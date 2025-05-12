87 Cursed Food Pics That Should Come With A Trigger Warning
You came here by choice, so you know exactly what you’re getting into.
This is a compilation of food disasters so awful, they could be considered criminal. Some are so unhinged, you might start questioning the person who made them—or yourself for continuing to scroll. You might feel disgusted. You might get mad. You might want to shame them publicly.
Honestly? Please do. Just maybe not while you’re eating lunch. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.More info: Facebook
Posted in a diabetic group I'm in. Sometimes people will post some sad looking plates and call it a meal (suffering needlessly) but this is just something else. I think they're serious too.
(Fried egg ice popsicle)
This is the reward teachers got for the A rating.
If that's an A, lord help them if they ever get a C or D.
It said : My first seafood boil….. Like what!
Hig cuisine tip: Remove the plastic film from surimi sticks.
I don’t care how old I get, this combination always brings me back to my childhood
My dad said he found a tiktok where someone made “bacon” out of hotdogs in the air fryer then sent me this….
In our local HEB grocery store, these are labeled and sold as "chicken paws."
Apparently this is a dish common in NC. Strawberries with pasta. Let me know in the comments if y’all would try this.
I mean if it's not got any tomato sauce or anything savoury with it, I'm honestly curious to try this one 😅
What is that??? Or should I say, what's that supposed to be??
Found in the wild. The caption called it “garbage eggs”. Apparently it’s some sort of air fryer use of left overs with eggs. I understand the principle however the presentation is hideous, might have wanted to put it in the trash
My neices poured pickle juice into a bowl of fruit loops and happily ate it like cereal.
Hit sauce was added to a few bites also
And that happens when you don't use enough flour and baking soda.
You'll forget the food when you see the foot.
Caught my mom doing some weird shid!
A restaurant in my town posted this. All the comments say yum that looks so good and I'm just like.. do they see a different picture??? The salad looks like taco toppings. The beans look gross bc I hate beans lol and the chicken and whatever next to it just looks gross with that gelatinous ish on it
Friend of mine. "Having grilled shrimp for dinner, gonna be so good when done"......
My reaction like who tf puts frozen shrimp on a grill with no seasoning and its still in clumps. Definitely a food shame here go at it guys
I would not eat it on a train, I would not eat it in the rain!
What in the actual f??!! I guess it’s a cheeseburger pizza, as advertised by a local pizzeria
My kids were shamed for not wanting to eat this...
So my brother is in town and he’s legit eating refried beans in a hot dog bun topped with cheese dip
he said it's a white rice topped with nuts (obviously), enoki mushroom, and onion
My mom and sister are saying this is nasty before they tried it- I PROMISE YOU ITS GOOD (Watermelon, some salt, and peanutbutter!)
Posted by a soldier and I’m mad about it.
I got this pie and was surprised to see an egg haha wasn't bad but still weird. Hahah
Some may smash? I don’t know… I’m just confused by the combination of what appears to be celery, peanut butter and the twist of mustard????