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Technologically, the world keeps advancing, with new discoveries made every other day. However, no matter how much humans progress, social evils like racism are still practiced without an ounce of shame. With such regressive minds, I wonder how people boast about being a “developed” species.

Speaking of racism, this Arab man soon discovered that his wife was a closeted racist, as she refused to give his last name to their baby. Much to his disgust, she wanted to use her deadbeat ex’s last name. Obviously, he said no, but then she got dramatic and threw a fit…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, closeted racists exist, and they might be someone close to us, whom we least expected

Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was taken aback when his pregnant fiancée said that she wanted their baby to have her ex’s last name, just like her other kids

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Image credits: Kiwistocks / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Obviously, he said no, but then she accused him of trying to shove his Arab culture on their baby, despite his willingness to use her maiden name

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Apparently, she felt that if they gave the baby his last name, it might face discrimination, and she didn’t want that to happen

Image credits: BigONerd

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The shocked poster couldn’t believe that this was coming from his partner, and he felt that he was already ruining his child’s life

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Today, the original poster (OP) vents out his frustrating fight with his pregnant fiancée. She had two daughters from her first marriage, but their dad was absent, so OP looked after them. The couple was discussing names for their baby when he found out that she wanted it to have her ex’s last name. She and both her daughters had it, but the poster was visibly shocked.

Obviously, he didn’t want his baby to have some other guy’s name, but she had the nerve to call him “old-fashioned.” The poor fellow even said it could have her maiden name, but she refused to budge, calling him “insecure.” After he vented online, netizens deduced that OP’s white fiancée might not want their baby to be associated with his Arab culture.

That got him thinking, so he asked her about it. Much to his dismay, she wanted to “protect” their baby by giving it a “normal” name. He tried to reason that their baby would be mixed, and it shouldn’t be ashamed of its father’s culture. However, this just triggered her more, and she told him to stop shoving his culture down everyone’s throat, which really hurt him.

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When he pointed out that he had never experienced any discrimination like this, she called him oblivious. Apparently, people stared at her and even made comments that her fiancé is not white, so she didn’t want the baby to experience this. The poster felt so horrible about all this that he started blaming himself for ruining his child’s life even before it was born.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens didn’t hold back from calling OP’s wife a huge racist, as she clearly didn’t want their baby to be associated with him. According to UNESCO, there has been a rise in racism during recent years, and it has become a growing challenge for society. Moreover, race accounts for 38% of reported discrimination cases globally, followed by gender (33%) and ethnicity (20%).

Experts emphasize that experiencing racial discrimination and injustice can take a heavy emotional toll. Moreover, they elaborate that it can also trigger chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and racial trauma that erodes a person’s sense of self-worth. I can’t even begin to imagine what the poster must have felt, especially since it came from someone he loved.

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Folks online also expressed their concerns about the baby. Studies show that racism can have life-long effects on learning, behavior, and both physical and mental health of children. In fact, there is overwhelming evidence that black, indigenous, and other people of color in the US have, on average, more chronic health problems and shorter lifespans than whites at all income levels.

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My heart really goes out to that child and even the poster, who is caught in such a fix with zero fault of his own. Some netizens claimed their marriage wouldn’t be happy. Do you agree with their conviction? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle the situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Netizens wasted no time in pointing out that the fiancée was a racist, and many people expressed their concerns about the baby

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