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After a relationship ends, people might find it hard to move on and may need time to heal from the breakup. Unfortunately, some folks can’t seem to close that chapter of their lives and might do everything they can to stay in touch with their ex, which can be uncomfortable.

This is what a man experienced after getting divorced from his cheating wife, only to have her try to worm her way back into his life after he had a kid. Even though he tried to keep her away, his sister got involved and sided with his manipulative ex.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he got divorced from his wife after he found out she was cheating, and, years later, she suddenly texted him out of the blue when he had his first child

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The ex kept trying to stay in touch with him, and wanted him to be excited for her new baby as well, so when he wasn’t, she got mad at him

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Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the poster blocked his ex because he didn’t care what she was up to anymore, but his sister, who was still her friend, got angry about his behavior

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The poster realized that he had to also set boundaries with his sister, because she didn’t seem to understand that he didn’t want his cheating ex in his life

It seems like the OP and his ex, Emily, had actually been married for six years until he found out that she was having an affair with someone. Even though she was at fault for their marriage being affected, she didn’t accept her mistake and kept holding off on signing the divorce papers, which left the man on the hook for two years.

According to research, cheaters might do everything in their power to manipulate or convince their partner to stay with them, regardless of the mess they’ve made. This can be painful for the victim, who might want to salvage their relationship, but also may not know how to trust their significant other anymore.

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This is exactly why the OP decided to slowly distance himself from his ex, as he no longer cared what she did with her life after their divorce. He also decided to start dating someone new, and after a while, they got pregnant. Unfortunately, his cheating ex got to know about his child and kept trying to contact him about it.

It might feel weird to just completely cut off someone that you used to have a relationship with, but professionals explain that it can actually help you move on and heal from the past. Keeping an ex on the hook or being in touch with them might not allow old wounds to heal, and can also be disrespectful to any new partner.

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Even though the poster didn’t want to talk to his ex too much, she kept messaging him, and also let him know when she got pregnant with her first child. The OP felt awkward congratulating her and soon realized she didn’t just want to give him updates; she also expected him to be interested in her life.

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This is exactly why experts often advise people to maintain no contact with their toxic ex, as breaking that rule can often lead to discomfort or further pain. It is definitely a difficult thing to do, but keeping a distance between yourself and a manipulative old flame can help protect your mental peace.

This is why the man finally decided to be honest with his ex and tell her that he didn’t really care about what was going on in her life. He also wasn’t interested in updates about her new baby or anything else. Though his words might have been harsh, it is probably exactly what he needed to say to keep her at bay.

Unfortunately, his sister, who was still friends with his old partner, got mad on her behalf and sent him a rude message criticizing his boundary-setting. She felt that he was being too harsh and expected him to keep maintaining contact with his ex, even if it wasn’t what he wanted to do.

What do you think about the man’s actions, and do you feel he was out of line for setting such a boundary with his previous partner? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

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Folks felt that the man made the right decision by blocking his ex, and also urged him to confront his sister

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