BF Of 2 Months Tries To Manipulate GF Into Living With Him, Ends Up Single And Living With Parents

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A few years back, I was whining to my granny about my now-ex, and she said, “Every relationship has its own path, but it must end when it has to.” Simple words, but somehow, they made me realize that my relationship definitely needed to end.

This woman dated a guy for just 2 months but quickly realized how incompatible they were. Apparently, he had a massive problem that she lived with her gay friend, and demanded that they move in together. However, netizens were quick to point out his hidden agenda behind this move. Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, if a person reveals their true colors, it’s better to believe them rather than give a second chance

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster lived with her gay best friend, and when she started dating a guy, she told him about her living situation on their second date

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He was chill with it, but after two months, he started complaining that it was inappropriate, and asked her to live with him

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster refused, he insulted her and said disgusting things about her friend, so she stopped replying, but he showed up at her house at 2 AM

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He started questioning if her friend was really gay, and insisted that she live with him, so she shut the door in his face and dumped him

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her living situation sparked drama in her life. She met her gay best friend (Joel) in college, and the two started living together. After Joel started dating, she also got along with his boyfriend and was pretty happy with how things were. Soon, even OP found a guy (Max) online, and she told him about how she lived on their second date.

He didn’t really have a problem with it, and their relationship was pretty smooth sailing for over 2 months. However, the plot thickened after she finally invited him over, and he started whining about Joel. Apparently, her living situation was “inappropriate,” but when she brought up that he lived in his parents’ house, Max was triggered. He said that they should live together and get their own place.

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Obviously, our lady was taken aback as it had only been two months since they had been together, and she straight out refused. That’s when he got nasty and said offensive things about Joel, so OP stopped replying to him. She soon gave a shocking update that Max showed up at her house at 2 AM! He claimed that it was “driving him crazy” when she wasn’t responding.

Moreover, he had a ridiculous theory that Joel wasn’t gay because he had not posted a picture with his boyfriend. OP was fuming that he was questioning her friend and kept insisting they live together. He didn’t want to be a burden to his parents and had been looking for apartments. Well, our lady finally snapped, gave him a hard no, shut the door on his face, and dumped him.

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Image credits: user21155762 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Netizens instantly called Max a manipulative red flag, and I must say, I agree with them. Research emphasizes that emotionally manipulative people often try to isolate their partners from friends and family, shower extra affection early in a relationship, demand quick commitments, and also coerce partners to give in to their demands. Well, he definitely ticks all the boxes.

Moreover, studies stress that a controlling person isn’t always overtly threatening or aggressive. Sometimes they are emotionally manipulative and acting out of insecurity, so they use tactics like veiled threats and belittling. Max was well aware that Joel was OP’s close friend, yet he used his gay identity to insult her living situation. No wonder the poster grew angry with him.

It’s actually a big laugh that he felt the poster was “being taken advantage of” because of her roommate. That’s because many women report feeling safer and more comfortable around gay men, primarily due to the perceived lack of physical intent or competition, which fosters trust. This also forges a deeply intimate bond between a woman and a gay man, rather than a straight one.

Let’s not forget that the guy showed up at her house in the middle of the night, which does sound creepy. Moreover, it seemed that he wanted to stop being his parents’ burden and use her to get a house. Trusting people is becoming more difficult by the day, but at least she dumped him before he could do any real damage. What would you do in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!

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Netizens immediately flagged him as a moocher who wanted to use her as a ticket out of his parents’ house

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