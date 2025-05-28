We’ve gathered some of the worst cooking fails from across the internet for you to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

Despite the fact that we all have to eat pretty darn regularly, it’s still bizarrely easy to come across people who can’t cook anything that requires more than a few button presses on a microwave. However, to cut them some slack, motivation isn’t enough, there is a lot of skill involved in making a “just passable” meal, as some of these entries prove.

#1 Don’t Drink And Cook Share icon

#2 Not The Plastic Melt Share icon

#3 Time For A New Cake Tin Share icon

#4 There Was An Attempt To Grill Some Ribs Share icon

#5 I Burnt My Bacon Share icon

#6 Instead Of Cooking, Bro Attempted To Forge A Weapon Like No Other Share icon

#7 Plastic Board Share icon

#8 When You Ask Your Wife For Crunchy Croissants And She Gives You Coalssants Instead Share icon

#9 There Was An Attempt To Cook Share icon

#10 But Were They Good Is The Question Share icon

#11 Made Pancakes With A Blueberry Compote And Then Thought It Would Be Fine To Make Scrambled Eggs In The Same Pan. I Don’t Think I Can Eat This Share icon

#12 My First Attempt At Making Sushi Share icon

#13 Had A Bad Day So I Made Some Comfort Food… Oh Share icon

#14 Someone In My Group Chat Sent Me A Picture Of A "Cake" He Made Share icon

#15 Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again Share icon

#16 My Friend Made Pizza Share icon

#17 Tried To Make Some Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes For My DnD Group’s Gluten Intolerant Friend. This Was The Result Share icon

#18 Guess What This Was Share icon

#19 Put Blue Food Coloring On My Chicken Because I’m An Adult And I Do What I Want Share icon

#20 Bacon Wrapped And Barbecue Glazed Justin Biebloaf Share icon

#21 Made My Kid A Mickey Mouse Pancake Share icon

#22 When You Drink Too Much And Make Muffouts Instead Of Muffins Share icon

#23 That's One Way To Propose Share icon

#24 The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times Share icon

#25 My Daughter Asked Me For A Unicorn Cake Share icon

#26 My Wife Made Muffins Share icon The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.



#27 My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked Share icon

#28 Accidentally Made Alien Food Share icon Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.



#29 Accidentally Made Cookies From An AI Recipe Share icon My mom sent me a recipe for red velvet cookies for me to try and didn’t think much of it. I never look at the text and pictures that closely I just skip straight to the recipe, so it didn’t register that it was AI.



The dough was so soft and sticky even after freezing it overnight (recipe said chilling in the fridge for an hour or 2 would be sufficient)! It stuck to everything so much and kept melting that we just said screw it and just put in the oven as one big sheet cookie.



I looked more closely at the website while it was baking and it’s so obviously AI it’s honestly hilarious. The uncooked dough tasted great but trying it now it tastes like a bad brownie. Texture is really weird too.



Anyway check your recipes, folks, or else you might make the cookie equivalent of the Elephant’s Foot from Chernobyl.



#30 "Grilled Cheese" In An Air Fryer Share icon

#31 When I Was A Baker, Someone Left A Loaf Of Bread In The Oven, Which They Also Left On Overnight Share icon

#32 I Got Drunk And Tried To Make Mac And Cheese Last Night But I Accidentally Passed Out On The Couch For 3 Hours Share icon

#33 Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead Share icon

#34 My Cousin And I Made Raspberry Marshmallows. They Look Like Raw Meat Share icon

#35 Made Homemade Mozzarella Sticks In My Air Fryer Share icon

#36 Making Eggs With A Little Pepper Share icon Sadly I was the last one to use the pepper making dinner night before so this is all on me.



#37 Feta Cheese, Tomato, And Mushroom "Spring Rolls" With Sweet Chili Sauce Share icon

#38 Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served Share icon

#39 I Think This Counts As A Hate Crime In The South Share icon

#40 I Tried Making A Baja Blast Sauce And It Got A Jelly Consistency. This Entire Thing Was A Disaster Share icon

#41 My Boyfriend's Attempt At Making Me Cupcakes For My Birthday Share icon

#42 My Dad Said He Would Make Dinner Today And Grilled The Expensive Bullet Steak I Bought. This Is The Result Share icon

#43 This Burnt Turkey Share icon

#44 Tried To Make Chicken Pot Pies Share icon No idea if it was Pyrex or not. Thought the noise was the racks settling, but guess not. Not our place as we were staying at a friend's in-law suite.



#45 I Tried Making Dumplings Share icon

#46 Made Some Fish And Chips Share icon

#47 My Homemade Protein Bar That I Nibble On Everyday During Work Hours Share icon

#48 I Tried To Turn My Cornbread Out Of The Skillet And The Skillet Kept All The Crust Share icon

#49 When The Wife Cooks Salt Potatoes Share icon

#50 Little Brother Made An Egg Burger Share icon

#51 First Time Attempting Homemade Ravioli’s Share icon Yeah, I'm never making pasta dough ever again.



#52 Asked My Partner To Make Me A Hot Dog Share icon

#53 Looks Like A Piece Of Cardboard Share icon

#54 To Cook Bacon In The Microwave Share icon Started cooking bacon in the air fryer but it set off the smoke alarms. Tried to finish cooking it in the microwave but got sidetracked.



That started out as 3 strips of bacon. The 2 pieces you can’t make out were disintegrated. Only had eggs and one piece of (delicious, well done!) bacon that morning.



The odor is still there a week later.



#55 In Case You Ever Wondered What Happens When You Turn The Microwave On But Forget To Put Something In It Share icon

#56 Do Not Attempt To Replace The Flour In A Cookie Recipe With Protein Powder Share icon

#57 What Am I Doing Wrong? Share icon Made chicken in the sous vide for the first time. I thought it was supposed to be juicy.



#58 French Onion Soup Share icon

#59 My Brother Cooked Shepherd's Pie (My Favorite), But Didn't Use An Oven Safe Dish Share icon

#60 I Tried Cooking A Corn Dog In Oil For The First Time. Never Again Share icon

#61 Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup Share icon

#62 I Cooked Lobster For My Wife For Valentine's Day Share icon Her lobster was fine while I just had potatoes, asparagus and wine. Happy Valentine's Day!



#63 Burnt My Pizza. If You Have Any Ideas On How To Get The Smell Out Of Everything, Let Me Know Share icon

#64 About To Call The Family To Dinner When The Pot Broke Share icon Boiling hot zuppa tuscana all over the stove, behind the stove, under the stove, and all over the floor.



#65 My Girlfriend Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time Share icon

#66 Did You Forget To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese Share icon

#67 My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast. She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore Share icon This was quite a few years back and she's still banned from the kitchen.



#68 Forgot To Add Cocoa Powder To Brownie Recipe Share icon

#69 Made That Cheese And Onion Sandwich From That British Pub For Lunch Share icon

#70 A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin Share icon It was draining onto the dessert table. I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.



#71 Sister Accidentally Defrosted Chili Instead Of Spaghetti Sauce. Slapped A Slice Of Cheddar In There And Now It's Mexican Spaghetti Share icon

#72 My Friend’s Dinner. He Says Seasoning Food "Just Isn’t Necessary" Share icon

#73 Morning Waffles Did Not Go As Expected Share icon

#74 I Tried Making Soup For Mother’s Day Share icon It was my first time making soup. Will not attempt again.



#75 My Sister Followed The 4.8 Star Fried Rice Recipe As Written. 1 Cup Rice To 12 Cups Water Boiled For 30 Minutes, Strained, Then Steamed For 10 Minutes Share icon

#76 Fried Egg But I Put The Oil After The Egg Share icon

#77 I Guess That's Why It's Called Ground Chicken Share icon I just cooked and seasoned it, 3 servings were supposed to go in the fridge.



#78 Wife Is Boiling Burgers. Please Help Us Settle This Share icon

#79 This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered Share icon

#80 I’m 52 And Still Can’t Boil Or Peel An Egg Right Share icon

#81 Yesterday's Roast At MIL's. Heard A Loud Crack In The Oven Share icon Roast dinner at the mother in law's is always a game of chance, but this was unexpected. Poor luck and divine intervention all at the same time.



#82 Well Thats Half My Dinner In The Sink Share icon

#83 I Can’t Get Pancakes Right For Some Reason Share icon

#84 My Mom’s Fat-Free, Carb-Free "Bread" Share icon

#85 Girlfriend Is Out Of Town, So I "Cooked". It Ain't That Good Share icon

#86 There Was An Attempt To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude Share icon Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.



#87 Mother In Law Made Aunt Bethany’s Jello Share icon Didn’t expect anyone to go for it. I did to force my brother in laws hands.



#88 I Have Wildly Miscalculated My Pasta To Sauce Ratio Share icon

