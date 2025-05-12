ADVERTISEMENT

You came here by choice, so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

This is a compilation of food disasters so awful, they could be considered criminal. Some are so unhinged, you might start questioning the person who made them—or yourself for continuing to scroll. You might feel disgusted. You might get mad. You might want to shame them publicly.

Honestly? Please do. Just maybe not while you’re eating lunch. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.