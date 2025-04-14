The stereotypes "daddy's princess" and "mama's boy" are pretty hated in pop culture. One is usually called entitled for getting a lavish summer trip to Europe or an expensive college tuition just by asking nicely, and the other is considered spoiled for not having to clean or do his own laundry even after moving out of his parents' house. So, Reddit user Jesk_680 wanted to find out if they're really that bad and asked everyone who had dated these characters to share why they ultimately decided to end the relationship.

#1 My ex and I didn’t live together before marriage. His parents were really religious and wouldn’t approve of it and I was young (23) and extremely dumb. I figured we’d been together like 8 years and it would be fine. I realized quickly that he expected me to do *everything*, the shopping, the cooking, the dishes, the laundry, clean, etc. He once asked me while we were eating dinner (again, one I had shopped for and cooked) if I could get up and get him a glass of water. I had NO idea his mom was doing literally everything for him at home and that’s what he was expecting of me as well. When I tried pointing out that his mom was a stay at home mom with no job, and therefore more available to help with things like shopping and laundry, whereas I had a full time job making three times the money he was and that I basically paid all our bills myself, he started screaming at me that I was questioning his manhood and he wouldn’t stand for it. I was not having it.



Then he started shoving me around and tried to k**l my kitten, so there’s that. I’m now happily married to my husband of ten years that does everything for himself, cooks, cleans, does our laundry, dishes etc and is best friends with the now 14 year old cat.

#2 For a while back in high school, I was dating this guy and his mom kept telling him I wasn't pretty enough for him and he deserved a girl who was really pretty, like a cheerleader or something. He was a pretty average-looking 90s boy with bleached blonde hair, I was an alt girlie, we weren't totally mismatched but maybe a little I guess.



Anyway, If I called the house to chat with him, she'd either not answer the phone or lie and say he wasn't around. He called back a few times and apologized for his mom being a b***h. Once I heard her say, "Why haven't you dumped her and found your princess yet?"



After a while, it just got annoying, the relationship eventually fizzled out, and he ended up dating someone else.



She actually called me one time and asked "How the hell did you deal with his mom?".

#3 His mom had a key to our apartment, and she would just use the key to enter the apartment without even knocking during any time of the day. She’d also jump into his bed if he’s in the bed, and cuddle with him. We were 26 😳.

#4 Got invited out to lunch with just his mom, I thought to get to know me one on one. NOooo, she started by saying anything she says can be shared with her son, she doesn't want secrets. Then the b******t starts, do I know his friends don't like me? Do we wear condoms? I told ex about it after, he brings it up to her, she says she never said any of it and I'm a liar. He believed her. Thank God she showed me what I was getting into before it was too late.

#5 When he didn't tell me his mother was driving 2+ hours to rip me a new one about how I wasn't good enough for her son. That's when I knew for absolute certain that he loved her more than me--and that's not what a marriage is about, y'know? (Don't worry, we called it off and I only lost the deposit on the venue.).

#6 I had meningitis and was lying in bed trying not to die and he still begged me to make him boxed orange chicken you just stick in the oven because “he didn’t know how”.

#7 When I cooked he would say "that's not how my mom does it".

#8 I had a heart attack the Friday before Mother's Day. He still left me in the hospital, alone, and drove three hours to go have dinner with his mother...even though there was already a mother's day dinner planned for that Sunday. His mom always had to make sure I knew that she was #1 and his presence there was more important than being with me in the hospital and making any decisions if I was incapacitated.



You know it's bad when the nurses are handing you slips of paper with divorce attorneys contact Information before you discharge. Yes, I left him.



The kicker is, once she got the grandchildren she wanted from ex's brother she no longer pays any attention to Ex.

#9 We wanted to plan a holiday together. I had some suggestions of where to go and asked him for his. He said he didn't know and he'd have to ask his mom what he'd like.

#10 He used to send pictures of me to his mom for her to judge how i was dressed, he wanted her opinion on every f*****g thing. Of course that kind of behaviour doesn't come alone, there were plenty, so i ran tf away.

#11 When we got home from the first time I met his parents (we lived a long way apart and were engaged by that point) and he got a very long very dramatic call from his mother about how she disapproves of me and they wouldn’t be at the wedding. And he didn’t fight her, he called it off.



Dude was 40ish at the time. I knew he was close to them but I had no idea he was such a mama’s boy,



Bullet dodged.

#12 We were 19 and dating for a year. He ghosted me for like a week or two, out of the blue, we didn't fight or anything.



Initially I thought something bad happened, but when the days passed with him not answering my calls I figured he was too of a coward to break up with me, so I decided to move on.



After 2 weeks he calls and shows up at my work begging for forgiveness. I agreed to see him to get answers. Turns up his mom told him to do that, but he couldn't keep up with it because he "loved me so much and missed me".



Yeah I was so done.

#13 My ex boyfriend had to hold my hand and his mom’s hand an equal amount anytime we went anywhere. He would be holding my hand and then “halfway through” whatever we were doing he would go hold his moms hand for the rest of.

#14 He had just purposely, on accident no-showed a flight that I paid for him, I was asking why he didn't make arrangements when he's known the flight times for 2 months. I was sobbing but instead of trying to console me, he gave the phone to his mama and never apologized or paid me back for the flight.



Todd, you're still on my sh*tlist for the no-show flights!

#15 He was arrested for a*****t and she asked me *what I did to provoke him*. Yeah, f**k you, you raised a violent thug who beat up his sister before they were out of their teens and twenty years later he hadn't learned a thing. His sister now lives 6000 miles from her parents and only sibling.

#16 His mom packed him a lunch when we were heading out for the day. Just him. She didn’t pack anything for me. Then she texted him almost the whole time and he answered every one.

#17 Mama's boy. He wouldn't talk to me about any of our relationship issues. Instead he'd go to his mother and she'd tell him what I should do, who I should be. I met the woman once for 5 minutes. He was also unemployed. I paid he bills, cleaned house, laundry, bills, cooked. He sat around "figuring things out". Yet, I wasn't good enough as I did not have a PHD (he has one).



He now lives off his family without a job. He is late 40's.

#18 His hand on her butt during the mother son dance at our wedding.

#19 We had broken up/gotten back together a few times, so my last straw actually happened after we had broken up for what was to be the last time. This was right after college so we were 22/23.



We had been planning our wedding and I had been asking him for months for a guest list for his side. He kept saying that his mom was working on it and I kept asking him to please ask her for it.



In one of our discussions after the breakup, he told me that his mom had been waiting for **ME** to ask her for the list and if **I** had just asked, she would have given it to me and she saw it as an insult that I wouldn't ask her directly.



It was in that moment that I realized it was never going to be us vs. the problem; it was going to be me vs. him & MIL whenever we had a disagreement and any lingering feelings about getting back together evaporated.

#20 As I sat there getting screamed at by her mother, she looked across the table at me and in her eyes I could see nothing but utter shame and an apologetic, pleading stare.



She knew what was happening was wrong. That I was, and had been for some time, treated like s**t by her mother.



And even then, in that moment, she said *nothing*. Completely silent.

#21 He consulted his family and came back with a bulleted list (I think there were at least 5 items) of everything he and his mom hated about me. Literally a Performance Improvement Plan consisting of everything he (and her) wanted to me to do better in the relationship.

#22 I had _known_ him for a month, hadn’t even kissed yet. He got a stomach bug for a few days, I had him food, snacks and water delivered (he lived over an hour away from me).



His mum and his sisters threw a fit because I didn’t even show up to cook for him, how dared I mistreat him this way?



Anyway, that was the last straw and I blocked him.

#23 Not a mama’s boy but a daddy’s boy. Came back to residence one afternoon at university only to hear loud sobbing coming from the room across from me. The door was ajar so I peeked in to see if the 6’-4” 280 lb football player was OK. He was inconsolable. I assumed a death in the family and tried to console him — when he finally stopped bawling he choked out that he had lost his wallet and couldn’t get his dad on the phone to tell him what to do. A few questions later and we figured out that he may have left it in his football locker, where we found it.

#24 He would call his mom every day, it wasn't that big of a red flag at first. One time she called in the middle of our date and they proceeds to talk in their native language for 20 minutes while I just sat there.

He would ask his mom's opinion on everything, can't seem to make any decision for himself - as small as whether or not he should buy new gloves.

I found out his mom was calling him by the cheesy nickname between us.

The last straw was that he said he wouldn't go to *my home country* because his mom made him promise not to.

#25 She took his sandwich (which she had made) into the kitchen to add salad cream because "she knows how I like it" also she spoon fed him some medicine... he was 38 at the time.

#26 At 20 years old, his mom didn’t want him spending the night with his girlfriend (me). He decided to do it anyway because he was an adult.



We went out to dinner that night and I got a text from my roommate that his mom was literally camped in the lobby of our apartment building, buzzing our bell, screaming at my roommate that he was lying and we actually WERE in there and that she would sit and wait until we eventually had to leave the apartment. Between this she was nonstop calling my boyfriend and me.



We stayed out until like midnight then slowly drove past my apartment to make sure she wasn’t still there.



It didn’t last very long after that….

#27 This actually happened after our breakup but I think it belongs here…



While we were dating I’d let him borrow my car to get to work or band practices. (It was an older car and I had a few specific rules about using it because it couldn’t be pushed too hard. He ignored those rules and f****d up my car multiple times, causing breakdowns and then b***hed about having to pitch in for repairs. This isn’t really relevant but it does showcase his sense of entitlement)



Anyway, once we finally broke up his mom BOUGHT him a car since he couldn’t afford his own and obviously couldn’t use mine anymore. Dude was near 30 and couldn’t even afford to buy himself a clunker to get around.



I became friends with his next ex after me (he’s an a*****e but honestly has great taste in women) and turns out he wrecked that car and Mommy Dearest bought him another, which he also wrecked.

#28 It was his 29th birthday dinner. We met up with his mom and her partner for a casual dinner. She brought a small round cake (pre-made) and a candle. We sang Happy Birthday. He blew out the candle. She used her index finger to swipe up some rogue frosting that was on the plastic plate holding the cake. She raised her index finger and the frosting toward him. He took the finger into his mouth and when it reemerged there was no frosting. Did he suck it off? Swirl his tongue around her finger? I will never know.

#29 I dated a mama's boy. I was up for a promotion at my job and he some how made it about himself and finally said, "My mom wouldn't like you. You're too independent."



I had to ask him to clarify because this was over a JOB PROMOTION I worked my butt off for.



And he said, "She would want you to not care about a job promotion and want you to be more domestic for me."



I said cool, and left.

#30 Slightly different take where I realized I WAS the problem.

I grew up with a family that was incredibly close. Me and my mom were like Rory and Lorelei Gilmore. I told her everything. And it was expected that I didn’t ever keep things to myself. I told her about my partner, the things that frustrated me, our disagreements, or highs and lows, a bit about our intimate life. And I didn’t realize how far I often took it, because it just… was expected.

It has taken a LOT of unlearning and un-enmeshing myself from this dynamic. Realizing that it wasn’t fair to my partner to have our relationship be so open with my mom. He was in a relationship with ME, not HER. Thankfully my partner has been super patient, and I have been in regular therapy/counseling (not just about this, but for other family-related healing), which has really helped me to grow and heal.

#31 **I literally married outside of my culture instead of dealing with a Mama Boy.** 😂 I am from a patriarchal culture where semi-arranged marriages are still common, and ALL Men are babied by their mothers.



I had a guy's family come ask my parents to marry me and I literally left home within a month to get out of it, and was disowned by my family. 😅 They didn't talk to me for almost 3 years. I met my now Husband during that time.



They eventually got over me leaving and now adore my husband. But right from the start I knew I didn't want to marry a Mama's boy from my culture or ANY culture.



Been with my husband 14 years, married for 10 now. ❤️ Super happy with my Husband that knows how to be an adult all in his own.

#32 We started dating when I was 16 and he was 26. Looking back, that should have been reason enough, but I was a stupid teenager. It took me about 3 years to figure out that he was controlling and jealous, he was unemployed, but I had school, a job and did all the cooking and cleaning. So he started inviting over his mom so that there was an 'impartial mediator' to help us through our issues.



It didn't take me long to figure out that it was just him and his mom trying to convince me that all our issues were my fault. It made me realise that as a stupid 19 year old, I was the more adult one in the relationship. It really helped me flip a switch and made me realise all the other issues we had weren't actually all my fault.

#33 I dated a guy in university whose parents lived in the Middle East; his mom would call constantly to check in on him. This was back in the mid-2000s and he still had an answering machine. He kept the answering machine on the setting where you could hear the message being left by the person calling, so literally every night between 11 pm and 3 am (she didn't bother taking the time difference into consideration) there'd be at least one or two calls and then the sound of her screeching for him to pick up the phone in Urdu.



That was bad enough, but then she decided to MOVE IN WITH US for "just a few months" aaaaand that was the last straw.

#34 When he thought he could have a girlfriend and I'd just be ok with it since his momma was. She always hated me bc I would talk c**p about them being so.... Weird together. They had a grossly weird relationship and still do. He still lives with his momma. He's 36... And married.... With a kid. His parents pay his bills, buy him vehicles, fight his fights... I wasn't raised to depend on people doing stuff for me.

#35 Lots of little things like “my mom does/doesn’t it this way”, that I shouldn’t have ignored but did. But she showed high on something to our wedding to help her deal with him leaving.

#36 Despite the fact that my almost MIL was disabled and unable to clean, my ex fiancé did not clean the bathroom. I gave them a heads up that I would clean the bathroom and proceeded to clean it. Despite the fact that I took initiative, the woman criticized my work instead of her lazy son.

#37 His mom called me to schedule hanging out with him because he was “sad and needed moral support but was too shy to express it”. we were 20.

#38 My Ex would call his mum weekly to drive 1 hour to his flat to clean it and take his dirty laundry with her. With every visit, she gave him last weeks laundry back, all cleaned and ironed.

He was 30 years old and absolutly capable of doing these things on his own, he even owned a wasching maschine and a dryer.

His argument? His mom wants to do it and he didn't want to take this "fun" from her. Not even when I moved in with him. It was so embarassing. He even was mad at me when I wasched my own clothes, he wanted me to give it also to his mum.

#39 I wouldn't necessarily define her as daddy's princess but her dad did get referenced a bit during our break up discussion.



We were in a fight she started because I had in a rush mistyped something in a text. And even though the mistype was not something I would have said, instead of asking me to clarify or anything, she turns it into an opportunity to air out all her grievances with me.



The big one that made me decide to walk away was she started complaining about how I never pay for her on dates. I am disabled and am limited in how much I can work and so have limited funds, it was straining enough to pay for me on dates she wanted sometimes let alone pay for both of us.



Another was I had never bought her flowers or any other spontaneous gift. We'd been together for less than two months.



So at one point she made the statement it would be "embarrassing to bring me home to meet her dad because I wasn't paying for things often enough."



Which all of this caught me off guard because she had never once complained before.



So I just kind of checked out and just let her keep talking until she got it out of her system and then she hung up on me " because I had nothing to say for myself" and two days later things ended.



Whether her dad was like that or not clearly I wasn't the type of man she wanted despite saying she wanted me. And especially if her dad is one of those "how will you financially care for my daughter types" it wasn't worth me getting in to deep on that relationship.

#40 She broke up with me after 4 months because her dad doesn't believe in love.

#41 Buckle up! It's not quite the thing, but similar enough. This guy told people we were dating, but really he was my boss. (I found out later). And he was bizarrely enmeshed with both parents.





The first time I met his parents, it was a surprise dinner at his family's house (I thought we were picking some stuff up). Not only was it a surprise family dinner, with all his relatives, they sprang it on me that he'd told them my mother had been abused by my dad, (yikes, dude), and rather than offering sympathy or concern, they launched into a long, intense tirade about how my mother was just as much scum as my father, for allowing her children to exist in that environment. Never mind that he hospitalized her to prevent her from escaping, but we still got away? Or that he broke the arm of a police officer when she called the cops and they still let him out the next day and even gave him a ride home? It was tremendously awful. I was aghast, for So. Many. Reasons.





So I said what I could, but mostly stayed quiet, because we were off in some suburb, an hour away from anywhere I could get a taxi home, and after I told the guy I never wanted to see his parents again. To let me know if they were coming into the office, so I could hide or something. He said he understood completely, but then manufactured a situation where I was, again, isolated in a place I couldn't leave on my own, as well as locked in! I thought it was a mistake, but then his parents unlocked the door and came in. They wouldn't leave me alone and both wanted me to hug them to show that I "accepted their apology" which, by the way, they did not give. So I ended up standing there, stiffly, saying, "please don't touch me" while these two people, twice my age, draped themselves over me. They kept saying, "We're not bad people! Just call me Mom/Dad, just say we're all okay now, and we'll leave!"





It felt like I was in an sketchy alternative reality. If I hadn't really needed that job, I would have left that day and never been seen again. Sadly, I stuck it out for several months and, no, it never got better. .

#42 My ex had a weird thing on his d**k and I said, “You should probably go to the doctor.” And he said, “No I’m just gonna go show my mom real quick.”



You know she touched it to get a proper look.

#43 He didn't cook, didn't clean, didn't work, stayed up all night arguing with 12-year-olds on call of duty and sleeping all day while I was at work, and said "I want you to fold my clean socks the way my mom does it.".

#44 Momma' s boy. Typical s**t of me doing all the cooking and cleaning being the grown-up while he sat around and did nothing. Then he spent the weekend at mommy's house and then wasn't answering my calls or texts. Finally, he did answer and said we had to break up, no explanation, no reason at all. I was leaving class when this happened, and by the time I got home, he was gone, and so was all his s**t. Found out weeks later, his mom told him to do it because I was" ruining his life." Meanwhile, I was in school for nursing, and he was working retail with no future plans. Now I've been working as a nurse for 10 years, and last I heard from mutual friends, he still loves with mommy at a dead-end job. But man f**k you Nate for not being man enough to face me and leaving me to pay rent by myself. Have the life you deserve.

#45 The last person I dated before meeting my husband needed so badly to remove his balls from his mother's purse. She had opinions about me that honestly I can live with, but they changed the way he treated me. Suddenly, the two of them were having monthly meetings in public places that I was not allowed to attend, but he refused to leave me at home for. So he'd force me to come with them into town then I was required to walk around town with no money, no way home, and not allowed into the business they were having their meeting in. I was also not allowed to bring anything to keep me entertained. No book, no crochet, no headphones, nothing.



I started organizing my escape after the first meeting.



I'm happy to say I was able to leave with most of my belongings. I moved cross country, met my husband, and while things aren't perfect I'm happy. Hubby and I are about to celebrate 18 years married.

#46 I found out his mom was buying the condoms we use. 😬 He use to get so excited when he’d bring over flavored ones or ribbed ones to try. I ended it once I figured out it was his mom getting them for him the whole time to make sure he was being “safe” 🤢🤮.

#47 He always dragged his mom into our arguments so she could side with him in the argument. Then if she and I went somewhere together she'd be on my side.



Final straw was when he decided to mix alcohol with his medication and pointed a knife at me. She took his side.



That sent me into a spiral where I lost 2-3 months of time. When I came back to reality, I had meticulously and somehow secretly separated his stuff from my stuff and had it ready to be moved out. I had enough stuff that it filled a long-wheel trailer and 3 cars. I had packed it so well it took us 6 hours and 1 trip to get it all out.



Best thing I ever did for myself.

#48 Another fight about how we had no savings because he refused to do any kind of work and I told him that if I ever lost my job, we'd lose the house. His response "my mom won't let that happen." we were in our 30s and his mom was his only back up plan.

#49 Sort of the opposite, my mother has never really liked any woman either my brother or I have dated. She finally came around to my wife after years of marriage.



We (my mother and I) did have a few knock down drag out early on when my wife and I first got married. Mostly thru fenders around totally mundane things like who was sitting next to whom at formal dinners. My mother was always trying to separate my brother and I from our spouses. It finally ended when I said I simply won’t come to thanksgiving dinner of if I cannot sit next to my wife.

#50 We lived in another country and his mom would constantly have his little sister call him crying because we took a trip together and didn’t visit her.

She was like 7 and didn’t have social media so his mom would see the photos, tell his sister we were traveling to see them, and then days later tell her we went somewhere else instead.

His parents were both retired and could travel to where we lived for free but conveniently were always too busy to come visit.

#51 When I was in high school, probably age 17 or 18, I was dating a guy a couple years older than me. The first/only time I met his mom she was asking me what I was planning to study in college and when I told her she said "good! You'll be able to financially support (son)". I don't know if he was a mama's boy or if she was giving me a warning, but after that I kept having nightmares that we were getting married and I eventually broke up with him.

#52 He couldn’t make time to see me during his holiday break home from college because he had to go grocery shopping with his mom, on the only day that I wasn’t working.

#53 Bought her earrings for Christmas after not buying me a single piece of jewelry in the 12 years we were married. .

#54 There were two, but I was stupid and thought the first was just because we lived with his mother for a little while. She did our laundry. OURS. As in was touching my dirty underwear and would NOT stop no matter how many times I asked.



Then we moved into a place together and he strangled me in an argument. I ran while he locked himself in the bathroom, screaming about "what I turned him into".



Yes, he's back living with his mother.





If you asked him, my bet is the time he had a fit that my dad was "taking too long" to fix my car *properly* so I would be safe on the road instead of quickly jerry-rigging a fix. My father wanting my safety made me a 'princess'.

#55 Their mom got in the Shower with them to shave their armpits after a very! minor surgery on their hand. Meanwhile I waited in the bedroom.

#56 He cancelled long standing plans, and I texted him to know I wasn't happy about it. His mum went through his phone and saw the text messages, called my house phone, asked my dad (who answered) to speak to me and then yelled at me over "hurting her little boy's feelings". She used some pretty nasty insults. Apparently he regularly gave her access to her phone because they had "no secrets".



He was in his mid 20s and older than me, so it wasn't like he was a young teenager or something. Having the audacity to go through my father made it so much worse. My poor dad didn't know who it was when she called as she didn't identify herself, he thought it was my mum using a funny voice as a joke and was so guilty he didn't tell her to f**k off when I later told him what happened.

#57 Not dated, but my ex-step-sister. She had grown up with luxury and privilege, very different from me, but I loved her like a sister and thought we were close. I made excuses for her truly awful behavior and ignored a lot because I wanted us to be sisters. The last straw was when she didn’t get homecoming queen. She literally seduced the winner’s father and was the catalyst for the girl’s parent’s divorce. The homecoming queen ended up having to love towns and the family lost their home in the divorce proceedings. Over a dumb homecoming title.

#58 He threw a silent fit on my birthday in front of my family because I didn’t want to make his dinner plate for him.

#59 I wasn’t a daddy’s little princess by any means, but my dad would call on his way over to pick me up for breakfast in Saturday or Sunday mornings at like 8 am after I moved back to the same city after college. This was never prearranged or agreed upon, he’d just say “Hey! Your mom and I are on the way to pick you up for breakfast!” I was usually hung over and had my eventual husband in bed with me. I often told him no, I didn’t want breakfast, but he rarely listened, so I’d have to drag myself out of bed, hung over, and go eat. Finally one day, I had enough, said no, he kept insisting and I finally said “Papa! I have a guy in my bed and I’m not going to breakfast.” He apologized and hung up. He called me later to tell me how inappropriate it was for me to share that information and that he was my father and didn’t need to know that. I reminded him that I told him no many times and if he would just listen, he wouldn’t hear uncomfortable things. He started reaching out the night before to see if I wanted to meet for breakfast and always accepted the first “no” after that.

#60 I had to wear his mom’s pearls to prom.

#61 Ahahaha, finally, my time has come! When I was 20 I dated a 27 year old "man" who's mother felt I wasn't good enough for him, despite being in a highly esteemed private college, and not unattractive, and kind and polite. He wasn't exactly a prime catch - I was young and dumb.



He and I went out one night - dinner and a movie - and right as we parked in the movie theater lot his mother called his cell phone. She told him they were out of bread (he still lived at home) and that he needed to go to the store and bring it to her. He told her she would have to go get it herself, as we were at the movie theater 45 minutes from home. She insisted, and whined, and cried, yet he resisted and hung up. Two minutes later as we're walking into the theater she calls back...she heard a noise and she's scared. She wants him to come home and check out out. She knows we're 45 minutes away. My ex told her to call the police if she's that scared, but she starts whining and crying...so guess what. He actually tells me we have to go! WE LEAVE THE THEATER and I told him to just drop me off at home on his way by. We lasted a few more weeks. I don't know what tf I was thinking.

#62 When I was 17, my boyfriend (19) at that time wanted me to have the same hairstyle and color as his mother, the same clothes, the same glasses (I don’t wear glasses), everything. He didn’t explicitly say that it was about his mother, but he kept sending me links and making suggestions about these things, and I recognized everything because I saw it on his mother. He even pushed me to gain weight and sent me pics of what he wanted my body to look like (you guessed it: same body type as his mother). Thought it was some Freud type of s**t until I went on their family vacation (mom, dad, boyfriend) and I saw her picking his outfit and dressing him, when he was wet after swimming she dried him with a towel, she fed him his ice cream, she wiped his mouth with a napkin, etc. We slept in the same room, but not in the same bed because she didn’t allow us to. One night i woke up at 5am and he was gone, didn’t think much of it, then when I woke up at like 8am, he still wasn’t there (he always slept in till like 11). When I went into the living room I saw his dad sleeping on the couch. Finally, he came walking out of his parent’s bedroom, so I asked him what he was doing there. He told me he had a nightmare so he slept with his mommy in bed, like he apparently always does. This actually happened twice. I ended the relationship right when we got home. Mind you, I had known this boy for two years prior to our relationship (we weren’t friends, but more like acquaintances), and he was a really smart and funny guy, just your average dude, so this came as a complete shock to me.

#63 Momma girl stories



i was having a coughing fit and instead of asking what happened or offering me help she accused me of coughing loudly and I might wake up her mom sleeping in next bedroom over.



I told her I must take caffeine in morning to function during the morning before her brother wedding brunch I wanted to get caffeine but she kept on saying we need to go, can get it later. I replied I don’t mind even if it’s just black tea, or instant coffee but she kept saying she didn’t have that, and I can’t bring a cuppa over there because it looks weird and she wants to put good impression for mom. Eventually I did attend wedding lunch I asked for caffeine , but was made to drink same thing as her mom at the table. So I finished the wedding lunch so tired and unable to function instead of asking how I am feeling ex said her mom asked why I was so quiet and tired.



Another festive dinner I was so tired and overwhelmed by the hectic place that I’ve started to disassociate. Instead of asking if I needed help ex said I was acting weird and her mom was asking about it.



All these made me feel like I have to put on a pretend, even if I am unwell, for the mother. And that the mother’s opinion is more important than my health or discomfort.