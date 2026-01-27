Fed Up Wife Dreams About Divorcing Husband, Can’t Stand How Insufferable He Becomes When He’s Sick

ADVERTISEMENT

During their wedding, every bridal couple takes the “in sickness and in health” vow, but some honestly lack the intelligence to practice it in real life. It’s sad how most of the time, the woman is just plowing through her sickness, while the man can take to bed.

For instance, this wife kept looking after her sick kids, even when she had caught the flu. However, when the husband caught it, he stayed in bed for over 2 weeks, which really frustrated her. Read on to find out why she finally snapped and started dreaming about being divorced!

More info: Mumsnet

It can be frustrating for a person when their spouse doesn't take the "in sickness and in health" marriage vow seriously

Sick husband wrapped in blanket looking insufferable on couch surrounded by tissues, reflecting fed up wife’s frustration.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster's whole family caught the flu from her daughter, but the mom juggled her own sickness, the sick kids, and work

Alt text: Fed up wife describes how insufferable her husband becomes when he is sick, driving her to think about divorce.

Text describing a fed up wife dealing with her insufferable husband who refuses to help when sick and stays in bed for weeks.

Text excerpt describing a fed up wife frustrated with her insufferable husband’s behavior when he’s sick.

Text message expressing frustration about an insufferable husband becoming negative and difficult when he's sick.

Text excerpt about a fed up wife struggling with her insufferable husband when he is sick.

Image credits: Yoyomelon

Wife looking at thermometer while husband with scarf holds mug, showing fed up feelings toward insufferable sick husband.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, when her husband got it a week after, he took to his bed for 2 weeks straight, and moped around the house, which annoyed her

Text update showing a fed up wife describing how she copes with her insufferable husband when he's sick.

Alt text: Frustrated wife describes husband’s insufferable behavior and lack of help when he is sick and family responsibilities pile up.

Text describing a fed up wife dealing with her insufferable husband who becomes difficult when he's sick.

Image credits: Yoyomelon

Wife holding sick child on bed, looking tired and frustrated, reflecting feelings of being fed up and overwhelmed when caring for family.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster finally reached her breaking point after he kept disturbing her during work, asking her to bring him food to his room

Text about a fed up wife describing how insufferable her husband becomes when he's sick and their recent argument.

Text excerpt describing a fed up wife dealing with her insufferable husband’s behavior while sick and struggling to work.

Image credits: Yoyomelon

She told him that he was acting ridiculous by staying in bed for so long, but it angered him so much that he started acting passive-aggressive

In today’s dramatic tale, the original poster (OP) narrates how she started fantasizing about divorcing her husband. It all started when her daughter got the flu, and the whole family also caught it. However, the mom was sick along with the two kids, but the dad got it a week after them. This timeline matters because the sick poster continued looking after the children.

She only took a day off work, while juggling her own sickness, dealing with the sick kids, and also working from home. Meanwhile, the husband acted so fragile after he caught it that he took to bed for two whole weeks, got leave from work, started acting all distant, and even refused to visit the doctor. OP was livid, as this was a repetitive pattern every time he was ill.

In fact, she was so exhausted from his behavior that the poor woman started dreaming of divorce and living in the house with just her and the kids. After all, who would want a partner constantly moping around the house and spreading their negative energy? Also, he barely got out of bed to look after the kids while she worked, which simply fuelled her annoyance.

Another thing that was getting to her was his asking her to bring food to his room while she was in meetings, so she finally snapped. The poster told him that he was being ridiculous by staying in bed for so long, and boy, did it anger him! He got passive-aggressive and started rage-cleaning the house and doing other tasks, which made her wonder whether he was really sick.

Woman wrapped in a blanket looking frustrated while using laptop, illustrating fed up wife dealing with insufferable sick husband.

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Some netizens felt that the husband was acting like a man-child and burdening OP with parenting duties. No wonder she finally snapped. Research also stresses that the unequal distribution of labor results in increased stress, imbalance in relationships, resentment, and diminished intimacy. It elaborates that this burnout can negatively impact the whole family.

Moreover, going through all this when she was just recovering seems truly harrowing. Having an unsupportive partner during such a time must be the worst thing for her. Shockingly enough, studies have proven that an unsupportive partner’s effect on your nerves is nothing compared to the impact it has on your arteries. Basically, this can cause a greater risk for heart disease.

That sounds horrendous because the man had been doing this every time he fell “sick,” and I can’t imagine what OP must have to go through. Some netizens pointed out that it was also her fault for enabling his behavior. After all, she had let him act this way for so many years, while also giving him food to his bed this time around as well.

Experts emphasize, “People enable to avoid fights, feel needed, or maintain peace. However, Enabler behavior can have negative consequences for the enabler and the person they’re enabling. It’s basically a lose-lose situation for everyone involved.” Well, seems like a good thing she was considering divorce, right? What would you do in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens were horrified that the woman had tolerated this man for so many years, and suggested that divorce was the way to go

Text post about a fed up wife explaining how her husband becomes insufferable when he's sick and demands attention.

Comment expressing frustration with insufferable husband when sick, feeling fed up and dreaming about divorce.

Text discussion about coping with an insufferable husband becoming difficult when he's sick and the wife's frustration.

Commenter describing how insufferable husband becomes when sick, dropping responsibilities and causing divorce thoughts.

Comment suggesting a serious talk about managing rest and childcare when the husband is sick, reflecting fed up wife frustrations.

Commenter discussing divorce fantasy and how husband becomes insufferable when sick, reflecting fed up wife’s feelings.

Alt text: A forum comment discussing experiences with an insufferable husband who becomes difficult when he’s sick.

Comment expressing anger and frustration about how insufferable a husband becomes when he's sick in a fed up wife's post.

Comment describing a wife's experience caring for her insufferable sick husband and family, feeling fed up and overwhelmed.