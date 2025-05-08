ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has to eat, so it probably makes sense, at some point, to learn how to actually cook. In the age of the internet, it’s never been easier, there are literally thousands of recipes, often with videos of how to do things. But, in all that noise, it can be good to pick out what actually works.

Someone asked “What cooking advice doesn't make any difference?” and people detailed their tips, tricks and observations. We also got in touch with the person who posted the question in the first place. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

Two chefs in a kitchen, one peeling a carrot and the other stirring a pot, sharing common cooking advice. My grandmother insisted and would get angry for people not following her sacred advice...you must always stir clockwise. Tried it counterclockwise and I get the same result Her spirit did reach through the void and smack me though.

Moonafish Report

    #2

    Hands holding uncooked spaghetti over a pot, illustrating common cooking advice in kitchen food preparation. Using large amounts of water to cook pasta. You can use a much smaller amount AND it's actually better for having more concentrated starchy water for dishes like cacio e pepe.

    mostlikelynotasnail Report

    #3

    Person holding a bowl near butter and a colander in a kitchen setting with common cooking advice items visible I use salted butter even when it calls for unsalted.

    Toriat5144 Report

    Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who posted this question online and they were kind enough to share some more details. Naturally, we were curious to hear why they asked this to the internet in the first place. “I'm simply an impatient cook. I don't want to marinade for 20+ hours,” they shared.

    “I don't want to wash rice or eat cold steak because “I need to rest it 10 minutes." I use the microwave for steaming vegetables — and it's better than a pan and faster than a pan and fewer dishes than a pan. I'm cheap too. Salt is salt (people really buy fancy salt; it's NaCl — only 2 elements).”
    #4

    Person cooking rice in a large cast iron pan, demonstrating common cooking advice shared by 58 people. Adding all stock to risotto in one go vs in small ladlefuls.

    sausagemuffn Report

    #5

    Chef seasoning food in a pot on stovetop illustrating common cooking advice that often doesn't improve dishes. Salt before the water is boiling or after. It changes f**k all, do whatever you want.

    XaWEh Report

    mixie6903 avatar
    Tom
    Tom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure someone will correct me, but I understand that adding salt to water increases the boiling point of water--but not by much.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Pot of eggs on stove with water, illustrating common cooking advice and tips that may not be effective. Boiling eggs in water with a splash of vinegar does *not* make it easier to peel them when they're cooked.

    chilli_con_camera Report

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need put boiled eggs into cold water after they are done. This contracts the egg white from the shell and makes it easier to peel. I also poke a little hole in the shell which supposedly helps against cracking, but it works without it as well.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    “How many butters do you need in your refrigerator? I watched a cooking show where they insisted on $300 and $500+ pans and Dutch ovens and... And no. A knife should cut food. I'm not spending $150+ on a single knife; a knife I can't even throw in the dishwasher even,” they added.
    #7

    Close-up of fresh mushrooms on a wooden cutting board with a knife and carrots, illustrating common cooking advice. I grew up hearing that you're not supposed to wash mushrooms but I always do and it turns out fine.

    supermenial Report

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent years using a damp paper towel to wipe the dirt off of mushrooms. Never again! I got enlightened via an Insta Reel that explained that 'shrooms are mostly water anyway. Toss'em in a colander, rinse briskly with cold water. Shake'em dry and tumble them out of the colander into a pile of paper towels and pat dry. Works a treat!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Person sifting flour through a metal sieve over a wooden surface, demonstrating common cooking advice in a kitchen. It depends a *lot* on specific recipes. But a couple that jump out at me:

    Garlic presses are perfectly acceptable alternatives to mincing garlic with a knife in many applications. Jarred garlic is perfectly acceptable in many applications.

    Sifting flour doesn't matter in most recipes (but matters a lot in a few).

    Key_Piccolo_2187 Report

    #9

    58 People Share Common Cooking Advice That Doesn't Really Do Anything Only adding oil to a hot skillet.


    i've added oil to a cold skillet and it was fine.

    gimmeluvin Report

    We also wanted to hear their opinion on why the thread ended up with thousands of comments and examples from across the internet. “It's popular because cooking is filled with old wives tales. It's popular because we're all a little lazy and tired of pretentious cooking.”
    #10

    Person chopping raw chicken on a wooden board, demonstrating common cooking advice shared by many home cooks. YOU DON'T NEED TO WASH YOUR CHICKEN. I will literally fight anyone who says you do. I've been cooking for 18 years, cook raw chicken weekly and have NEVER gotten sick. If anything washing chicken creates possible contamination.

    zaptorque Report

    gertrude_vonspitzbart avatar
    Gertrude VonSpitzbart
    Gertrude VonSpitzbart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guessing this is from an American. Elsewhere no one would think of needing to wash their chicken....

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Raw steaks on a black tray on a wooden kitchen counter, illustrating common cooking advice that doesn’t really do anything. Bringing meat "to room temp" before cooking it. You can cook meat straight from the fridge and you will never notice a difference. I can't remember which YouTube channel did the experiments, but they showed their work and the final outcome is that letting meat sit out for an hour or two before cooking makes no difference in the outcome. Yet you still hear big-name chefs telling you to do this.

    FeralOctopus Report

    #12

    Close-up of a pot with simmering beans and spices, illustrating common cooking advice and kitchen tips. Skimming the bean foam off.

    Umebossi Report

    They left us with some parting thoughts. “I'm not a very good cook. I can't seem to get the hang of a meat thermometer for example and to see if a steak is done, I'll cut a small slice into it to check if it hit medium. Then I'll eat my hot steak 3 minutes after I pull it off the grill. And I love my steaks (hence why my brother challenged me to a "who can make the best steak" contest. I'm still bitter that we "tied").”

    #13

    Person stirring steaming food in a pan on a gas stove cooking in a kitchen following common cooking advice. I don't heat milk up before adding it to roux.

    thingpaint Report

    #14

    Person using metal tongs to cook bread slices in hot oil on stovetop, illustrating common cooking advice. Using a screaming hot pan for searing. You can't cook higher than the smoke point of your oil. All you're doing is tripping your home's smoke detectors, creating acrid oxidized fats that's terrible for you and tastes bad.

    Maillard reaction only needs around 300-330F. Plenty of room below the smoke point to get a nice sear without breaking down your oil to acrid flavors.

    dopadelic Report

    #15

    Hand stirring spaghetti in boiling water with bubbles, illustrating common cooking advice that may not be effective. Throwing oil in pasta cooking water. Those two don't mix. All you're doing is wasting the oil. It will achieve absolutely nothing. If you're concerned about them sticking and need to use it, use it *after* they're cooking. Stop it.

    Edit:if you're concerned about your pots boiling over you could always try paying attention.

    noscope360gokuswag Report

    rlillemets avatar
    Renno Lillemets
    Renno Lillemets
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With pasta just stir them constantly and they wont stick, and take a paper napkin dip it in oil and cover upper side of your pot making a ring, that will stop it from boiling over.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    “But I do stand by a quote from Anthony Bourdain, "Garlic is Devine. Anyone too lazy to peel and chop it fresh doesn't deserve to eat it." But I'll agree the garlic press people are probably right in that it doesn't make a difference.”
    #16

    Hands stretching sticky dough over a floured surface illustrating common cooking advice that doesn’t really work. Active dry versus instant yeast.

    Most bakers and recipe writers say to just chuck the yeast in with the dries. The whole step of putting active dry yeast and warm water to bloom it is just checking the yeast is alive.

    If you know you bought it relatively recently don’t bother with that step.

    jessjess87 Report

    #17

    Pancakes cooking on a black cast iron skillet on a stove, illustrating common cooking advice and techniques. Most advice about how to care for cast iron.

    ShakingTowers Report

    #18

    Fork holding spaghetti with sauce, illustrating common cooking advice that doesn't really do anything. I’m going to continue breaking my spaghetti noodles into pieces that are more convenient to boil AND eat and nobody can convince me this is not a superior way of going about things!

    Never_Duplicated Report

    #19

    Hands placing eggs in a refrigerator filled with fruits, vegetables, and other common cooking ingredients. My eggs are never room temperature when I bake. I’ve done it. Don’t notice any difference.

    TandoSanjo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pre shredded cheese melts fine.

    tennantsmith Report

    #21

    Hands holding a bowl of black beans over a kitchen scale, illustrating common cooking advice about ingredient measurement. For home cooks weighted ingredients vs volumetric. If you find one easier than the other (or just prefer one) that’s fine but I guarantee you’ll never notice the difference in the final product.

    I lived in France and every housewares store sells a verre doseur which is a way to approximate weights by volume (most homes just use an empty mustard jar with a 100g line marked on the side lol).

    Particular_Ad_9531 Report

    #22

    Bowl of creamy mashed potatoes garnished with chopped chives, illustrating common cooking advice shared by people. You don't need a ricer to make amazing mashed potatoes.

    If you're a broke college student, you can make them with a g*****n *fork*. I wouldn't recommend it, but it can be done.

    hrmdurr Report

    #23

    Pressure cooker on stove with stovetop burner on, illustrating common cooking advice and kitchen techniques. My husband's British mother used to- get this- PRESSURE COOK the steak first- like, on a steam rack in the pot. Then she'd take it out and sear it. He swears, up down and sideways, that method makes scrumptious steak. I'm nearly 60, and I'm still too scared to try it 😂😂😂.

    New-Perception-9754 Report

    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds similar to how fancy immersion (aka sous vide) cooking in restaurants is done.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    On slow-cooked meats (think crock pot or a loooooong braise), I have not found searing the meat first to result in any better flavor development. All it does it take extra time and leave me with an extra dish to wash.

    But something that's not cooking all day, it's worth the extra step.

    thegirlandglobe Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It just looks better with some casseroles/recipes and taste wise - especially if you’re gonna deglaze before building a sauce back up

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Shrimp cooking in a nonstick pan on a gas stove, illustrating common cooking advice that may not be effective. Frozen prawns (for Americans shrimp) will be soft and squishy when cooked.

    No they won't, prawns and most fish are snap frozen at sea when they are straight out of the water, this process does not result in mushy prawns.

    misterschmoo Report

    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And most 'fresh' supermarket prawns have been defrosted, so in a way the frozen ones are fresher.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Grilled skewers cooking on a smoky grill showing common cooking advice in a casual outdoor setting. When I'm smoking meat that takes 8-24 hours to finish (ribs, pork shoulder, brisket, etc), I go for 2 hours in the smoker, then wrap it and stick it in the oven. So much less hassle that way.

    cwbrandsma Report

    #27

    Bottle of vanilla extract next to a bowl and glass, illustrating common cooking advice that doesn't really do anything. Vanilla Extract vs Bourbon in cookies. I can barely tell the difference, and if anything, the ones w/ Bourbon taste better.

    Jelopuddinpop Report

    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can definitely tell the difference between bourbon and real vanilla extract.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    You don’t have to thaw veggies before cooking them (I also dont thaw seafood).

    Ohshithereiamagain Report

    #29

    Baking is full of pretentious snobs. It's not that hard, but people act like you'll absolutely ruin a batch of buns by putting in slightly more flour than you need.

    pm-me-racecars Report

    #30

    You don't need to cook pork till it is as tough as shoe leather. Mom always believed that unless you cook pork till its was truly dead, you would die a horrible death within 24 hours.

    Forever-Retired Report

    #31

    Seasoning the chopping board.

    Heinz_Legend Report

    #32

    Washing rice. Fight me.

    nostaljack Report

    #33

    Adding ingredients by (smaller) portions and not all at once. I always just pour/mix stuff together and never had any problem.

    minkadominka Report

    #34

    I somehow manage to make sourdough bread without pre-heating the oven and the pot. Also the pot is not cast iron, but jena glass. I very much like that I can see the bread at any time.

    Weekly_Astronaut5099 Report

    #35

    Close-up of creamy mashed potatoes in a pot, illustrating common cooking advice shared by many people. I made mascarpone and cream cheese from scratch the other day. All the recipes on line say to avoid using ultrapasteurized cream but it's very hard to find cream that has not been UP these days. They say it could have the proteins already broken down. Considering that UT brings the cream to 185F for TWO SECONDS and when you make mascarpone or cream cheese you bring the cream to 185 for several minutes i reasoned that someone must have said this once for no good reason and now it's in every recipe. It's wrong! Made great mascarpone and cream cheese.

    femsci-nerd Report

    #36

    Hands preparing food wrapped in foil on a rock, illustrating common cooking advice shared by people outdoors. Shiny side of aluminum foil vs. dull side.

    Estab Report

    #37

    Pouring water into a steaming pot with hands visible, illustrating common cooking advice and kitchen practices. "Add hot liquid to roux and you don't get lumps"

    I have never heated the liquid I'm adding to a roux beyond maybe room temperature and have never had a lumpy or grainy end product.

    le_canuck Report

    #38

    How to cut an onion. Onions are already pre-sliced. You don’t need to slice them horizontally first.

    Thomisawesome Report

    #39

    A pot filled with shellfish soaking in water, illustrating common cooking advice and seafood preparation tips. Not really advice but I hate the old rumor that a mollusk that doesn’t open after cooking is “bad.”
    A lot of people don’t know that a mollusks neutral, or relaxed state, is in fact open and that they have to engage their muscle to close. Sometimes they never relax during cooking and they just stay closed. That’s literally it. Lol.

    Killtastic354 Report

    #40

    It’s okay if your mushrooms are steaming at first (due to pan overcrowding). Just let them cook down and they’ll get that nice brown color.

    Strict-Reindeer1641 Report

    Hands whisking batter in a glass bowl with flour on the wooden surface, illustrating common cooking advice tips. If you're not infusing the milk when making pastry cream, **there's no need for tempering the eggs.** Whisk it all together ( or use a blender if it's a huge batch) and cook it over medium heat until it bubbles, cook for one minute more, take off heat, add butter and flavoring, DONE.

    feliciates Report

    Fancy salt vs cheap salt.

    ohforPetessakeMFs Report

    #43

    That the anticaking agents in pre-shredded cheese will affect the texture of whatever you're making... After many many experiments, I still can't see any difference. I suspect this one to be a legend.

    badlad53 Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the vaaast majority of the time, this isn't needed. People just want to feel all special for shredding their own cheese.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    The whole “always use fresh garlic” thing. Sometimes the jarred stuff hits just fine.

    StatementFit4590 Report

    #45

    Black pepper. Yes, I only use freshly ground. I just don’t taste any difference in things like stews or sauces. .

    juneandcleo Report

    #46

    If you didn’t save any pasta water, it’s like totally fine. The hot pasta will give off tons more starch when you add it to sauce.

    Katabasis___ Report

    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is if you don't rise it like a crazy person. Pasta should go from water to sauce ASAP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Not peeling ginger.

    mataushas Report

    #48

    Blanching rabe. it helps but isn’t with the steps if you’re serving w lots of garlic and oil as a supporting dish. like it’s served.

    Soulpatch7 Report

    Personally, bay leaves in most stews that feature a lot of other herbs and spices. It definitely has a flavor, but if you've got a ton of basil and oregano in your Bolognese, I cannot taste the difference that a few bay leaves make.

    Mikomics Report

    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there oregano and basil in the bolognese to begin with? Basil and oregano is for marinara...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Putting salt everywhere even in sweet recipe.

    tanit652 Report

    The idea that you can't boil steak. A nice boiled steak is the same as some fancy seared thing. Boil it till well done, pour on ketchup or vinegar, or boil in vinegar (all methods I have actually witnessed). What's not to love?

    ravia Report

    #52

    If cooking beans in a pressure cooker you can soak them in water overnight. But you don't need to. So WTF does the recipe say its optional? How about I don't bother with remembering to soak them overnight because it doesn't matter and is an entirely unnecessary step.

    MattAtDoomsdayBrunch Report

    #53

    You don’t rlly need to preheat your oven for most things :/.

    Plantsbitch928 Report

    #54

    It doesn’t matter if you pour the cream or the tea first.

    Opening-Cress5028 Report

    #55

    Marinading pan-cooked meat for any length of time. Unless the marinade contains ingredients that actively soften the meat (like pineapple), nothing is happening that won't happen at speed in the cooking process.

    angels-and-insects Report

    #56

    Apparently, folding things into egg whites doesn't matter that much.

    liannalemon Report

    #57

    Keeping the fire on when cooking pasta (after you brought the water to a boil, added the salt and pasta and brought it back to boil).
    Everyone in Italy does it, my parents and friends included, if you don't they'll say that your pasta will get soggy and gluey due to the lower temperature.

    In reality you can switch off the fire and the pasta will cook without any trouble, if you are paranoid you can at least lower the fire to the minimum.

    From what I gathered leaving the fire on was something that started from restaurant chefs, when you have 100 pasta dishes coming out in 2 hours you can't afford to let the water lose heat, so you keep it boiling all the time, chefs brought this custom to television and we adopted it as if it was a god mandate.

    EcvdSama Report

    #58

    Marinating meat is almost entirely pointless, and people refuse to accept that regardless of how easy it is to demonstrate. Watch, I'll get downvoted just for bringing it up.

    i__hate__stairs Report

