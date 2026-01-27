Fed Up Wife Dreams About Divorcing Husband, Can’t Stand How Insufferable He Becomes When He’s Sick
During their wedding, every bridal couple takes the “in sickness and in health” vow, but some honestly lack the intelligence to practice it in real life. It’s sad how most of the time, the woman is just plowing through her sickness, while the man can take to bed.
For instance, this wife kept looking after her sick kids, even when she had caught the flu. However, when the husband caught it, he stayed in bed for over 2 weeks, which really frustrated her. Read on to find out why she finally snapped and started dreaming about being divorced!
It can be frustrating for a person when their spouse doesn’t take the “in sickness and in health” marriage vow seriously
The poster’s whole family caught the flu from her daughter, but the mom juggled her own sickness, the sick kids, and work
Image credits: Yoyomelon
However, when her husband got it a week after, he took to his bed for 2 weeks straight, and moped around the house, which annoyed her
Image credits: Yoyomelon
The poster finally reached her breaking point after he kept disturbing her during work, asking her to bring him food to his room
Image credits: Yoyomelon
She told him that he was acting ridiculous by staying in bed for so long, but it angered him so much that he started acting passive-aggressive
In today’s dramatic tale, the original poster (OP) narrates how she started fantasizing about divorcing her husband. It all started when her daughter got the flu, and the whole family also caught it. However, the mom was sick along with the two kids, but the dad got it a week after them. This timeline matters because the sick poster continued looking after the children.
She only took a day off work, while juggling her own sickness, dealing with the sick kids, and also working from home. Meanwhile, the husband acted so fragile after he caught it that he took to bed for two whole weeks, got leave from work, started acting all distant, and even refused to visit the doctor. OP was livid, as this was a repetitive pattern every time he was ill.
In fact, she was so exhausted from his behavior that the poor woman started dreaming of divorce and living in the house with just her and the kids. After all, who would want a partner constantly moping around the house and spreading their negative energy? Also, he barely got out of bed to look after the kids while she worked, which simply fuelled her annoyance.
Another thing that was getting to her was his asking her to bring food to his room while she was in meetings, so she finally snapped. The poster told him that he was being ridiculous by staying in bed for so long, and boy, did it anger him! He got passive-aggressive and started rage-cleaning the house and doing other tasks, which made her wonder whether he was really sick.
Some netizens felt that the husband was acting like a man-child and burdening OP with parenting duties. No wonder she finally snapped. Research also stresses that the unequal distribution of labor results in increased stress, imbalance in relationships, resentment, and diminished intimacy. It elaborates that this burnout can negatively impact the whole family.
Moreover, going through all this when she was just recovering seems truly harrowing. Having an unsupportive partner during such a time must be the worst thing for her. Shockingly enough, studies have proven that an unsupportive partner’s effect on your nerves is nothing compared to the impact it has on your arteries. Basically, this can cause a greater risk for heart disease.
That sounds horrendous because the man had been doing this every time he fell “sick,” and I can’t imagine what OP must have to go through. Some netizens pointed out that it was also her fault for enabling his behavior. After all, she had let him act this way for so many years, while also giving him food to his bed this time around as well.
Experts emphasize, “People enable to avoid fights, feel needed, or maintain peace. However, Enabler behavior can have negative consequences for the enabler and the person they’re enabling. It’s basically a lose-lose situation for everyone involved.” Well, seems like a good thing she was considering divorce, right? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!
Netizens were horrified that the woman had tolerated this man for so many years, and suggested that divorce was the way to go
We'll hopefully soon be at the point where these crucial life lessons aren't learned by being exploited in a c**p relationship. Hopefully soon this will have all trickled down to younger women who can avoid these parasites all together. Protect your peace. Men like this never will, and there's a whole ocean of em.
