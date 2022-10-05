Keep reading to also find interviews with Trevor and Brittany of Mediocre Chef and the home cook on Reddit who started this conversation in the first place. Be sure to upvote the hacks you wish you had thought of yourself, and feel free to share any of your own tips in the comments section. Then, if you’re looking to read another Bored Panda article featuring easy and convenient kitchen swaps that might blow your mind, check out this list next.

Amateur chefs on Reddit have been sharing their best lazy cooking “cheats” , so we’ve gathered the most brilliant tips down below to inspire you all to channel your inner Gordon Ramsay. Whether these suggestions will save you several dollars at the store or keep your fingers from smelling like garlic for days on end, we hope you enjoy this list and learn something that'll help you out the next time you host a dinner party.

But nobody will deny that nothing beats a warm, home-cooked meal. The smell of lasagna baking or vegetables roasting in the oven makes me salivate just thinking about it, but unfortunately, we don’t all have time to peel and chop vegetables or blend up a fresh tomato sauce every evening when we get home from work. There is no shame in the shortcut game when it comes to cooking, especially if it means you can still prepare a home-cooked meal, rather than opting for expensive takeout that’ll be cold by the time it reaches your apartment.

Ask anyone who hates cooking what their beef is with it, and you’re likely to hear a host of excuses. “I’m no good at it!” “It’s not fun!” “It’s so booooring!” And you can almost guarantee you’ll hear, “I just don’t have time!”

#1 If I can get away with not peeling a vegetable, I don’t.

To gain some more cooking tips and insight about how to improve your cooking skills, we reached out to Trevor and Brittany of Mediocre Chef. First, we wanted to hear what inspired them to start their own cooking blog and what being a mediocre chef means to them. "We started getting together once or twice a month to try new recipes back in 2017," the told Bored Panda. "For a lot of the recipes we tried, we found ourselves asking questions like, 'Wait, what does this mean?' or we would make something and go, 'We really wish we had done this instead' or, 'Next time we should do this differently'. We thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice if someone who was just a normal, average cook, annotated some of the recipes to give guidance for other normal, average cooks?'" "To us, being a mediocre chef means just being a normal, average person who wants to get better at cooking," they shared. "Neither of us went to culinary school, neither of us were food prodigies or anything. We're just two normal people who wanted to get better at cooking and really like food. Being a mediocre chef is having the skills to go a bit above 'normal', but also being cool with eating frozen pizza from time to time."

#2 Frozen peas have a permanent place in my home. Pasta dish that needs a little green? Add peas. Need a quick side? Peas!

We also asked Trevor and Brittany what their favorite thing about cooking is. "Getting a chance to try out new dishes from different cuisines. There’s so much good food that we missed out on for a long time simply because we didn’t cook enough/weren’t comfortable enough with our skills to try." And their least favorite? "Doing the dishes. Dishwashers were the best thing ever invented," they shared. "Another contender for least favorite: Trying to interpret old family recipes that have no measurements for ingredients or vague instructions," they added. "What do you mean by one onion? What size of onion? When a recipe just says 'simmer', am I supposed to simmer that covered or uncovered?"

#3 I boil water in my electric kettle instead of in a pan on the stove. Saves time and also money on gas (which is going to cost us 1.5 as much as of next month)

We also asked Trevor and Brittany if they could share some of their best lazy cooking tips. "OP in the Reddit thread talks about using jars of pre-minced garlic because they hate mincing garlic by hand. We hate mincing garlic too, but the jarred stuff tastes a lot different versus freshly minced garlic," they explained. "We don’t usually like one-trick gadgets, but a garlic press is great if you’re a garlic lover! It makes mincing garlic a breeze." "Using frozen puff pastry," they added. "Nobody has time to make puff pastry from scratch. It’s exhausting, and butter is expensive." "If a recipe calls for wine, cheap wine will almost always do. If your dish needs to be simmered (soups, stews, etc) it can almost always be turned into a slow cooker recipe." "Air fryers are your best friend if you’re cooking for one (or two) and want food fast," the Mediocre Chefs told Bored Panda. "They take way less time to cook versus an oven. We love potatoes (wedges, fries), chicken wings, and veggies (broccoli, brussel sprouts) in the air fryer!"

#4 Frozen puff pastry even though I love to bake. As long as it's made with all-butter then it's good enough for me. Making puff pastry from scratch can be such a hassle. Plus, I don't even like puff pastry all that much anyways. I much rather be making a tart or pie crust because I like them way more.

Trevor and Brittany also shared their tips for people who want to learn how to cook but just don't know where to start. "Choose a dish that you really like, and make it regularly to build your confidence. Love macaroni and cheese? Practice making macaroni and cheese a lot. Adapt and change the recipe you start out with to fit your tastes — this will also help you gain confidence and learn what works and what doesn’t work when trying to alter recipes." "Out of our friends that don’t cook, we find the biggest obstacle is lacking confidence," they noted. "Practice makes perfect. You won’t become a master cook overnight. Additionally, start small. If you’re a beginner, don’t try to cook a 5 course French meal from scratch. Simple is best."

#5 I love to bake but I don’t like to reinvent the wheel. If something is great, why make it from scratch? So I unapologetically use brownie mix. Also, anything Krusteze brand.

"Try to find a video of the recipe on YouTube (or Facebook, or Reddit)," the Mediocre Chefs recommended. "Sometimes chefs aren’t the best at describing what they mean when they write recipes, so having a visual aid helps. Plus, we all learn differently!" "Try to sample as many different styles of food as possible. If you want to be a good writer, you should read a lot of different books. If you want to be a good musician, you should listen to a lot of different music. If you want to be a good cook, you should eat a lot of different cuisines. You’ll probably find a bunch of flavors that you really like, and it helps to develop your palate." If you'd like to learn even more tips from Trevor and Brittany, be sure to check out their blog Mediocre Chef right here.

#6 MSG. Yep, just a pinch and you’re done.

We also reached out to Reddit user ChallengeLate1947 to hear what inspired him to start this conversation in the first place. "Mostly I was looking to still make quality food without taking hours to do it," he told Bored Panda. "I spend roughly 3 hours a day cooking for my household, and as much as I love it, some time saving tips are always welcome," he shared. "I enjoy baking primarily — I do pastry and make all my own bread. I have a fondness for dumplings." And as for what he learned from this list, he told us, "I mainly learned what not to cut corners on."

#7 Cheap rotisserie chicken, at least once a week. I break it down and serve it for a couple meals, use the little bits stuck on the bones for salads, and I save the bones for stock. I could roast my own, sure. But the rotisserie chicken is



a) already done and

b) cheaper than I can buy raw.



Wins all around.

Cooking is one of those things that most of us wish we were better at or had more time for, but it can easily be put on the back burner time and time again. Why spend time learning how to cook when frozen foods and takeout exists? But the thing is, a delicious meal does not have to take hours to make. In fact, even spending 15-30 minutes preparing dinner will likely result in a more fulfilling and wholesome meal than spending 15 minutes running to the nearest takeout joint. If you’re short on time, the tips on this list can go a long way in your kitchen. Don’t get enough vegetables in your diet? Keep bags of frozen ones on hand to eliminate the time it takes to wash, peel and chop. In certain recipes, you won’t even be able to tell the difference once it’s finished. I make curry at least once a week using whatever fresh veggies I have on hand, but I always toss in some frozen ones as well to bulk it up. And I assure you, I cannot tell which is which by the time everything has soaked up the liquid. Plus, I save myself valuable time by simply dumping out a bag rather than spending time fussing with produce.

#8 Never waste a precious drop of your Nutella again. Instead, pour warm milk into the dregs of the jar to create Nutella hot chocolate and happiness.

On a similar note, pre-prepared seasonings and broths can be a godsend. Curry paste? My best friend. Mushroom or vegetable broth? My right-hand man. I have various seasoning mixes as well that I rotate through depending on what culture of food I’m making that evening. Many people who responded to this thread also mentioned the value of having a handy-dandy bouillon on hand, and I could not agree more. A cube of stock or a splash of broth concentrate adds so much flavor and salt that it can be a huge shortcut in cooking many dishes. We all know meal-prepping can save lots of time and energy as well, but themed days of the week can have the exact same effect. In my humble opinion, half of the struggle of cooking every day is just deciding what to make. 6 days out of the week, this can be a problem. On Sundays, however, my partner and I always make pizza for dinner. We mix up the type of crust and the toppings of course, but Pizza Sunday is a beloved tradition that saves us both time and energy. We usually have most of the ingredients on hand already, and the process runs smoothly because we’ve got it down to a science. If you’re too exhausted to think about what to make each day, consider introducing Taco Tuesday, Pasta Saturday or Pizza Sunday to take the guesswork out.

#9 Giving things that take forever to heat through (especially roasted/baked items) a running start in the microwave. Frozen lasagnas and casseroles, potatoes, carrots, whatever.



The microwave gets the inside hot first (or at least warm) in a few minutes, then the oven or pan finishes the outside in about half the normal time, and with zero mushy, microwaved texture left at the end.

Another time-saving tip that is mentioned several times on this list is having ingredients that can be used many different ways. For example, rotisserie chicken, tofu, a vegetable that can be used alongside many dishes like peas, etc. Rice is a great food that can be used in many ways as well, as a side, in a stir-fry, in a risotto, in burritos; the possibilities are endless. So when you make rice, prepare more than you need and use the leftovers throughout the week. If I make a curry with rice one evening, I can use that same rice for a completely different meal the next day. I’ll prepare a different protein, some more vegetables and perhaps make a new sauce if I’m feeling fancy, but knowing that the rice is already there helps me decide what to make and allows dinner to run even more smoothly than usual. No need to wash and prepare the rice, and that’s one less pot to clean afterwards. It’s a win-win every time.

#10 I'm a from scratch person too but I'm a shameless user of instant mashed potatoes.

#11 I use lemon/lime juice from a bottle. I try not to when it matters, but it’s nice to have them on hand.



It’s less of a laziness thing - though I will rarely juice more than one fresh citrus and more of a convenience thing — I’d rather have it in my fridge knowing it’s there if I want it.

#12 If a recipe calls for chopped onions, chopped peppers, and chopped tomatoes, I'll always use pico de gallo instead.

Oftentimes, people are deterred from cooking because they have an "all or nothing" approach. "Either I make the entire meal from scratch, or I order something in." That's too much pressure! Maybe on Thanksgiving or a Saturday when you have all the time in the world you'll want to prepare each ingredient by hand, but on the average day, take some shortcuts. When I make pizza, for example, I won’t pull out the flour, yeast, water and salt hours in advance. I will typically use frozen puff pastry as the crust or sometimes a pre-made frozen pizza crust. I’m not always making my own tomato sauce either. And you know what? It doesn’t matter. My pizza tastes delicious and homemade anyway, with the freshly shredded vegan cheese, fresh veggies, basil from my balcony and the fact that I get to eat it as soon as it comes out of the oven. There is no shame in adapting your meals to your own tastes. Who cares what Gordon Ramsey would say? If you like it, that’s all that matters.

#13 I buy a huge thing of peeled garlic from Costco, chop it in the food processor and then freeze. Whenever I cook with garlic, I just break a chunk off and throw it in the dish.

#14 Moderate priced wine... two glasses poured, then the rest into my cheap ice-cube tray. Freeze for a couple days, then add them to my tupperware of wine cubes in the freezer.



Random dishes immensely improved by just dropping in a wine cube or two while cooking...

#15 Garlic and onion powder have their place. Also, they can be bloomed in water to revitalize more of a pungent flavour.

If you’re still not sold on why it’s better to be preparing your own meals, even if they include shortcuts, let me address some of the reasons why home cooked meals are top tier. According to research, meals made at home are often healthier, even if that wasn’t the intention. When we are in control of the ingredients, we are mindful of how much salt, oil, fat, butter, sugar, etc. we include. When something is made in a factory or a restaurant, taste and cost are the only factors considered. Preservatives and excess amounts of fat, sugar and salt are often added to make up for a lack of fresh ingredients or to get customers hooked. But when we make something ourselves, we might realize that, actually, we don’t need that much oil. And the meal still tastes great.

#16 Packaged stock and stock concentrate.



Is it the same as homemade? Not even close. Can I tweak it to make it what I want without spending literal hours doing it the "right way"? Totally.



Take the help where you can get it!



How I modify my stock mix:



1) Use unsalted stock, chicken or beef.



2) Add 1/2 tsp Better Than Bouillon per cup of stock.



3) Throw in some rough chopped mirepoix, herbs, and garlic powder.



4) Simmer like 30 minutes and finish with a tsp or two of bloomed, unflavored gelatin.



This isn't fancy, it's not the real thing, and I don't care. It gets the job done.

#17 Some of my cheats:



* smoked paprika when I want some smoke flavour without hours on the grill.

* Some pre-mixed spice grinders (PC Brand) for seafood, chicken, etc. Good mix of seasonings, without much, or any salt.

* Stock concentrates

* A couple slices of Kraft singles in a mornay/cheese sauce will keep everything emulsified (Thanks sodium citrate)

#18 Cut up an apple, add a spoon of butter, cover in some brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Microwave until the apples are cooked, then sprinkle crushed graham crackers on top. Now you have a lazy apple desert thing

If you avoid the kitchen because cooking just takes too long, let me point out that eating out might not actually be saving you any valuable time. Sitting in line at a drive-thru, waiting for a table at a restaurant, or standing by the door waiting for your Uber Eats to arrive during rush hour traffic can take much longer than simply firing up the stove and throwing whatever ingredients you have on hand into a pan. It depends on the meal you plan to make, of course, but there are plenty of delicious 30-minute meals out there that you can make. And considering how long it will take to get to a restaurant, get a table, order your food, eat and return home, lack of time just doesn’t seem like the most valid reason for skipping out on cooking at home.

#19 Immersion blender hollandaise. No more endless whisking on a double-boiler and even if you do it perfect, it can still randomly decide to break. Put ingredients into cup, insert immersion blender, touch a button. boop! It's done.

#20 I like to pride myself on doing everything from scratch. I make my own bread/pastry, my own jam, my own butter, I pickle my own vegetables — I’m not afraid of putting in the work to do things “the right way” (to me).



However, I shamelessly use jars of preminced garlic almost exclusively. I Hate mincing garlic by hand.

#21 Frozen biscuits. I am a pastry chef, so this is a bit of a heresy. I only use them at home.

I’m sure this point will come as no surprise, but cooking at home can save you large amounts of money as well. On average, a meal you buy from a restaurant will cost about $13, not to mention tips or delivery fees if you don’t go there yourself, while the average homemade meal costs about $4 to make. Sure, you might have leftovers if you’re eating out. But are you likely to eat that meal 3 times or more? You might have leftovers from your $4 meal at home anyway! We’ve all felt the effects of inflation and skyrocketing grocery prices this year, so why not save some money by spending more time cooking at home. You’ll be cozier in your own kitchen, and you might have some extra money laying around at the end of the month to splurge on an occasional meal out that you'll really appreciate.

#22 Buy the box cake mix, then add double butter for oil and equal milk for water, plus one extra egg. A little vanilla extract and almond extract and NO ONE will ever know.

#23 I microwave almost every side dish

#24 Microwaved bacon. It will never be better than fried bacon, but when I'm taking care of some hung over friends... You can't beat some smoothies and microwaved bacon.

Cooking can be daunting if you weren’t raised in a household that prepared many meals from scratch or you never learned how to make anything more than oatmeal, toast and spaghetti. But hacks like these can go a long way in helping you start your cooking journey. Maybe over time you will actually want to mince your own garlic or prepare broth from scratch, but there’s nothing wrong with starting with baby steps. The more often you cook your own food, the more creative you’ll become in the kitchen as well. How do you even know what you like if you’ve never experimented with different cooking methods or styles? Trying out new recipes, or even new shortcuts, might be exactly what you need to light your fire in the kitchen.

#25 I'll take a fresh flour tortilla, spread a spoonful of marinara, a sprinkle of mozzarella and pinch of parmesan, and then what ever toppings I have on hand, usually pepperoni or spinach. Throw it in the oven for 5min, and I have an amazing thin crust personal pizza.

#26 Boxed pizza, turned deep dish. Thawed 20min to drop into oiled cast iron. Add all the toppings you want, and bake an extra 10min or so.

#27 You can also thicken soups with instant potatoes! I find it easier than flour or corn starch. No need to make a roux or slurry. Just pour some in and stir until you get a consistency you like.

We all have a kitchen, so we might as well use it! We hope you’re learning some great tips from this list that might make cooking feel more approachable (or even exciting!). Keep upvoting the lazy shortcuts you plan to implement soon, and feel free to share even more of your own tips in the comments. Then, if you’re feeling like expanding your cooking knowledge even further, don’t forget to check out another Bored Panda piece I recently wrote featuring easy kitchen swaps right here.

#28 Adding a touch of baking soda to grits or polenta cuts the cooking time in half

#29 Using a hand/stand mixer to pull chicken. Never will I spend 25 minutes hand pulling meat apart

#30 Leftover mashed potatoes into tater cakes or pierogies

#31 Put peeled garlic cloves (you can buy them vacuum sealed from Kroger) into a mortar and pestle. Becomes garlic paste in a few seconds and barely any residue is left unlike a garlic press. Plus cleaning is crazy quick and easy.



My shameless cheat is buying refrigerated containers of Alfredo sauce. Homemade takes too long and the refrigerated stuff is honestly really good. The jars in the aisle next to pasta sauce though….gross. If it’s not refrigerated you know it’s not even really Alfredo sauce.

#32 When making chicken soup I just use the leftovers of a store-bought rotisserie chicken. Throw the whole damn chicken in a pot with some frozen veggies, salt and pepper, and that's it.

#33 I rarely remember to soak beans the night before I want them, so I pressure cook them from dry.



I hate kneading, so all my bread — from baguettes to rolls to pita — is baked from the same no-knead dough I make every ten days and keep in the fridge.



I buy ginger in a tube!

#34 When sauces are too watery or oily just sprinkle a little bit of instant mash powder /flakes brings it to a nice and creamy texture without removing oil or waiting to reduce water

#35 Bag of slaw! Just tonight I made a one pot casserole that includes minced beef, rice, sliced cabbage (and other chopped vegetables) and curry powder. It’s an old fashioned comfort food but I couldn’t be bother chopping all the veggies so I bought a nice bagged coleslaw mix and added that in place of all the vegetables. I was tickled pink with my life hack! It’s the only way I’ll make that dish from now on.



#36 Pillsbury dough for chicken and dumplings. Everything else from scratch but just cut up some prepackaged dough.

#37 Buy powdered buttermilk instead of real buttermilk.



I once let half a container of buttermilk rot in the fridge and it was so gross

#38 Using a handheld cheese grater instead of mincing garlic or onions with a knife. so much quicker, and it’s way less cleanup/dishes.

#39 Making a roux in the oven instead of on the stovetop. Takes longer, but it's almost totally hands-off.

#40 Not a 'hack', just a damn good idea.



Slice potatoes chunkily. Parboil as many as will fit in your pot. Drain and store in the fridge.



Then, when you want breakfast taters, you have more than enough to just dump into a hot pan with too much butter. Easy peasy! And also the best damn potatoes you'll ever have. The key is 'too much butter.'

#41 Alton Brown calls quiche refrigerator velcro, and he's not wrong. Almost any savory item, fresh or leftover, can be worked into a quiche, or a frittata.