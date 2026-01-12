“He Trapped Me”: 25YO Mom Pleas For An Escape From 52YO Partner After Having His Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a romanticised allure to the idea of being “saved” by an older, more established partner. They could have all the answers, a stability that’s a safe harbor when you’re navigating the chaotic seas of your early twenties. They make you feel seen, mature, and special.

But that feeling of being “seen” can slowly morph into a feeling of being watched, and the “safe harbor” turns into a gilded cage. For one young woman, the man who promised her everything has left her with nothing but a baby, a mountain of regret, and the terrifying realization that she has no idea how to escape.

More info: Reddit

A large age gap in a relationship can sometimes hide a dangerous power imbalance that unravels over time

Young distressed mom holding her head in hands, sitting alone in dimly lit room, seeking escape from partner.

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A vulnerable 23-year-old was ‘love-bombed’ by a 52-year-old man who made her feel ‘seen’

Alt text: Written plea from 25-year-old mom seeking escape from a*****e 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Text reading a plea for support and escape from a 25-year-old mom trapped by her 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Text saying a 25-year-old mom shares her vulnerable story after meeting her 52-year-old partner, seeking an escape.

Text excerpt showing a young mom describing bonding and accidental pregnancy with her older partner in 2023.

Text describing a 25-year-old mom pleading for an escape from her 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Text message describing a 25-year-old mom trapped by her 52-year-old partner after having his baby, seeking escape.

Text on white background reading things with him started to shift during my pregnancy, highlighting a 25YO mom pleas for escape from 52YO partner after having his baby.

Young woman looking worried while holding a pregnancy test, reflecting distress over 25-year-old mom trapped with partner.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When she got pregnant, he convinced her not to have an abortion, promising her a perfect life

Text describing emotional a***e and gaslighting, reflecting a 25YO mom’s plea for escape from her 52YO partner.

Text passage from a 25-year-old mom pleading for escape from her controlling 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Alt text: Text describing a 25-year-old mom feeling isolated and trapped while caring for her baby alone every day.

Text excerpt describing a 25YO mom feeling trapped by her 52YO partner after having his baby, seeking escape.

Woman expressing plea for escape from partner after having his baby, seeking help from family to find freedom.

Text message stating an edit asking for patience as the person may not answer comments for a few hours.

Young mom holding baby looking distressed, pleading for escape from older partner after having his child.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Two years later, she’s an isolated, stay-at-home mom, completely cut off from her family and friends, feeling like she is living in a cage

Text on a white background reading a personal statement about being careful with replying to individual comments.

Alt text: Text excerpt describing a 25-year-old mom's education and plan amid struggles with a 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

25YO mom pleads for escape from 52YO partner after having his baby, sharing her limited savings for independence.

Text excerpt showing a 25-year-old mom refusing to give up primary custody of her baby despite challenges with her 52-year-old partner.

Text excerpt showing a young mom explaining her efforts to reach her parents while trapped with her older partner after having his baby.

Text excerpt stating a personal reflection about making mistakes and learning life's hard lessons.

Text on a white background stating that turning off Life360 notifies the person who installed the app.

Text on white background reading I think that covers the most commented things about a 25YO mom trapped by 52YO partner after having his baby.

throwRA-997124

Her situation is so controlled that she can’t even turn off her phone’s tracking app without him being notified

This story begins with a classic, if concerning, setup: a vulnerable 23YO meets a charismatic 52YO who “made her feel seen.” An accidental pregnancy follows, and her immediate plan for an abortion is derailed by his emotional appeal. He tells her he’s “always wanted kids,” and his ex-wife couldn’t have any, promising her a perfect life. She, in a moment of vulnerability, believes him.

That dream, however, came at a steep price for her, derailing her whole life. Her parents freaked, and she lost contact with them. Her friends drifted away. Her plans for law school were put on an indefinite pause. She’s now 25, a stay-at-home mom, in a state of profound isolation, while he gets to be the adoring father he always wanted to be.

The man who once made her feel “seen” now barely sees her at all. During the pregnancy, he began to emotionally shut down, deploying a kind of “gaslighting-lite” that made her doubt her own feelings. She’s now looking back and realizing the predatory undertones of their meeting (through her father’s work) and can’t shake the terrifying feeling that this wasn’t a happy accident.

Two years down the line, the gravity of the situation is hitting her. She’s trapped, ashamed to ask her estranged family for help, and desperate for an escape. In a final, chilling detail that speaks volumes about control, she notes that you can’t even turn off the Life360 app without the other person getting a notification. She’s now reaching out to the internet, asking a simple, heartbreaking question: “Am I stuck here?”

Young mom reviewing documents at desk, appearing thoughtful and focused while working on her laptop near a window.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s story reaffirms the potential power imbalances that can make large age-gap relationships so dangerous. Dr. Raffaello Antonino explains that while these relationships can be healthy, they carry a significant risk of exploitation, especially when one partner is much younger and in a vulnerable state, as the narrator was.

An older partner can use their life experience, financial stability, and established position to exert control, which is exactly what happened here. His ability to isolate her from her family and friends is a dangerous and routine tactic of a controlling partner.

His successful plea for her to keep the baby, framing it as his lifelong dream, was a deeply manipulative act that preyed on her vulnerability. With this, he was securing an anchor to keep her in the relationship. This has led her to a place of deep regret, a feeling that is far more common than many parents are willing to admit.

Clinical psychologist Vinita Mehta, Ph.D., explains that one of the most common regrets parents have is the loss of freedom and the feeling of being “trapped” in a role they weren’t fully prepared for. This feeling is exponentially worse for this woman, as it was a role she never wanted in the first place.

The final, chilling detail about the Life360 app confirms that this relationship is both an imbalance and a cage. His use of a tracking app is a modern-day tool for control, a digital leash that ensures she is never truly independent. Her feeling of being “trapped” is a literal, GPS-enforced reality. Her need to escape is an urgent step to reclaim her own safety and autonomy.

How do you think she should get back to her life and make contact with her parents? Share your thoughts below in the comments!

People in the comments all urged her to rip off the band-aid and get in touch with her parents as a first step to a new life

25YO mom pleads for escape from controlling 52YO partner after having his baby, seeking support and freedom.

Reddit conversation showing a 25-year-old mom pleading for help after being trapped by her 52-year-old partner.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a 25-year-old mom feeling trapped and controlled by her 52-year-old partner.

Online conversation about a young mom isolated and baby trapped by partner after having his baby, seeking escape.

Reddit conversation showing a 25-year-old mom pleading for an escape from her 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Text post about overcoming challenges with advice on having difficult conversations and reaching out to parents for support.

Reddit comment discussing emotional and physical safety concerns from a 25-year-old mom trapped with her 52-year-old partner.

Comment urging a 25-year-old mom to seek help and call family for support after feeling trapped by her 52-year-old partner.

Comment from LadyFoxfire expressing hope for a 25-year-old mom trapped by her 52-year-old partner after having his baby.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a 25-year-old mom pleading for escape from her 52-year-old partner.

Comment warning about 25-year-old mom trapped by 52-year-old partner after pregnancy, urging her to seek family help.

Comment urging a 25-year-old mom to escape and seek help from family to stay safe from her controlling 52-year-old partner.

Comment advising a 25-year-old mom on escape from a controlling 52-year-old partner after having his baby.