Man Calls DIL “Fat” In Front Of Everyone, She’s Aghast As Hubby Laughs Along And Even Defends Daddy
Punchlines. We all love them. Until you become one, that is. Yes, roasting is all fun and games but sometimes humor can hurt, and you just can’t laugh at being laughed at. That’s when things stop being comedy and start being cruel.
That’s pretty much what happened to one woman who turned to an online community to vent about how her fat-shaming father-in-law, an off-color joke, and an unsupportive husband turned a family dinner into a disaster with no dessert.
There’s nothing wrong with a bit of roasting, but some jokes can drift into insult territory if you’re not careful
One woman, eating a salad in an effort to lose some weight, was having dinner with her in-laws when her father-in-law took a swipe at her weight
Humiliated, the woman left the dinner and retreated to her room until her in-laws left, but then her husband came in demanding to know why she’d walked out
When she told him it was because of his dad’s cruel insult, he told her she was being too sensitive and slammed her for “disrespecting” his family
After her mother-in-law piled on with a long text about how inappropriate her behavior had been, she turned to netizens to ask if leaving the table had been a jerk move
The original poster (OP) thought hosting her in-laws would be a normal, polite dinner. She cooked, set the table, and quietly ate yogurt and salad after her husband nudged her to lose some weight. Everything seemed civil until a simple question about her meal choice turned the evening into a painfully awkward spectacle that nobody saw coming.
Mid-bite, her father-in-law squinted and loudly announced that a salad wouldn’t fill her “fat” rear end up. Cue giggles from relatives, plus her husband cackling along. Stunned and humiliated, she pushed back from the table and retreated to her bedroom, leaving the guests and their half-eaten dinners in her wake.
After his family left, her husband stormed into their room, furious she’d abandoned his parents. When she explained why, he waved it off as a joke, accused her of being too sensitive, and slammed her for “disrespecting” his family. According to him, defending your spouse isn’t required when it’s “just humor”.
Later, her mother-in-law sent her a wall of text scolding her for her inappropriate behavior, so now she’s wondering if she overreacted and blaming herself because this is “just how he is.” After she shared her tale and concerns online, netizens weighed in on the whole mess.
Um, since when is public body-shaming dinner conversation? And be honest, what would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? The fact that nobody (not even her husband) called her father-in-law out for his so-called “joke” just adds insult to injury. So, when does banter cross the boundary into bullying?
The experts at Emotional Mind Dynamic say the fine line between banter and bullying comes down to the foundation of the relationship, the level of trust, expectations, boundaries, respect, and the perception, not only of the behavior, but also of the relationship itself.
If there’s a respectful relationship and you’re sure that your words won’t be misunderstood or hurt, feel free to say them. If you aren’t, don’t. Only with solid two-way trust can you be sure it’s still banter, if not, you’re risking making someone feel bullied. And you don’t want to be a bully, right?
OP stormed out, but what’s a better way to deal with a “joke” that crosses a line? Well, the pros from Talkspace say that, when you find yourself facing someone’s offensive humor, it’s vital to first check in with your emotional state – it’ll help you craft your clapback for maximum impact. Nice.
Here’s another tip: consider your relationship with the person. While there are no rules about who you should stand up to, it’s worth thinking about your connection and the implications of your history and future together. Basically, if those things don’t matter to you, lay the smackdown. Not so easy for OP.
Perhaps she should take a page out of her father-in-law’s book and be “honest and straightforward” with a joke or two about him. Bullies hate a victim who fights back, and the old man probably has more than a few weak spots.
What’s your take? Was OP’s early exit all that inappropriate, or do her in-laws own her an apology? Share your thoughts in the comments!
