You’ve likely been in a situation where you plop on the couch and veg in front of the TV, exhausted after a long day at work. You suddenly hear your stomach grumbling, but the lack of energy has hindered you from whipping up a nice home-cooked meal

In these situations, we always have the internet to call on for help. But if you have no time to watch a full YouTube recipe video, here are some lazy meal suggestions from the Reddit community.

Whether it’s beans and rice, a unique twist on avocado and toast, or a bowl of Honeycombs, these are guaranteed to curb your hunger with almost zero effort

#1

Frozen mixed vegetables from Birdseye, perfect for lazy meals with corn, peas, carrots, and green beans. Frozen vegetables is the ultimate shortcut in cooking.

I have been dealing with depression for a long long time in my life. Sometimes I wouldn't think about feeding myself for weeks. But, this one thing has changed things momentarily.

Don't get me wrong. All those microwavable meals and instant ramens are always in my pantry. But there is one thing that really helped me to break my depressive routine. I could so easily cook meals and prepare a main dish without thinking more. I don't have to make sure that the vegetables haven't gone bad by sitting in the fridge for too long. I don't have to think about if I can use the whole head of cauliflower before it goes bad. I don't have to think about chopping the vegetables. And I don't have to think about dealing with the rotting remains of the vegetables.

I just want to highlight something that has really worked out wonders for me. Hope some of you can benefit from it.

Love to all.

ra14lysa Report

jjonescleo avatar
Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Such heartfelt advice... And bless my kids, they take it one step further and will eat them frozen right out of the bag.

RELATED:
    #2

    Bowl of lazy meal pasta with zucchini, fresh greens, and pesto sauce on the side. Pesto pasta.

    Pesto, penne, cheese. Boil pasta, drain and add cheese and pesto. Love it.

    anon , Patrycja Jadach / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jjonescleo avatar
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Variation: dump jar of marinated artichoke hearts and can of olives over pasta, top with grated parmesan. Feel tired AND fancy.

    #3

    Lazy meal with cheese, olives, grapes, and charcuterie on a platter, accompanied by wine on a wooden table. Snack dinner. Salami, cheese, crackers, olives, nuts, glass of wine. I’m happy.

    weensucks , Melissa Walker Horn / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Mavis on her blog, ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS A MONTH, calls this pickety bits.

    #4

    A simple lazy meal salad with fresh lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, and cheese slices on a white plate. Bagged Caesar salad and grocery store rotisserie chicken.

    estergin , Raphael Nogueira / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Bowl of lazy meal soup with dumplings, mushrooms, and vegetables, showcasing an easy and delicious recipe. Breakfast for dinner, and there's a good variety for that.

    Soup and PB&J sandwiches.

    I also keep several (homemade in advance) containers of pasta sauce in the freezer. All I need to do is heat up the sauce and make whatever pasta and dinner is done.

    My husband's favorite 'meal' as a kid was mac and cheese and baked beans. So, sometimes we do that. (yeah, I know, but he loves it and I don't mind)

    And when all else fails, Chinese or Mexican food.

    moviesandcats , Melissa Walker Horn / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Lazy meal: chickpeas in tomato sauce with rice on a blue plate. Beans and rice. The added bonus is it means I know I won't have to worry about tomorrow's lunch either which is comforting on those kind of nights.

    shmargus , Dragne Marius / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Golden chicken nuggets in a box, representing a popular lazy meal choice. D**n guys, I just throw frozen chicken nuggets and fries in the oven for 20 minutes. That or a frozen pizza.

    PrateTrain , Brett Jordan / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Delicious gyoza dumplings on a black plate, perfect for lazy meals. Costco has like a 5 lbs. bag of gyoza that take like 10 minutes to make and very little effort. Eat with a side salad, EZ meal.

    edit: here’s my not so secret anymore dipping sauce recipe, a couple bits of bacon microwaved for 10 seconds, combined with dark soy sauce, normal soy sauce, hot sauce, and a couple drops of rice wine vinegar. It’s very meaty and savory.

    BainbridgeBorn , Mikey Frost / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Lazy meal featuring a bowl of stir-fried cabbage with ground meat and colorful vegetables on a light background. Egg roll in a bowl - ground meat of your choice, and a bag of two of coleslaw or broccoli slaw mix, sautéed with some soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and a splash of sriracha. Good stuff, and takes like no time.

    Kesarin Report

    #10

    Bowl of cereal with a spoonful lifted, representing lazy meal ideas. Cereal. No cooking involved and it's ready within 2 minutes depending on how fast you get the bowl, spoon, milk and cereal of choice all together.

    Honeycombs! Dinners done!

    Phydoux , Deena Englard / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Instant Jin Ramen cup with chopsticks, representing lazy meals. Instant ramen with an egg thrown in and chopped romaine lettuce.

    iamalwaysrelevant , Aibek Skakov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Close-up of a bowl of udon noodles topped with fresh green onions and spices, showcasing a delicious lazy meal option. I always keep ingredients for udon on hand: frozen udon noodles, frozen shrimp and fish cake, a supply of boiled eggs in the fridge, and bottled udon broth concentrate. Topped with fresh green onion which is one of the easiest things to grow from scraps.

    Other easy Asian meals that require little planning (we usually have a pot of rice going): frozen gyoza, frozen mackerel (just pan fry from frozen a few minutes on each side), noodles topped with shrimp/chicken and any veggies we have with a soy sauce/sesame oil sauce, bibimbap with any meat/mushrooms and veggies we have with gochujang/sesame oil.

    If I didn’t need to cook for my family most nights I’d be fine with just eating cheese lol.

    hurricanepopcorn , Youjeen Cho / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Frozen pizza wrapped in plastic, a popular lazy meal option. Frozen pizza, just slap that bad boy in the oven, hop in the shower and it's done soon after you are.

    Oh_No_Its_Dudder , Amin / Wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

    jjonescleo avatar
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Just be careful with all the shower hopping. You might slip, and then your pizza will burn.

    #14

    Person using Uber Eats app on a phone, with a laptop showing a food delivery website. Surprised to see everyone's naming foods that still require some cooking. If I'm too tired to cook that means I'm ordering food 😂.

    anon , CardMapr.nl / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce, garnished with parsley, showcasing a lazy meal idea in a cozy kitchen setting. Pasta with jar sauce.

    gscrap , Nerfee Mirandilla / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Bowl of oatmeal with nuts and banana, a perfect lazy meal option. We don't have central a/c, so in the summer time, it's anything that won't heat up the kitchen. Breakfast, pork bowls, sandwiches, oatmeal and fruit, etc.

    eva_rector , Alexandru Acea / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Plate of spaghetti aglio e olio garnished with parsley, a perfect lazy meal option. Some sort of pasta aglio olio. So much better than the sum of its parts and the most tedious part is waiting for the water to boil.

    angelicism , adrian vieriu / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Bowl of chickpeas, a simple ingredient for lazy meals. Everything In The Fridge Salad + canned chickpeas



    I always have veggies around, and a can of beans somewhere. Leftover roasted veg or whatever i made last night goes in too


    Or- microwave baked potato + canned black beans + salsa, and avocado if it’s around.

    ttrockwood , Cup of Couple / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Bowl of cereal with milk in a green bowl, showcasing an easy lazy meal option. Cereal while standing over the counter or a popsicle lol

    If I’m marginally less tired, I like a pan toasted sandwich (like Cajun turkey breast with provolone and a light drizzle of bbq sauce or rosemary bread with pesto and mozzarella) or scrambled eggs on a toasty corn tortilla with cheese and Cholula is fast and tasty. Fruit smoothies with almond butter in them is another good easy one.

    Hortonthepuppyprince , Binyamin Mellish / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Box of Annie's Bunny Pasta with Yummy Cheese held in hand, featuring easy lazy meal option. Annies box with frozen veggies.

    legendary_mushroom Report

    #21

    Bowl of rice topped with herbs and seeds, showcasing one of the best lazy meals shared online. White rice with furikake, salmon roe and a raw egg. It’s perfect.

    Sirnando138 , Maryam Sicard / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Lazy meal: Cheese ravioli on a black plate topped with grated cheese and herbs. Spaghetti or raviolis - if kids are home. If kids aren't home, some combo of string cheese and nuts and a salad.

    searedscallops , Yoav Aziz / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Grilled cheese and tuna melt sandwich served with fries, showcasing a delicious lazy meal idea. Tuna melt. Whip up some tuna, I always keep caramelized onions on deck. slice of cheese, on the panini press. Takes maybe 5-7 minutes.

    lookssharp , kweez mcG / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Containers filled with lazy meals stacked neatly on a countertop. Meals that I freeze when I'm not too tired to cook for exactly that purpose.

    figgypudding531 , Kate Trifo / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Lazy meal featuring a fried egg on toasted sandwich with cheese and chorizo. Two fried eggs on toast. If I can muster up the energy to dig thru the freezer, I toss some tater tots in the pan too.

    Platinumkate , Patrycja Jadach / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    A lazy meal featuring fried rice topped with a sunny-side-up egg and garnished with herbs on a white plate. Egg rice! Just a fried egg over rice with soy sauce and sesame oil. Or frozen dumplings with some miso soup.

    chapmanh9 , Miff Ibra / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Microwave a hot pocket (bacon egg and cheese) for 2 minutes. Go sit on the couch. Forget about the hot pocket in the microwave. Go to bed hungry 4 hours later. Wake up. Open the microwave to heat up yesterday's coffee. See hot pocket. Scoot it over and put coffee next to it. Heat both up. Cry. Go to work.

    RosaSimon98 Report

    #28

    Butter noodles.

    dot5621 Report

    #29

    Lazy meal with mashed avocado on flatbread, served on a clear glass plate for a simple dining option. Avocado toast made with naan and avocado mash. Or grilled cheese and tomato soup.

    punkolina Report

    #30

    Person relaxing on a bed with a dog, embodying a lazy day atmosphere. A nap usually.

    patheticuselesslife , Jamie Street / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Burger, fries, onion rings, and eggs on a plate exemplify lazy meals shared by people online. Tuna cassarole

    Frozen burger & onion rings

    Kasias frozen meat pierogies

    Frozen dumplings from asian market

    if alone

    Mcdouble and small fry $3

    Salami sammich with mustard and fake cheese over the sink, no plate

    Grilled cheese ,,& tomato soup (last time added gnocchi to the soup), pretty tasty.

    Progresso soup and cool ranch doritos

    rice & black beans

    Leftover tortilla chips with a sprinkle of cheddar and a touch of salsa.

    Cereal, anytime

    Edit:

    Flour tortilla, buttered one side, put on pan, add fake cheese and fold it 3 times, repeat and fry both until brown.

    Eggs, i can do eggs and the eggo frozen pancakes and be happy.

    spimothyleary , Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    A hand holding a taco filled with lettuce, meat, and guacamole, showcasing a lazy meal idea. Tacos.

    MikeLemon , Fernando Andrade / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    jenniferdavid_harper avatar
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I eat cheese quesadillas. Layer tortilla, shredded cheese, red pepper flakes, tortilla. Put it in the microwave for 1.5 minutes. Warm cheesy-cheese and carbs in less than 3 minutes from start to finish. Don't need utensils to eat them either.

    #33

    I'll make a jazzed up ramen; often times it's just ramen with some leftover chicken and some fancy garlic oil I keep in the cabinet and a soft boiled egg. Other times, I'll chuck some garlic in the oven to roast, pour myself a drink, and then add that to the concoction. You can level up depending on how fancy/tired you're feeling. Want some scallions cut on a bias? Go for it! You got furikake laying around? Hell yeah!

    Other times, I eat a can of tuna over the sink with some cajun seasoning and a glass of wine.

    southerncalifornian Report

    #34

    Rice, kimchi, egg and spam.

    juiceofthecheese Report

    #35

    I just made a pb&j.

    LallybrochSassenach Report

    #36

    Nachos, I buy pre shedded cheese. And make a "7 layer dip" but just with what I have in the fridge...guac, salsa, sour cream, pepers ect.

    ynotbhappy Report

    #37

    Good canned fish, microwaved frozen broccoli, microwave baked potato.

    pandaminous Report

    #38

    Salad, cereal, or pasta, sometimes i just go straight for dessert.

    Select_Director_2714 Report

    #39

    Panini sandwiches on my George Foreman grill! We have them so often, I could make them in my sleep.

    Also, Target's store brand makes frozen ravioli and tortellini. They're super good and cook in no time!

    Megan_Kugler Report

    #40

    Omelette - cheese and mushroom, some mixed dried herbs. Bit of decent buttered bread along with it, and some sort of salad with a bit of vinaigrette.

    Ten minute meal.

    aapowers Report

    #41

    Pita pizza— pita bread, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. Bake til crispy like a thin crust pizza!

    Padildo33 Report

    #42

    Probably Mac and Cheese

    Forrestflyer Report

    #43

    Chicky nuggies.

    BukkakeNation Report

    #44

    Chef Boyardee straight out of the can.

    Warr_Ainjal-6228 Report

    #45

    Jimmy Dean pancake sausage corndogs. Tastes great and makes the entire house smell good in the process.

    Previous_Challenge59 Report

    #46

    Bread alone

    anon Report

    #47

    Quesadilla with chopped kimchi inside.

    tulipseamstress Report

    #48

    Stay with me here: Risotto.

    Me and my SO tried out one of those recipe delivery services, mostly just to make decision time in the evening a bit better. It was OK, but the thing I'll ways take away from it is that you can bake a risotto.

    Chop everything up, fry it off a little, dump the rice in, put the stock in, bring to a boil then whack in the stove til it's done.

    It's certainly not a super super lazy dish, but if I'm much lazier than that it's usually just takeaway.

    broodruff Report

    #49

    Dominos.

    toxiickid Report

    #50

    Pesto from a jar.

    ZiggyB Report

    #51

    Crustless quiche. 20 minutes to put it together. Take a shower, make a simple salad and pour a glass of wine while it's in the oven. It's a go to weeknight meal for us.

    asromatifoso Report

    #52

    Alfredo, but even less complicated than the one above: just cream, garlic, parmesan, tomatoes.

    I_hit_my_sister Report

    #53

    Ramen noodles, then I sometimes put pepper, by personal preference though

    imnotnocturnal Report

    #54

    Grilled Cheese.

    _Mr_Serious Report

    jenniferdavid_harper avatar
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Boop the Snoot. Pound the Paw.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Cheese quesadillas in the micro are just as good, quicker to make, and you only get one plate, minimally, dirty. 10/10 recommend!

    #55

    Costco almond butter and a spoon

    anon Report

    #56

    McDonald’s

    anon Report

