Learning that you’re about to have a baby is supposed to be an exciting moment in a person’s life. It’s like a step into a new path of your life – one with a responsibility you’ve never had before. But the thing about responsibilities is that not all people like them.

Just as not every person wants to be a parent. Whether for now or forever, the fact that they’re not ready still stands. But if pregnancy still happens, it’s important how they react to it, as it can break everything they’ve built until this point in a second.

While learning that you’re going to be a parent should be exciting news for a person, it isn’t always

Woman in blue shirt excitedly looking at positive pregnancy test showing desire for baby before turning 30.

Image credits: ivankyryk / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like in this story, where a woman anticipated that her boyfriend would take the news of her pregnancy happily

Young man upset after girlfriend announces pregnancy, highlighting conflict over wanting a baby before age 30.

Alt text: Pregnant woman shares early pregnancy news with 28-year-old partner who wants a baby before turning 30.

Text excerpt about 28-year-old discussing wanting a baby before 30 and girlfriend’s pregnancy reaction.

Young man in festive sweater sitting by Christmas tree, unwrapping presents, reflecting on pregnancy and baby plans before 30.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She wrapped the reveal as a Christmas gift and put it under the tree

Text describing a man reacting angrily after a pregnancy announcement, showing conflict about having a baby before turning 30.

Text excerpt discussing a 28-year-old's reaction to his girlfriend's pregnancy announcement before turning 30.

Text excerpt about uncertainty and worry over how to discuss a partner’s early pregnancy at six weeks.

Young man upset with girlfriend announcing pregnancy, expressing conflict about wanting a baby before turning 30 at home.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But the second he unwrapped it, the whole mood turned sour, as he started screaming about being pressured into having a child

28-year-old man upset after girlfriend announces her pregnancy, conflicting with his desire to have a baby before 30 years old

Text post stating forgetting to mention it was just the two at home for Christmas, relating to pregnancy and baby news.

Text message discussing relationship doubts after a partner’s pregnancy announcement before age 30.

Image credits: Think-Temporary-9814

So, she started to wonder if announcing it during Christmas was the wrong move

The OP and her boyfriend’s relationship has been moving in a serious way; they even talked about possibly getting engaged in the upcoming year. They have also spoken about how they want to have kids before the 28-year-old boyfriend turns 30.

So, when the woman found out that she was pregnant, she thought it was good news. She decided to announce it to her partner during Christmas, by wrapping a vintage baby rattle with a note attached, saying, “I’m pregnant,” under the tree as one of the presents.

When the day came, and he opened the present, the reaction was way different from what he had anticipated. The second he put two and two together, he started shouting about how she could do this to him, forcing him to be a parent. Then, he took his coat, stormed out, and hasn’t answered any messages she sent him, but has read them.

This made the OP spiral – was it a bad way to tell him the news? Or maybe she shouldn’t be having kids with him at all if he’s jumping between opinions on such a topic? Well, the question of whether to have kids and, yes, when to do so, plagues a lot of people. For those who know that at some point in their lives they want to parent a kid, the timing is crucial – you want to do that when you’re 100% ready.

But the thing is that it’s said that only a rare person feels 100% ready. Or maybe no one ever does, like getting stuck at 99% or something. After all, bringing a child into your care is a life-altering decision.

28-year-old man frustrated and holding tissue near Christmas tree, reacting to unexpected pregnancy news from girlfriend.

Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Basically, the answer to the question of “Are you ready to be a parent?” is not a simple yes or no. Perhaps the question would be better phrased like “are you ready enough to be a parent?”, then the yes or no answer fits better. You don’t have to feel 100% sure, but you need to be sure enough that you can raise a proper person and give them the best conditions possible.

Another thing is whether your partner feels ready enough to be a parent, too. If they’re not, like the man in the story, it might not be the best time to bear a child. Having a neglectful parent while growing up can leave a lot of emotional scars for a kid that they have to lick over the course of their life, or get stuck with the trauma.

Yet, if one part of a couple desperately wants a kid, while the other is on the edge about the decision, it can cause a rift between them. So, there aren’t that many choices for relationships like that – they can have a child with one of them being unhappy with it, or they can not have any children with one of them being unhappy with it.

Both of the decisions are likely to lead them to build up resentment for each other for putting themselves in life situations they didn’t want. So, there’s a third option – a breakup. While it might be hard parting ways with someone you love, sometimes it can lead to better outcomes.

Just like in Friends, when Monica broke up with Richard, due to their differences on wanting children, and ended up with Chandler, with whom she was on the same page. So, maybe, as netizens suggested, that’s what the OP should do – leave her Richard, so she can find her Chandler.

What do you think – should the OP stay with the man who stormed out on her like that? Or what else should she do? Share all your opinions in the comments!

Some netizens pointed out that the woman is due for some hard decisions – does she wants to keep the baby or her boyfriend, as apparently keeping both of them is not an option

Text conversation discussing a 28-year-old wanting a baby before 30 and reactions to an unplanned pregnancy announcement.

Discussion on 28YO man wanting a baby before 30 and reacting strongly to girlfriend's pregnancy announcement.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a man upset about his girlfriend's pregnancy announcement before age 30.

Comment saying he doesn’t want the baby or partner, showing a dramatic reaction to pregnancy news at age 28.

Comment on Reddit about a 28-year-old wanting a baby before 30 and reacting badly to girlfriend's pregnancy news.

Comment text discussing a boyfriend lying about wanting kids and reacting to pregnancy announcement with a hissy fit.

Comment discussing relationship issues and behavior related to wanting a baby before turning 30 and pregnancy news.

Comment about man wanting kids before 30 reacting negatively when girlfriend announces her pregnancy on social media.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 28-year-old man upset about his girlfriend's pregnancy announcement.