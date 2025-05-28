“Don’t Drink And Cook”: 88 Hilariously Painful Cooking Fails And Accidents (New Pics)
Despite the fact that we all have to eat pretty darn regularly, it’s still bizarrely easy to come across people who can’t cook anything that requires more than a few button presses on a microwave. However, to cut them some slack, motivation isn’t enough, there is a lot of skill involved in making a “just passable” meal, as some of these entries prove.
We’ve gathered some of the worst cooking fails from across the internet for you to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section below.
Don’t Drink And Cook
Not The Plastic Melt
Time For A New Cake Tin
There Was An Attempt To Grill Some Ribs
I Burnt My Bacon
My dad would eat that. He always cooked his bacon in a cast iron skillet. He claimed he knew it was done when he couldn't see it in the pan anymore.
Instead Of Cooking, Bro Attempted To Forge A Weapon Like No Other
Plastic Board
When You Ask Your Wife For Crunchy Croissants And She Gives You Coalssants Instead
There Was An Attempt To Cook
But Were They Good Is The Question
Made Pancakes With A Blueberry Compote And Then Thought It Would Be Fine To Make Scrambled Eggs In The Same Pan. I Don’t Think I Can Eat This
My First Attempt At Making Sushi
Had A Bad Day So I Made Some Comfort Food… Oh
Someone In My Group Chat Sent Me A Picture Of A "Cake" He Made
Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again
My Friend Made Pizza
I have said many times that the glory of pizza is in its vast variety, that pizza is the culinary equivalent of the Vulcan 'IDIC' philosophy (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations). But this demonstrates irrefutably that you have to draw the line somewhere.
Tried To Make Some Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes For My DnD Group’s Gluten Intolerant Friend. This Was The Result
Put Blue Food Coloring On My Chicken Because I’m An Adult And I Do What I Want
Bacon Wrapped And Barbecue Glazed Justin Biebloaf
Made My Kid A Mickey Mouse Pancake
When You Drink Too Much And Make Muffouts Instead Of Muffins
That's One Way To Propose
That's o.k, at least you got it back before somebody ate it.
The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times
My Daughter Asked Me For A Unicorn Cake
NGL, the red 'inside of the ear' looks like a painted fingernail.
My Wife Made Muffins
The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.
My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked
Yeah nah not in the mood for salmonella tonight thanks honey
Accidentally Made Alien Food
Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.
Accidentally Made Cookies From An AI Recipe
My mom sent me a recipe for red velvet cookies for me to try and didn’t think much of it. I never look at the text and pictures that closely I just skip straight to the recipe, so it didn’t register that it was AI.
The dough was so soft and sticky even after freezing it overnight (recipe said chilling in the fridge for an hour or 2 would be sufficient)! It stuck to everything so much and kept melting that we just said screw it and just put in the oven as one big sheet cookie.
I looked more closely at the website while it was baking and it’s so obviously AI it’s honestly hilarious. The uncooked dough tasted great but trying it now it tastes like a bad brownie. Texture is really weird too.
Anyway check your recipes, folks, or else you might make the cookie equivalent of the Elephant’s Foot from Chernobyl.
"Grilled Cheese" In An Air Fryer
When I Was A Baker, Someone Left A Loaf Of Bread In The Oven, Which They Also Left On Overnight
I Got Drunk And Tried To Make Mac And Cheese Last Night But I Accidentally Passed Out On The Couch For 3 Hours
Give it to Cookie Monster. He needs more non-sweets in his diet.
Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead
My Cousin And I Made Raspberry Marshmallows. They Look Like Raw Meat
haha I'd bag them up and eat them in public to see other people's reactions!
Made Homemade Mozzarella Sticks In My Air Fryer
Making Eggs With A Little Pepper
Sadly I was the last one to use the pepper making dinner night before so this is all on me.
Feta Cheese, Tomato, And Mushroom "Spring Rolls" With Sweet Chili Sauce
Honestly they probably weren't bad. if you minced everything they'd be amazing lol.
Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served
I Think This Counts As A Hate Crime In The South
I Tried Making A Baja Blast Sauce And It Got A Jelly Consistency. This Entire Thing Was A Disaster
My Boyfriend's Attempt At Making Me Cupcakes For My Birthday
Just throw the whole pan away. Trying to clean that will take time, and you'll still have a mess.
My Dad Said He Would Make Dinner Today And Grilled The Expensive Bullet Steak I Bought. This Is The Result
This Burnt Turkey
Tried To Make Chicken Pot Pies
No idea if it was Pyrex or not. Thought the noise was the racks settling, but guess not. Not our place as we were staying at a friend's in-law suite.
I Tried Making Dumplings
Those things are going to develop into Xenomorph facehuggers.
Made Some Fish And Chips
My Homemade Protein Bar That I Nibble On Everyday During Work Hours
Looks like something I picked up after my dog at the park this morning.....
I Tried To Turn My Cornbread Out Of The Skillet And The Skillet Kept All The Crust
When The Wife Cooks Salt Potatoes
When you boil potatoes, or anything, if you place a wooden spoon across the top of the pot, it prevents boil-over.
Little Brother Made An Egg Burger
First Time Attempting Homemade Ravioli’s
Yeah, I'm never making pasta dough ever again.
Asked My Partner To Make Me A Hot Dog
Looks Like A Piece Of Cardboard
To Cook Bacon In The Microwave
Started cooking bacon in the air fryer but it set off the smoke alarms. Tried to finish cooking it in the microwave but got sidetracked.
That started out as 3 strips of bacon. The 2 pieces you can’t make out were disintegrated. Only had eggs and one piece of (delicious, well done!) bacon that morning.
The odor is still there a week later.
In Case You Ever Wondered What Happens When You Turn The Microwave On But Forget To Put Something In It
Do Not Attempt To Replace The Flour In A Cookie Recipe With Protein Powder
What Am I Doing Wrong?
Made chicken in the sous vide for the first time. I thought it was supposed to be juicy.
French Onion Soup
My Brother Cooked Shepherd's Pie (My Favorite), But Didn't Use An Oven Safe Dish
I Tried Cooking A Corn Dog In Oil For The First Time. Never Again
Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup
I Cooked Lobster For My Wife For Valentine's Day
Her lobster was fine while I just had potatoes, asparagus and wine. Happy Valentine's Day!
Burnt My Pizza. If You Have Any Ideas On How To Get The Smell Out Of Everything, Let Me Know
About To Call The Family To Dinner When The Pot Broke
Boiling hot zuppa tuscana all over the stove, behind the stove, under the stove, and all over the floor.
My Girlfriend Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time
Did You Forget To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese
My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast. She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore
This was quite a few years back and she's still banned from the kitchen.
She probably likes it that way. Does she cook something every so often, to keep your resolve up?
Forgot To Add Cocoa Powder To Brownie Recipe
Made That Cheese And Onion Sandwich From That British Pub For Lunch
Looks like one of Compo Simmonite's specials. ('Last of the Summer Wine')
A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin
It was draining onto the dessert table. I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.
Sister Accidentally Defrosted Chili Instead Of Spaghetti Sauce. Slapped A Slice Of Cheddar In There And Now It's Mexican Spaghetti
That's basically what they call Cincinnati chili (although they have a special recipe for it in Cincinnati)
My Friend’s Dinner. He Says Seasoning Food "Just Isn’t Necessary"
Make sure he has a LARGE glass of water to get that down.
Morning Waffles Did Not Go As Expected
I Tried Making Soup For Mother’s Day
It was my first time making soup. Will not attempt again.
That's good of you. What is that thing on the left that looks like fungus?
My Sister Followed The 4.8 Star Fried Rice Recipe As Written. 1 Cup Rice To 12 Cups Water Boiled For 30 Minutes, Strained, Then Steamed For 10 Minutes
always read reviews and make sure they don't sound like they were written by a robot. lol
Fried Egg But I Put The Oil After The Egg
I Guess That's Why It's Called Ground Chicken
I just cooked and seasoned it, 3 servings were supposed to go in the fridge.
Wife Is Boiling Burgers. Please Help Us Settle This
This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered
I’m 52 And Still Can’t Boil Or Peel An Egg Right
Don't use brand-new eggs. If the expiration date is less than 2 weeks away, that's good. The older the eggs are, they will peel easily. Crack the shells, and then roll them on the cutting board to break up the shells, and they should do fine.
Yesterday's Roast At MIL's. Heard A Loud Crack In The Oven
Roast dinner at the mother in law's is always a game of chance, but this was unexpected. Poor luck and divine intervention all at the same time.
Well Thats Half My Dinner In The Sink
I Can’t Get Pancakes Right For Some Reason
My Mom’s Fat-Free, Carb-Free "Bread"
That looks like the hardtack they sell in the cracker aisle. It's good.
Girlfriend Is Out Of Town, So I "Cooked". It Ain't That Good
There Was An Attempt To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude
Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.
Mother In Law Made Aunt Bethany’s Jello
Didn’t expect anyone to go for it. I did to force my brother in laws hands.