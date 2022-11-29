Most people we know have a love-hate relationship with internet recipes. They tend to enjoy the ones that get straight to the point and make the instructions extremely easy to follow. On the flip side, they absolutely loathe recipes that have several pages of fluff and ‘lore’ at the beginning. But you can easily scroll past that. However, have you ever scrolled down even further, into the comment section? It can be… quite an experience.

TikTok content creator and vlogger Lucy, aka @lucyloves_, has a fascinating video series about ‘recipe ruiners.’ She features some of the weirdest, stupidest, and most insane comments that people leave on internet recipes. They are beyond hilarious, and a few of them might short-circuit your brain (trust us, we’ve been there).

Check out the strangest comments below and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you do a double-take, Pandas. Oh, and be sure to follow Lucy’s socials if you enjoy her content!

Bored Panda reached out to Lucy and she was kind enough to answer our questions about the video series and why people write such peculiar comments online. She also shared a bit about herself as a content creator with us. You'll find our full interview with Lucy below, so be sure to read on.

More info: TikTok | Podcast | LinkTree

Lucy has a funny and weird video series about people who post utterly bizarre internet comments

You can watch her very first TikTok in the series right over here