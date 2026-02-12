New Parents Are Horrified As CPS Knock On Their Door With False Accusations, Realize It Was MIL’s Doing

ADVERTISEMENT

Some mothers-in-law are so evil that they have their claws dug deep into their sons and manipulate them so much that they believe their moms over their wives. There are a few who snap out of it quite quickly and then go begging their spouses for forgiveness.

Speaking of such couples, this one was separated because of the toxic mother-in-law, who called CPS on her daughter-in-law as revenge. Apparently, the woman had been plotting to steal their newborn all along, but didn’t know that they were back together! Here’s how it went down…

More info: Reddit

Some mothers-in-law are so awful that they will go to any lengths just to torment their daughters-in-law

The poster left her husband as his mom had manipulated him and was plotting to steal their newborn, but he begged for forgiveness

They decided to work on their marriage, but CPS came knocking one day and started investigating because of an anonymous call

However, after a thorough investigation, they found out that it was a false call accusing the poster of neglect and substance use

The couple was horrified to learn that the mother-in-law was behind the call, as she didn’t know they were together, and they ended up blocking her

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) laments about her toxic mother-in-law and her horrifying behavior. Our lady found out that the awful woman had been secretly plotting to take away her baby ever since she was pregnant. In fact, she had even manipulated her son, so OP had left him, but he realized his mistake and came back begging for forgiveness.

The poster took him back, but they decided to get couples counseling to improve things between them. Now, his mom knew that they had broken up, but not that they were going to work on the marriage. Fast forward to the day that OP returned from the pediatrician with their baby, when CPS, along with cops, showed up at their door because of an anonymous call.

Apparently, the caller had told them that the new mom was neglectful towards her baby, didn’t feed him, and even used substances. She must have been shocked, so she called her husband home immediately. In the meantime, the CPS worker started investigating the poster’s house, woke up the sleeping baby, and aggressively checked him out as well.

When OP’s husband showed up, they finally allowed her to calm her screaming child while they grilled her with questions. Well, their investigation proved that the call had been a false one, and they were dropping the case. Soon enough, the poster’s husband got a call from his mom, and it was revealed that she was behind it. Shocked, he apologized to his wife and blocked his mommy immediately.

Netizens were aghast that the mother-in-law would go to such extreme lengths. Experts stress that a CPS visit can disrupt family stability in cases where no wrongdoing is found. They further add that it can be overwhelming and stressful, especially when you feel your parenting is under scrutiny. We can’t even imagine how disturbed the couple must be feeling.

Folks pointed out that they should get legal help and report the woman for making a false accusation. Data reveals that filing a knowingly false CPS report is illegal, with penalties generally including misdemeanor charges, fines, and potential jail time. Perpetrators may also face civil liability for damages, including attorney fees, and can be sued for defamation.

Well, all they have to do is make a phone call to get the evil woman in trouble. People online didn’t hesitate to call her a narcissist. Research emphasizes, “Between 0.5% to 5% of Americans might have Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Such people are willing to exploit others, lack empathy, and display patronizing behavior.”

That definitely sounds like the mother-in-law in our story. Some people even questioned her husband’s intentions, but OP was not too worried about him. However, the only good thing that came out of it was that the guy realized how cruel his mom could be, and they blocked her. I hope they don’t have to deal with her after this. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

People online were aghast at her cruel mother-in-law, and many wondered whether her husband was trustworthy enough

Screenshot of online comment questioning trust in husband to keep child safe amid CPS accusations sparked by MIL interference.

Comment advising new parents to gather proof against MIL’s false accusations to fight CPS and custody battles effectively.

Comment warning new parents about CPS and mentioning negative treatment by CPS without a warrant at the door.

Comment discussing legal options for new parents facing false CPS accusations due to malicious intent by a family member.

Comment advising new parents to file a police report and keep evidence after false CPS accusations caused by MIL.

Text discussion about new parents dealing with false accusations by CPS linked to MIL's harmful actions.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a new parent's experience with false CPS accusations caused by the mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing new parents dealing with false CPS accusations and family conflicts involving a mother-in-law.