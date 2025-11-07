Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Calls Sis A “Selfish Cow” For Refusing To Babysit Badly Behaved Nephew While She’s In Hospital
Smiling boy in pajamas reaching into fridge late at night, representing badly behaved nephew needing babysitting.
Family, Relationships

Lady Calls Sis A “Selfish Cow” For Refusing To Babysit Badly Behaved Nephew While She’s In Hospital

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face facts: you’re pretty much expected to go the extra mile for family. But there have got to be some boundaries, or you risk getting taken advantage of or, even worse, landing yourself in a family feud. Nobody needs that.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her sister, who’s about to have surgery, branded her a “selfish cow” for refusing to babysit her toxic six-year-old nephew. Now the whole family’s on her back, so she’s wondering if saying no was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    You’re basically expected to go the extra mile for family, but without boundaries in place, things can go sideways fast

    Young boy with red hair lying on a couch, illustrating a badly behaved nephew in a family babysitting conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When one woman’s sister asked her to babysit her 6-year-old nephew while she had surgery, she politely declined, but her sister said it was OK since she had other options

    Text excerpt showing a sister refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew with behavioral issues during hospital stay.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a sister refusing to babysit her badly behaved nephew while the lady is in hospital.

    Young woman in pink shirt sitting on couch, appearing thoughtful about refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As the surgery date came closer, her sister’s other options dried up, so she asked the woman to help out, but she said no again, since her toxic nephew is rude and uncontrollable

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Text message about refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew while family member is in hospital and called selfish cow

    Woman in hospital bed looking thoughtful while medical equipment is beside her, relating to babysitting nephew conflict.

    Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her sister called her a “selfish cow” for refusing, and then the whole family got involved, trying to guilt-trip her into babysitting

    Text discussing a lady called selfish cow for refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew while she’s in hospital.

    Text questioning if someone is wrong for not wanting to help sister with a medical issue and badly behaved nephew babysitting.

    Image credits:

    Torn between family duty and her own sanity, the woman turned to an online community to ask if saying no to her sister makes her a jerk

    Family emergencies have a funny way of turning into emotional hostage situations, and that’s exactly what happened to the original poster (OP). For years, her 6-year-old nephew has treated her home like a WWE arena, tearing around and trashing the place. She finally put her foot down and said she wouldn’t be babysitting the unruly kid again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, though, her sister is heading into hospital for surgery and claims no one else can watch the little chaos gremlin except OP, the aunt he regularly fat shames. OP declined, but offered a totally reasonable compromise: paying for a babysitter. But instead of gratitude, she got branded a “selfish cow.” 

    Adding fuel to the fire, her whole family has been blowing up her phone like a group chat gone sideways. Some are pleading, others are shaming, but everyone seems to agree she should just do it because “it’s family.” The thing is, she’s not a parent, she’s nearly out of vacation days, and she’s sick and tired of being treated like the default babysitting backup plan.

    Now OP’s wondering if she’s the villain for protecting her time, sanity, and actual furniture. Feeling frustrated and bullied, she turned to netizens to ask whether or not dipping out of dealing with the little nightmare is the worst move to make.

    Smiling boy reaching into fridge, representing badly behaved nephew in a lady calls sis selfish cow babysitting dispute.

    Image credits: Addictive Stock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Let’s be real: OP’s nephew sounds like hell on two legs. No wonder nobody’s lining up to babysit him. The blame for his bad behavior falls squarely on his parent’s shoulders – this is what you end up with when you don’t raise a kid right. So, how does OP side-step the guilt trip her family’s trying to send her on? We went digging for answers.

    The experts over at Psychology Today say guilt trips are textbook psychological manipulation. What makes them work (despite all the resentment they create) is the nature of our relationships. They happen most often in close family scenarios (or tight friendships) where empathy and affection levels run high enough that the person being guilt-tripped is willing to put up with the coercion.

    Calm suggests a number of practical ways to deal with anyone who’s trying to guilt-trip you. A few of the best include recognizing the signs and tactics, staying calm, setting (and sticking to) boundaries, using assertive communication, responding with empathy, offering alternatives, and straight-up disengaging if you feel overwhelmed. 

    Writing for Talkspace, Jill E. Daino says that, before you can start setting boundaries with family members, you need to believe that your needs are valid and important. Healthy boundary setting doesn’t mean you’re trying to hurt anyone’s feelings; the opposite is actually true. The rules you lay down can actually help you build better, more respectful, and win-win relationships with the people who matter to you the most.

    What do you think? Is OP being a jerk, or is she entitled to escape the consequences of her sister’s lousy parenting? Share your thoughts in the comments!  

    In the comments, readers agreed that the original poster was definitely not a jerk, and slammed her entitled sister for not accepting her generous compromise  

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing refusal to babysit a badly behaved nephew while hospitalized.

    Alt text: Reddit user discusses refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew and being called selfish by sister.

    Reddit comment defending lady called selfish cow for refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew while sister is in hospital.

    Reddit comment discussing refusal to babysit badly behaved nephew and calling sister selfish for not helping in hospital.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a selfish sister refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew during hospital stay.

    Reddit comment questioning why only one sister is asked to babysit badly behaved nephew while the other refuses.

    Comment discussing a lady calling her sister selfish for refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew during hospital stay.

    Comment criticizing sister for calling her selfish cow after refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew in hospital situation.

    Text post discussing a lady calling her sister selfish for refusing to babysit badly behaved nephew during hospital stay.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman called selfish for refusing to babysit a badly behaved nephew.

    Comment discussing a lady calling her sister selfish for refusing to babysit a badly behaved nephew during hospital stay.

    Alt text: Commenter suggests asking for help with badly behaved nephew from other family members or parents while sister is in hospital.

    Comment discussing refusal to babysit badly behaved nephew and conflict between sisters during hospital stay.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying NTA and advising family members to step in and help with babysitting nephew.

    Text comment discussing a sister called selfish cow for refusing to babysit a badly behaved nephew while in hospital.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boundaries and refusing to babysit a badly behaved nephew during a hospital stay.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It always amuses/amazes me that people who are not willing to do something themselves pressure someone else to. Don't be available.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big nope. Tell her you can't get time off work. It seems everyone else who COULD have watched the kid is unavailable - you should be, too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It always amuses/amazes me that people who are not willing to do something themselves pressure someone else to. Don't be available.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big nope. Tell her you can't get time off work. It seems everyone else who COULD have watched the kid is unavailable - you should be, too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT