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There’s something about a juicy revenge story that instantly captures audiences like nothing else. No wonder Shakespeare’s revenge tragedies had such a universal appeal. After all, watching the evil guys get what they deserve brings out a different kind of pleasure, doesn’t it?

Even this guy plotted the most epic revenge against his wife, who not only cheated on him but also gaslit him when he confronted her. Moreover, he also took down her affair partner in the process and ensured that both of their stories ended really miserably! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Revenge stories have a universal appeal, as watching the downfall of villains can bring a different kind of satisfaction

Image credits: unaihuiziphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In 2006, the 25-year-old poster married a woman 13 years older than him, and she contacted her ex as her daughter wanted to know her bio dad

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Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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His wife and stepdaughter planned a trip to meet her ex, but after returning, the poster was shocked to learn that she had cheated on him

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Image credits: satura86 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He saw all the emails that she had sent to her ex from her work ID, but when he confronted her, she brushed it off by gaslighting him

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When he realized that their relationship was over, he slowly plotted his revenge by reading all their emails and gathering information about her ex

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Then he created a fake account, pretending to be her ex’s girlfriend, and lied about how the guy was violent, which ended their affair

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He also sent all the documents to the ex’s wife, which helped speed up their divorce, while he also ratted out his wife to her company for using the work email

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Moreover, he conveniently “forgot” to pay their mortgage, so his wife was left with a debt, and also got demoted at work when he left her

In today’s revenge story, the original poster (OP) recalls what happened when he was 25 and married to a woman (Alma) who was 13 years older than him. Her teenage daughter (Marina) wanted to connect with her biological father (Karl), so Alma emailed him. The two hit it off, and the mom and daughter flew to Mexico to meet him.

Things got dramatic once they returned, as OP saw their sour moods and discovered the emails between his wife and her ex. Apparently, they were having an affair and shared the same suite that OP paid for. Obviously, he was devastated and confronted Alma, but she had the nerve to gaslight him. She also got mad that he had read her personal emails.

Things got extremely tense after that as she didn’t even hide her interest in Karl anymore, and OP knew their marriage was a lost cause. That’s when he plotted his revenge and started collecting all their emails as proof. Soon, he also created a fake account posing as Karl’s girlfriend. He made Alma believe that Karl was violent towards her ever since their affair.

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Obviously, things ended badly between the cheating partners, but OP also sent all the documents to Karl’s wife. It helped speed up the divorce, which had been going on for three years. Moreover, he informed Alma’s company how she had used her work email for her affair, and OP conveniently “forgot” to pay the mortgage. Well, she was left broke and demoted when he eventually ditched her.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were delighted by the revenge he took. After all, infidelity can be heartbreaking. Research emphasizes that it can lead to immediate emotional turmoil. Moreover, it can spark a mix of powerful feelings like betrayal, anger, sadness, and confusion. No wonder researchers have termed this post-infidelity stress disorder because it can cause anxiety, depression, and even trust issues.

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Also, Alma totally gaslit the poster when he confronted her, and the fellow had many miserable days after that. Experts stress that, “When someone is gaslighted, they may begin to doubt their own perceptions, memories, and even their sanity. This constant questioning can lead to feelings of confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt.” The poor guy must have gone through a lot.

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No wonder he resorted to revenge and ruined his wife and Karl’s lives. All professionals emphasize that wanting revenge is normal, but they strongly advise against it. However, we are all humans, not saints, right? Many netizens were also curious about what happened to Marina. She was just an innocent bystander in all this mess that her parents put her through.

OP commented that she never had a healthy relationship with her biological father. However, the poster occasionally met her, and their bond had only strengthened after all the drama they went through together. I guess all’s well that ends well. Don’t you agree? What are your thoughts about this revenge story? Feel free to type away in the comments below!

Netizens were heartily satisfied with the revenge he took, but many also felt bad for the stepdaughter for being caught in all the mess

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