Big warehouse where we had to drive pallet jacks to get anywhere. For lunch and breaks our department was allowed to head out through the exit close by which saved us a lot of time. I had a boss who had been stealing cigarettes from the cage for months for her 26 year old boyfriend (she was 50+). The higher ups started getting suspicious because the count didn't match the orders, but it took them a while since she would alter the count because she had access to that. Anyway the other bosses tried to set a trap for her and someone tipped her off that the cops were coming. She hurried and got a box of cigarettes, drove her jack to the end of the aisle near the exit. Her boyfriend was waiting outside; she got in the car and that is when the other leads came out and surrounded the car. Her boyfriend nearly drove over them, and he broke right through the barrier at the entrance. Anyway after that we couldn't use the exit door anymore.