Despite the fact that we all have to eat pretty darn regularly, it’s still bizarrely easy to come across people who can’t cook anything that requires more than a few button presses on a microwave. However, to cut them some slack, motivation isn’t enough, there is a lot of skill involved in making a “just passable” meal, as some of these entries prove.

We’ve gathered some of the worst cooking fails from across the internet for you to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

#1

Don’t Drink And Cook

Burnt frozen pizza on a cutting board in a kitchen, showing a common cooking fail with blackened crust.

BeerStein_Collector Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
46 minutes ago

How awful! I had that very pizza a couple of days ago, it was outstanding!

    #2

    Not The Plastic Melt

    Dumplings stuck in a pan covered with melted green plastic, showing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    fairyggum Report

    #3

    Time For A New Cake Tin

    Batter spilled over a stove and dripping onto the floor, a cooking fail illustrating kitchen accidents.

    Brilliant_Run_2106 Report

    #4

    There Was An Attempt To Grill Some Ribs

    Burnt ribs on a rusty grill, illustrating a hilariously painful cooking fail and accident.

    cleandeeds Report

    #5

    I Burnt My Bacon

    Burnt bacon slices on a greasy baking tray showcasing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    Sea_Meeting4175 Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    My dad would eat that. He always cooked his bacon in a cast iron skillet. He claimed he knew it was done when he couldn't see it in the pan anymore.

    #6

    Instead Of Cooking, Bro Attempted To Forge A Weapon Like No Other

    Burnt muffin glowing red on a checkered cloth, showing a humorous cooking fail from don’t drink and cook series.

    moremoremauro Report

    #7

    Plastic Board

    Pepperoni pizza baking in an oven with melted plastic sheet causing a cooking fail and accident.

    bridgerh10 Report

    #8

    When You Ask Your Wife For Crunchy Croissants And She Gives You Coalssants Instead

    Burnt croissant on white table next to a woven placemat, showcasing a cooking fail and accident.

    Kaneando Report

    #9

    There Was An Attempt To Cook

    Burnt and melted cooking pot on stove burner showcasing a hilarious cooking fail and kitchen accident.

    _aniebananie9 Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    They're lucky they didn't burn down the house! Yikes.

    #10

    But Were They Good Is The Question

    Baking fail showing misshapen rat cookies before and after baking, a funny cooking fail and accident example.

    OpheliaWight Report

    #11

    Made Pancakes With A Blueberry Compote And Then Thought It Would Be Fine To Make Scrambled Eggs In The Same Pan. I Don’t Think I Can Eat This

    Unappetizing cooking fail on decorative plate showing a messy, grayish homemade dish with red spots.

    thefoxsaysquack Report

    #12

    My First Attempt At Making Sushi

    Poorly rolled sushi with rice falling apart on a white plate, showing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    thenotoriusfap Report

    #13

    Had A Bad Day So I Made Some Comfort Food… Oh

    Broken casserole dish and spilled food on kitchen floor with stains on cabinets, illustrating cooking fails and accidents.

    Scarlett_fever Report

    #14

    Someone In My Group Chat Sent Me A Picture Of A "Cake" He Made

    A poorly decorated gray cake resembling a rat with pink fondant limbs and ears, showcasing a cooking fail.

    Frotnorer Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You're lucky it's only a picture and not the actual cake.

    #15

    Chickens Legs Cooked With Red Cabbage: Never Again

    Bowl of purple soup containing unusual ingredients including a chicken foot and vegetables, illustrating cooking fails.

    makeupbyshaniah Report

    #16

    My Friend Made Pizza

    Poorly melted cheese and ham on a pizza showing a clear cooking fail and kitchen accident.

    samskindagay Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I have said many times that the glory of pizza is in its vast variety, that pizza is the culinary equivalent of the Vulcan 'IDIC' philosophy (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations). But this demonstrates irrefutably that you have to draw the line somewhere.

    #17

    Tried To Make Some Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes For My DnD Group’s Gluten Intolerant Friend. This Was The Result

    Burnt and cracked chocolate cupcakes in muffin tins on a stove, showcasing cooking fails and kitchen accidents.

    FaethS Report

    #18

    Guess What This Was

    Burnt fries scattered on a foil-lined tray, showcasing a funny and painful cooking fail accident in the kitchen.

    PositivelyHopefull Report

    #19

    Put Blue Food Coloring On My Chicken Because I’m An Adult And I Do What I Want

    Burnt green food cooking fail in a frying pan on a gas stove with oil and messy stovetop.

    thanksyalll Report

    #20

    Bacon Wrapped And Barbecue Glazed Justin Biebloaf

    Raw and burnt meatloaf shaped like a face with bacon hair, showcasing a funny cooking fail and accident.

    Sarcasmadragon Report

    #21

    Made My Kid A Mickey Mouse Pancake

    Burnt pancake shaped like a bear face with overcooked spots and unevenly cooked berries in a cooking fail accident.

    Infamous_Employee_27 Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Is the child afraid of Mickey Mouse now? Any nightmares?

    #22

    When You Drink Too Much And Make Muffouts Instead Of Muffins

    Overfilled muffin pan with cookie dough spilling over, showcasing a cooking fail and kitchen accident.

    amandyranger Report

    #23

    That's One Way To Propose

    Baked sausage cheddar biscuits with a wedding ring accidentally baked inside, showcasing a cooking fail and accident.

    SopanDeb Report

    #24

    The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

    Burnt burger patties cooking in a black pan with raw patties on a plate nearby, showcasing funny cooking fails.

    khalizard Report

    #25

    My Daughter Asked Me For A Unicorn Cake

    Unicorn-shaped cake with colorful sprinkles and icing, partially eaten, showcasing a funny cooking fail.

    deathdefyingunicorn Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    NGL, the red 'inside of the ear' looks like a painted fingernail.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    My Wife Made Muffins

    Baked muffins with sunken centers and oats topping, showcasing a humorous cooking fail in the kitchen.

    The dairy free cream cheese did not do well.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked

    Undercooked chicken with pink, raw spots showing a dangerous cooking fail on a white plate against a granite countertop.

    matthproject Report

    #28

    Accidentally Made Alien Food

    Undercooked and discolored noodles with vegetables and shrimp, an example of cooking fails and accidents.

    Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.

    ArminTanzerian Report

    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    That's not life altering. I don't do shrimp bur you didn't offend

    #29

    Accidentally Made Cookies From An AI Recipe

    Comparison of perfectly decorated Christmas tree cookies and a baking fail with a burnt, misshapen cookie dough mess.

    My mom sent me a recipe for red velvet cookies for me to try and didn’t think much of it. I never look at the text and pictures that closely I just skip straight to the recipe, so it didn’t register that it was AI.

    The dough was so soft and sticky even after freezing it overnight (recipe said chilling in the fridge for an hour or 2 would be sufficient)! It stuck to everything so much and kept melting that we just said screw it and just put in the oven as one big sheet cookie.

    I looked more closely at the website while it was baking and it’s so obviously AI it’s honestly hilarious. The uncooked dough tasted great but trying it now it tastes like a bad brownie. Texture is really weird too.

    Anyway check your recipes, folks, or else you might make the cookie equivalent of the Elephant’s Foot from Chernobyl.

    secretlyjd Report

    #30

    "Grilled Cheese" In An Air Fryer

    Burnt lemon and toast in an oven, showcasing a cooking fail from hilariously painful cooking accidents.

    Arayvenn Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Isn't the idea to remove it from the plastic wrap before you heat it?

    #31

    When I Was A Baker, Someone Left A Loaf Of Bread In The Oven, Which They Also Left On Overnight

    Burnt charcoal remains glowing red on a metal surface, illustrating a dramatic cooking fail and accident.

    _notthatotherguy_ Report

    #32

    I Got Drunk And Tried To Make Mac And Cheese Last Night But I Accidentally Passed Out On The Couch For 3 Hours

    Hand holding a burnt mac and cheese dish showcasing a cooking fail with overcooked and charred edges.

    sagelface Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Give it to Cookie Monster. He needs more non-sweets in his diet.

    Too Lazy To Pipe Out Macarons. Baked Them In A Sheet Instead

    Baking fail with cracked and broken pink dessert on parchment paper, showcasing a cooking fail mishap.

    chonkbee Report

    My Cousin And I Made Raspberry Marshmallows. They Look Like Raw Meat

    Raw pink dough pieces covered in flour on parchment paper, showcasing a funny cooking fail with food preparation gone wrong.

    BassPro_1996 Report

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    haha I'd bag them up and eat them in public to see other people's reactions!

    #35

    Made Homemade Mozzarella Sticks In My Air Fryer

    Cooking fail showing mozzarella sticks cooked in an air fryer with cheese melted inside an empty shell.

    _AttilaTheNun_ Report

    #36

    Making Eggs With A Little Pepper

    Pan filled with hundreds of black pepper granules spilled during a cooking fail on a stovetop burner.

    Sadly I was the last one to use the pepper making dinner night before so this is all on me.

    Ok-Intention-4593 Report

    Feta Cheese, Tomato, And Mushroom "Spring Rolls" With Sweet Chili Sauce

    Two poorly wrapped spring rolls on a plate next to a dipping sauce, showing a cooking fail accident.

    crispybac0n Report

    patrickwhittington avatar
    Patrick Whittington
    Patrick Whittington
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Honestly they probably weren't bad. if you minced everything they'd be amazing lol.

    Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served

    Raw chicken breasts placed on a baking sheet ready for cooking, illustrating a common cooking fail in the kitchen.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    I Think This Counts As A Hate Crime In The South

    Plate of biscuits soaked in brown gravy, illustrating a funny cooking fail from drinking and cooking mistakes.

    NoContextBrits Report

    I Tried Making A Baja Blast Sauce And It Got A Jelly Consistency. This Entire Thing Was A Disaster

    Slice of bread with melted, miscolored spread, highlighting cooking fails and accidents in the kitchen.

    Zak_the_Wack Report

    My Boyfriend's Attempt At Making Me Cupcakes For My Birthday

    Burnt muffins in a muffin tin on stove next to pan with batter, illustrating cooking fails and accidents.

    wyze-litten Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Just throw the whole pan away. Trying to clean that will take time, and you'll still have a mess.

    My Dad Said He Would Make Dinner Today And Grilled The Expensive Bullet Steak I Bought. This Is The Result

    Overcooked and dry piece of meat on a plate, showcasing a cooking fail in a kitchen setting.

    eternityforum Report

    #43

    This Burnt Turkey

    Severely burnt whole chicken in an aluminum pan showing a painful cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Tried To Make Chicken Pot Pies

    Shattered glass baking dish inside oven with two pies on foil, showcasing a painful cooking fail accident.

    No idea if it was Pyrex or not. Thought the noise was the racks settling, but guess not. Not our place as we were staying at a friend's in-law suite.

    ricuae18 Report

    I Tried Making Dumplings

    Steamed dumplings with uneven shapes and filling spills, showcasing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    awcads Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Those things are going to develop into Xenomorph facehuggers.

    #46

    Made Some Fish And Chips

    Bowl of fries with an overcooked, burnt fish showcasing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    OkPomegranate9078 Report

    #47

    My Homemade Protein Bar That I Nibble On Everyday During Work Hours

    Two poorly baked, misshapen chocolate cookies on plastic wrap showing cooking fails and accidents.

    managerjohngibbons Report

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Looks like something I picked up after my dog at the park this morning.....

    I Tried To Turn My Cornbread Out Of The Skillet And The Skillet Kept All The Crust

    Burnt and misshapen food on cutting board and pan showing cooking fails and accidents in a kitchen setting.

    cupacoffey Report

    When The Wife Cooks Salt Potatoes

    Stove with a pot boiling over causing a cooking fail and mess on the cooktop in a kitchen setting.

    Salt-Fee-9543 Report

    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    When you boil potatoes, or anything, if you place a wooden spoon across the top of the pot, it prevents boil-over.

    Little Brother Made An Egg Burger

    Burnt burger patty with partially cooked egg on top on a white plate, showcasing a cooking fail and accident.

    My_Carrot_Bro Report

    #51

    First Time Attempting Homemade Ravioli’s

    Poorly baked mushroom biscuits on a foil-lined tray showing cooking fails and kitchen accidents.

    Yeah, I'm never making pasta dough ever again.

    Emotional_Stage_10 Report

    #52

    Asked My Partner To Make Me A Hot Dog

    Burnt hot dogs in buns on a white plate showing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    Specialist-Lack6108 Report

    Looks Like A Piece Of Cardboard

    Cooking fail showing poorly cooked meat in a frying pan and on a plate, highlighting hilarious cooking fails and accidents.

    Sargon_of_Akkad Report

    #54

    To Cook Bacon In The Microwave

    Burnt bacon pieces on a paper towel showing a cooking fail from a hilariously painful kitchen accident.

    Started cooking bacon in the air fryer but it set off the smoke alarms. Tried to finish cooking it in the microwave but got sidetracked.

    That started out as 3 strips of bacon. The 2 pieces you can’t make out were disintegrated. Only had eggs and one piece of (delicious, well done!) bacon that morning.

    The odor is still there a week later.

    JoseJimenez10386 Report

    #55

    In Case You Ever Wondered What Happens When You Turn The Microwave On But Forget To Put Something In It

    Microwave interior with a small fire and burnt food, illustrating cooking fails and accidents.

    cvleezy Report

    #56

    Do Not Attempt To Replace The Flour In A Cookie Recipe With Protein Powder

    Unevenly baked cookies on a tray showcasing cooking fails and accidents from don’t drink and cook moments.

    bapatasix Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    This read like those "I don't understand why my stuff came out like 💩. I only replaced the flour with sawdust and used grape jelly instead of sugar and it was terrible!"

    What Am I Doing Wrong?

    Raw, tough-looking cooking fail with strange pale meat pieces on a baking tray, highlighting painful cooking fails.

    Made chicken in the sous vide for the first time. I thought it was supposed to be juicy.

    Hot_Cow_9444 Report

    #58

    French Onion Soup

    Bowl of cooking fail with broken cheese slices and runny, unappetizing food, highlighting cooking fails and accidents.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    My Brother Cooked Shepherd's Pie (My Favorite), But Didn't Use An Oven Safe Dish

    Broken glass baking dish inside an oven with a cracked edge, illustrating a cooking fail and kitchen accident.

    Shy_Gal_Skye Report

    #60

    I Tried Cooking A Corn Dog In Oil For The First Time. Never Again

    Burnt corn dog on a paper towel illustrating a cooking fail and accident from humorous kitchen mistakes.

    what_ismy_username Report

    Fiancé Spent 4 Hours Preparing Soup From Scratch, Only For The Glass Bowl To Break In The Soup

    Large pot on stove with a cooking fail showing a broken utensil submerged in thick orange sauce spillover.

    mfloppy Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Isn't the idea to put the soup in the bowl rather than the other way around?

    #62

    I Cooked Lobster For My Wife For Valentine's Day

    Half-cooked lobster split open showing undercooked and spoiled parts, a painful cooking fail on a blue plate.

    Her lobster was fine while I just had potatoes, asparagus and wine. Happy Valentine's Day!

    MVintage Report

    #63

    Burnt My Pizza. If You Have Any Ideas On How To Get The Smell Out Of Everything, Let Me Know

    Burnt blackened pizza on a countertop, showing a cooking fail likely from overcooking or improper preparation.

    goneimgone Report

    #64

    About To Call The Family To Dinner When The Pot Broke

    Blue pot stuck in kitchen sink drain with food debris around, illustrating hilariously painful cooking fails.

    Boiling hot zuppa tuscana all over the stove, behind the stove, under the stove, and all over the floor.

    Cardigan_Gal Report

    My Girlfriend Is Cooking Eggs With Pasta To Save Time

    Pot boiling with spaghetti and whole eggs inside, illustrating a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    Oxeros99 Report

    #66

    Did You Forget To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese

    Three slices of burnt bread with melted cheese fail on a colorful plate, showing a cooking fail accident.

    _SpyDtroid_ Report

    #67

    My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast. She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore

    Three slices of burnt toast on a baking tray showing a cooking fail and accident in the kitchen.

    This was quite a few years back and she's still banned from the kitchen.

    HowlerCorp Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    She probably likes it that way. Does she cook something every so often, to keep your resolve up?

    #68

    Forgot To Add Cocoa Powder To Brownie Recipe

    Baked dish with uneven surface and cracked edges in a glass pan on a kitchen countertop cooking fail

    OneLegacyy Report

    Made That Cheese And Onion Sandwich From That British Pub For Lunch

    Hand holding a sandwich with thick slices of raw onion and cheese, showcasing a cooking fail and accident.

    lotsofbitz Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Looks like one of Compo Simmonite's specials. ('Last of the Summer Wine')

    #70

    A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin

    Burnt and collapsed pumpkin cake with frosting, showing a hilarious cooking fail and accident on a kitchen counter.

    It was draining onto the dessert table. I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.

    bonwaller Report

    #71

    Sister Accidentally Defrosted Chili Instead Of Spaghetti Sauce. Slapped A Slice Of Cheddar In There And Now It's Mexican Spaghetti

    Spaghetti topped with a slice of processed cheese and chunky sauce, illustrating a cooking fail accident.

    OkiDokiPanic Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    That's basically what they call Cincinnati chili (although they have a special recipe for it in Cincinnati)

    #72

    My Friend’s Dinner. He Says Seasoning Food "Just Isn’t Necessary"

    Partially cooked raw chicken pieces on a white plate showing a painful cooking fail in the kitchen.

    robtheoleander Report

    #73

    Morning Waffles Did Not Go As Expected

    Waffle maker with an incomplete, unevenly cooked waffle showing a classic cooking fail in the kitchen.

    mattv2521 Report

    #74

    I Tried Making Soup For Mother’s Day

    Pot with overboiled rice and burnt residue on the edges, showing a classic cooking fail accident with wooden spoon inside.

    It was my first time making soup. Will not attempt again.

    Cheesey-bee Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    That's good of you. What is that thing on the left that looks like fungus?

    #75

    My Sister Followed The 4.8 Star Fried Rice Recipe As Written. 1 Cup Rice To 12 Cups Water Boiled For 30 Minutes, Strained, Then Steamed For 10 Minutes

    Burnt and clumpy cooking fail in a pan with mixed vegetables, illustrating a funny cooking accident gone wrong.

    SneakyBluePenguin Report

    patrickwhittington avatar
    Patrick Whittington
    Patrick Whittington
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    always read reviews and make sure they don't sound like they were written by a robot. lol

    #76

    Fried Egg But I Put The Oil After The Egg

    Burnt scrambled eggs stuck to a grill pan with a wooden spatula, showcasing a cooking fail accident in the kitchen.

    nerdyteaaddict Report

    I Guess That's Why It's Called Ground Chicken

    Plastic container spilled on tile floor, scattering cooked food pieces, illustrating a cooking fail accident.

    I just cooked and seasoned it, 3 servings were supposed to go in the fridge.

    RevolutionaryToe97 Report

    #78

    Wife Is Boiling Burgers. Please Help Us Settle This

    Cooking fail with overcooked and unevenly cooked patties frying in a pan on an electric stove.

    Vecgtt Report

    #79

    This Dinner Took Me 30 Minutes To Make And The Oven Light Bulb Shattered

    Pan full of melted cheese and sauce with a plastic bubble melted into it, illustrating cooking fails and accidents.

    Birchtri Report

    #80

    I’m 52 And Still Can’t Boil Or Peel An Egg Right

    Poorly peeled hard-boiled eggs with broken shells on a plate next to a black skeletal hand utensil, cooking fails.

    Leading_Funny5802 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Don't use brand-new eggs. If the expiration date is less than 2 weeks away, that's good. The older the eggs are, they will peel easily. Crack the shells, and then roll them on the cutting board to break up the shells, and they should do fine.

    Yesterday's Roast At MIL's. Heard A Loud Crack In The Oven

    Cracked ceramic baking dish causing cooking fails and accidents while roasting meat in the oven.

    Roast dinner at the mother in law's is always a game of chance, but this was unexpected. Poor luck and divine intervention all at the same time.

    BenTheMotionist Report

    #82

    Well Thats Half My Dinner In The Sink

    Green peas spilled all over the kitchen sink, showcasing a common cooking fail and accidental mess.

    Pitlozedruif Report

    #83

    I Can’t Get Pancakes Right For Some Reason

    Burnt and misshapen pancakes on a green plate illustrating cooking fails and kitchen accidents.

    gutenhundin Report

    #84

    My Mom’s Fat-Free, Carb-Free "Bread"

    Close-up of a hand holding an oddly spongy chocolate cake fail, highlighting a hilarious cooking fail accident.

    deldirac Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    That looks like the hardtack they sell in the cracker aisle. It's good.

    Girlfriend Is Out Of Town, So I "Cooked". It Ain't That Good

    Plate of pasta with corn and cooked ground beef showing a cooking fail with unevenly mixed ingredients and texture.

    reddit.com Report

    #86

    There Was An Attempt To Cook Brownies As A High Altitude

    Undercooked and unevenly baked brownie slice on a paper plate, illustrating a cooking fail in the kitchen.

    Made from scratch brownies following Martha Stewart and snoop dogs bow wow recipe. Forgot I was visiting my sister in the mountains of Colorado.

    Tuaterstar Report

    #87

    Mother In Law Made Aunt Bethany’s Jello

    Bowl of green liquid with spoiled moldy cereal inside and two spoons, illustrating a hilarious cooking fail.

    Didn’t expect anyone to go for it. I did to force my brother in laws hands.

    AveratV6 Report

    #88

    I Have Wildly Miscalculated My Pasta To Sauce Ratio

    Bowl of spaghetti with red sauce on a wooden table and a fork, illustrating a cooking fail moment.

    Boyswithaxes Report

