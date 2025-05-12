ADVERTISEMENT

You came here by choice, so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

This is a compilation of food disasters so awful, they could be considered criminal. Some are so unhinged, you might start questioning the person who made them—or yourself for continuing to scroll. You might feel disgusted. You might get mad. You might want to shame them publicly.

Honestly? Please do. Just maybe not while you’re eating lunch. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cursed food pic showing a large bean with sauce on bread, illustrating unusual and unappetizing meal presentation.

Morgan Ledford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Spaghetti-O ring mold with sliced hot dogs and green olives in the center, a cursed food pic that is unsettling.

    Ragann Tayylorr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Sliced cooked chicken arranged on a plate to resemble a horse, an example of cursed food pics with unusual presentation.

    Karolina Kolaříková Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Spaghetti covered in an excessive amount of sugar, showcasing one of the most cursed food pics online.

    Wright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SUGAR SHOULDN’T LOOK LIKE ANYTHING ON YOUR SPAGHETTI BECAUSE IT SHOULDN’T *BE* ON YOUR SPAGHETTI. YES I AM SHOUTING.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A jar of pickles containing a preserved frog, an unsettling cursed food pic that may need a trigger warning.

    Morgan Ledford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Overcooked chocolate chip cookies spread thin and burnt on a baking tray, a cursed food pic example.

    Nikki Johnson-Little Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Food-Shaming-Pics

    Posted in a diabetic group I'm in. Sometimes people will post some sad looking plates and call it a meal (suffering needlessly) but this is just something else. I think they're serious too.
    (Fried egg ice popsicle)

    Miranda Johnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Bowl of tuna mixed with colorful cereal loops and corn, creating a visually cursed food combination.

    Autumn Parag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Plate with pickle slices, fruit, bread, and a creamy spread, illustrating cursed food pics that may unsettle viewers.

    This is the reward teachers got for the A rating.

    Amber Eckert Gregg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Bowl of mixed seafood including small fish, shrimp, crab sticks, clams, onions, and orange sauce showing cursed food.

    It said : My first seafood boil….. Like what!

    Niterrian Hammond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Oreo cookie with mayonnaise filling being held above an open jar of mayonnaise on a glass table outside cursed food pics.

    I don’t care how old I get, this combination always brings me back to my childhood

    Richard Eats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Partially cooked steak with pink center served with creamy pasta salad, an example of cursed food pics.

    Amber Dawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cursed food image showing shriveled and oddly shaped hot dog slices cooking in an air fryer basket.

    My dad said he found a tiktok where someone made “bacon” out of hotdogs in the air fryer then sent me this….

    www.facebook.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Gabija Palšytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Dad, I think you and I have different definitions of bacon.”

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Fried chicken drumstick with claw attached in a sandwich on a white plate in a cursed food pics style.

    Luke Randolph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In our local HEB grocery store, these are labeled and sold as "chicken paws."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Plate of cursed food showing questionable meatloaf, mashed potatoes with mold, and mac and cheese in a plastic bag container

    Stephanie Dunigan Selby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grey is so rarely an acceptable food colour….

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Bowl of raw ribeye and fresh blueberries, an example of cursed food pics that might need a trigger warning.

    Vytautė Lukauskytė Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Plate with a grayish steak topped with onions, side salad of cucumber and tomatoes, showcasing cursed food pics.

    Tasha Ilczyszyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Hand holding a bowl of pasta mixed with a red sauce that looks like a cursed food pic with unusual texture.

    Apparently this is a dish common in NC. Strawberries with pasta. Let me know in the comments if y’all would try this.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emiliaalman avatar
    InfamousBerry34
    InfamousBerry34
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean if it's not got any tomato sauce or anything savoury with it, I'm honestly curious to try this one 😅

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Unappetizing cursed food with hot dogs and pickles suspended in a gelatin mold on a wooden surface.

    Robin Deanna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Raw meat with white maggot-like larvae growing, an example of cursed food pics that may trigger discomfort.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cursed food picture of a pink cat-shaped cake with unsettling facial features and red icing details on a black tray.

    Morgan Ledford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello Kitty skinned and ready for revenge.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Salad without lettuce featuring turkey, bacon, pickled egg, frozen blueberries, ranch, and walnuts in a bowl.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich made with a whole banana instead of sliced bread, a cursed food pic that may trigger reactions.

    Homemade recipes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Pot of soup covered in mold with green and white fuzzy spots, an example of cursed food pics showing spoiled food.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Slice of bread with peanut butter topped with macaroni and cheese shells on a paper plate, a cursed food pic.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Chicken and rice boiled together showing a bland, unappetizing cursed food dish with rice and chicken breast.

    Krystelle Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sandwich with banana slices and mayonnaise spread on white bread, an example of cursed food pics.

    Alexis Wright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Unappetizing piece of cooked meat with onions on a cutting board, showing cursed food that looks unappealing

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is that??? Or should I say, what's that supposed to be??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Plate of baked beans, overcooked fish, green beans, mashed potatoes, and cornbread in a cursed food pics style.

    Merical X Starr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Strawberry shortcake rolls and strawberry glaze stuffed inside a sausage roll on a wooden cutting board, cursed food pic.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Moldy and unappetizing casserole in a foil container, one of the cursed food pics that look disturbing and unappealing.

    Found in the wild. The caption called it “garbage eggs”. Apparently it’s some sort of air fryer use of left overs with eggs. I understand the principle however the presentation is hideous, might have wanted to put it in the trash

    Mary Schultz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't touch this with a ten-foot fork.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Two children pouring pickles into a bowl of colorful cereal, creating a cursed food combination.

    My neices poured pickle juice into a bowl of fruit loops and happily ate it like cereal.

    Hit sauce was added to a few bites also

    Amber Manbearpig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Slow cooker filled with white beans and ham, an example of cursed food pics that might come with a trigger warning.

    Rachh Bakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miso avatar
    Mi So
    Mi So
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost feel I should be downvoting this. What’s so wrong about it? It’s not my culture’s food, but seems normal. It’s certainly no tuna and fruit loops!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Plate of oddly shaped cooked meat and white starchy pieces, a cursed food pic that may require a trigger warning.

    Danielle Mancinelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Raw slimy seafood in a white bowl, an example of cursed food pics that might need a trigger warning.

    Sandra Svensson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Partially peeled banana baked inside dense, oddly textured bread on a wooden cutting board in a kitchen setting, cursed food pic.

    Daisy Neeley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcosvalencia avatar
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that happens when you don't use enough flour and baking soda.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Beef brisket soup with hard boiled eggs on a plate, an example of cursed food pics triggering strong reactions.

    www.facebook.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Gabija Palšytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Burnt ribs on a grill showing a cursed food picture that looks overcooked and unappetizing.

    Sapphire Hughes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Glass dish filled with shrimp, corn on the cob, sausage, and potatoes in a seafood boil, cursed food pics trigger warning.

    Courtney Draper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like it contains bits of dìck. Sorry.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Cursed food pic of a poorly assembled shepherd's pie with slices of cheese on top in a baking dish.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Cursed food image showing a poorly made creamy pasta dish in a glass baking tray with a serving utensil.

    Shari Doe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Plate with souvlaki, rice, pasta, bread roll, and pineapple on a checkered paper plate with a fork, showing cursed food presentation.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Slice of bread with orange cheese spread and green olives on a granite countertop, a cursed food pic example.

    Fa Wn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Air fried sliced bread topped with cheddar cheese, watermelon chunks, and ranch dressing on a floral plate, cursed food pic.

    Betina Anne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Cursed food with a hot dog on a slice of bread covered in macaroni and cheese sauce in a to-go container.

    Janious Elliott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Bowl of spaghetti hoops with tomato sauce and a slice of bread spread with peanut butter topped with spaghetti in a kitchen.

    Caught my mom doing some weird shid!

    Sturling O'Brien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Shrimp pasta with thick Alfredo sauce served in a glass bowl, illustrating a cursed food pic from late-night cooking.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Burnt lamb chops with broccoli, cauliflower, and rice on a white plate, part of cursed food pics trigger warning series.

    Carrie Costea Luikku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Plate of fries topped with spaghetti and shredded cheese on breaded meat, a cursed food pic that may need a trigger warning.

    Shanaya Barlow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Bowl of porridge with a dollop of ketchup in the center, showcasing a cursed food combination from weird food pics.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Two sausages served with cottage cheese, mustard, a strawberry, lettuce, and an unpeeled potato on a paper plate in cursed food pics.

    Scottie Gaines Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Plate of fried pork chops and greasy mac and cheese in a dimly lit room, showcasing cursed food pics.

    Lillie Krug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Plate of southern food including chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, biscuit, and salad showing cursed food presentation.

    A restaurant in my town posted this. All the comments say yum that looks so good and I'm just like.. do they see a different picture??? The salad looks like taco toppings. The beans look gross bc I hate beans lol and the chicken and whatever next to it just looks gross with that gelatinous ish on it

    Heather Neuert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    A close-up of a pizza slice with a strange, green, cursed food pic resembling an unusual pepper topping.

    Kayla Jeffers Patton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Plate with four slices of bread topped with mayo, shredded cheese, hot dogs, and a pile of fried potatoes, cursed food pic.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Boiled hotdogs in buns missing condiments on a plate, a cursed food pic that should come with a trigger warning

    Hai Ley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Tuna salad shot with fresh tuna juice, mayonnaise, black pepper rim, and a can of Bumble Bee albacore tuna nearby.

    Domonick Tibz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Raw shrimp scattered unevenly on a dirty grill, highlighting cursed food pics with unsettling cooking preparation.

    Friend of mine. "Having grilled shrimp for dinner, gonna be so good when done"......
    My reaction like who tf puts frozen shrimp on a grill with no seasoning and its still in clumps. Definitely a food shame here go at it guys

    Jeremiah Da Silva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Two split hot dogs with mayonnaise and sliced black olives on a plate, showcasing cursed food pics trigger warning.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Cursed food pics showing undercooked ribs with seasoning and orange juice in foil, looking unappetizing and strange.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Pork steak with gravy and vegetables served with two slices of toast on a patterned plate, cursed food pics concept.

    Sydney Fee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Cursed food pic showing soggy low-carb noodles and oddly cut tortilla slices on a kitchen counter.

    www.facebook.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Gabija Palšytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Bowl of homemade ramen with ground meat, corn, mushrooms, and two partially cooked eggs in a cursed food pics style.

    Mario Jasso Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Chicken schnitzel topped with sour cream, crushed garlic, tomato paste, and melted cheese on a floral plate, cursed food pic.

    Andrew Daniel Perryman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Open tortilla with uneven chunks of fish and white sauce, an example of cursed food pics that should come with a trigger warning.

    Scottie Gaines Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Pizza topped with pickles, mustard, and ketchup in a messy style, one of the cursed food pics that should come with a trigger warning.

    What in the actual f??!! I guess it’s a cheeseburger pizza, as advertised by a local pizzeria

    www.facebook.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Gabija Palšytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Cursed food picture of a slightly boiled porterhouse steak with mashed cauliflower and spinach on a plate.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    Cursed food pic of mixed black beans, corn, and shredded chicken in a plastic container on a wooden surface.

    My kids were shamed for not wanting to eat this...

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Cursed food showing a poorly made hot dog with melted cheese in a soft bun held over a kitchen sink.

    So my brother is in town and he’s legit eating refried beans in a hot dog bun topped with cheese dip

    Denielle Burdick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Creamy cheesy pasta with herbs and chicken in a bowl, an example of cursed food pics that should come with a trigger warning

    Charlotte Charlie Morphine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Bowl of cooked peanuts with onions and bean sprouts, an example of cursed food pics that may cause discomfort.

    he said it's a white rice topped with nuts (obviously), enoki mushroom, and onion

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Pieces of watermelon with peanut butter on a white plate, showing a strange combination of cursed food pics.

    My mom and sister are saying this is nasty before they tried it- I PROMISE YOU ITS GOOD (Watermelon, some salt, and peanutbutter!)

    Katelyn Griffin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miso avatar
    Mi So
    Mi So
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watermelon & feta. The peanut butter goes with apples.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Open-faced sandwich with white gravy on bread, a whole banana, and a hash brown on a white plate, cursed food pic.

    Posted by a soldier and I’m mad about it.

    Morgan Ledford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miso avatar
    Mi So
    Mi So
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good ol’ SOS - 💩on a shingle. My mother called it “mushroom soup on toast”, which still didn’t “sell it” enough for me to eat it 🤢

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Baked beans served with hot dog sticks in a red bowl, surrounded by multiple opened Slim Jim snack wrappers on a wooden surface.

    Cat Crockett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Cursed food plate with questionable chicken wings, mac and cheese, green beans, potatoes, and a bread roll on a white dish.

    Shannon Papadakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Hand holding a cursed food pic showing a slice of pie with an oddly placed hard-boiled egg inside the filling.

    I got this pie and was surprised to see an egg haha wasn't bad but still weird. Hahah

    Haizel Shellaberger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Cursed food image showing celery sticks with peanut butter and mustard resembling worms on a plate.

    Some may smash? I don’t know… I’m just confused by the combination of what appears to be celery, peanut butter and the twist of mustard????

    Sherry Brayton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Unusual cursed food pic of a twisted pastry with a distorted face-like shape on a white napkin.

    Nikki Johnson-Little Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #79

    Burnt toast topped with baked beans on a paper towel, an example of cursed food pics that may trigger viewers.

    Jeremiah Da Silva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Plate of burnt caterpillars served with white rice, an example of cursed food pics that may need a trigger warning.

    Nikki Johnson-Little Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Cursed food pic showing an unappetizing sandwich with unevenly placed ham, egg, cheese, and burger patties on a plate.

    Shanaya Barlow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Burnt pepperoni pizza with melted cheese on a pizza peel, an example of cursed food pics online for sale.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Plate with browned cheese-covered meatballs in sauce, an example of cursed food pics that may trigger discomfort.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Bowl of macaroni with a large, unappetizing, overcooked ground meat patty on top in cursed food pics category.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Close-up of a layered banana split pound cake with frosting and fruit, an example of cursed food pics that should come with a trigger warning.

    Patience Wilson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Plate of seasoned cooked chicken with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and sliced carrots in a cursed food pics collection

    Liz Griffin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Close-up of a smooth but unappetizing homemade guacamole with a strange texture, a cursed food pic example.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!