that his wife was not struggling with any issues as far as he was aware. One day, when the poster left in the morning, things were completely fine.

However, he found her asleep after he returned, while their 6-month-old daughter was stinking. OP didn’t want to disturb his wife, so he picked up the baby and went to change its diaper. She suddenly came into the room and totally lost it when she saw him. She got violent and viciously attacked him, so he instinctively protected their baby, but she went out and called the cops.

She kept accusing him of harming their daughter and that she had seen him maltreat her with her own eyes. The poor fellow was left speechless as the cops arrested him, but he was released the next day. In the camera, it was evident that he was just changing the diaper, while she had attacked him without provocation. The only thing he wanted from her was a divorce.

Much to his surprise, though, he faced backlash from his and her family, as well as their friends. Including his wife, everyone was harassing him to go to couples counseling. However, he was going ahead with his decision and also taking custody of their daughter. OP was just confused why they were portraying him as the bad guy in the story, when he had done nothing wrong.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens were equally shocked by the family and friends who sided with OP’s wife when he was struggling so much. Studies show that being falsely accused can have an extreme impact on mental health, often leaving people unable to continue their normal work and social activities. It elaborates that they might also struggle with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and even PTSD.

No wonder the poster didn’t want anything to do with his wife anymore. Also, she gave no reason for her behavior, so netizens claimed that it was a psychotic break. Experts emphasize that this occurs when a person loses touch with reality, often experiencing hallucinations or delusions. It can stem from factors such as genetics, trauma, medication use, or stress.

Well, no matter what the reason, OP’s trust was completely shattered. After all, even research stresses that the effects of betrayal include shock, loss and grief, morbid pre-occupation, damaged self-esteem, self-doubting, and anger. When he is going through so much, obviously, he has every right to do what is best for himself. The poor guy shouldn’t be harassed for it.

Besides, many people claimed that his wife needed a psychiatric evaluation. There was no guarantee that she wouldn’t get violent again. Naturally, he would want to keep a distance from her to protect himself and the baby, right? Would you do the same thing if you were caught in a similar situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so don’t hesitate to type them below!

Netizens were shocked that he was being unjustly harassed, and many of them said that his wife needed a psychiatric evaluation