Former NFL Star’s Ex-Wife Opens Up After He Sues For ‘Invasive’ Comments About The Size Of His Manhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Haley Kalil has broken her silence after her ex-husband, former NFL star Matt Kalil, filed a lawsuit accusing her of making “invasive” and deeply personal comments about his body.

The legal dispute erupted after a livestream in which Haley discussed intimate details of their former marriage. This reignited debates over privacy and how much consent former partners owe each other once a relationship ends.

Highlights Haley Kalil spoke out publicly after her ex-husband Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit against her.

The former NFL player accused her of invading his privacy with explicit comments during a livestream.

Haley said the legal action has been emotionally devastating for both families.

RELATED:

Haley Kalil addressed the lawsuit and called the situation emotionally draining

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Following news of Matt’s lawsuit, Haley responded publicly through TMZ Sports, expressing distress over Matt’s legal escalation.

“Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal,” she said.

She has also pushed back against the idea that her comments were meant to humiliate or exploit her ex-husband, previously telling Page Six that she “cares deeply” about his privacy and about the integrity of what they shared during their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Getty Images

“During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted: the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn’t capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me. I hope our hour-and-a-half-long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite.”

Matt Kalil’s lawsuit stems from explicit remarks Haley made during a livestream

Image credits: Ali’i Kauai Weddings/Facebook

The pair were married for seven years after tying the knot in 2015. Haley filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Matt Kalil has remarried, tying the knot with Keilani Asmus in 2024.

During a November livestream conversation between Haley and Marlon Garcia, however, the pair’s former marriage caught headlines once more.

Image credits: haleyybaylee/Instagram

At one point during their conversation, Haley typed a message on her phone, showed it to Garcia, and then flopped her arm onto the desk to visually illustrate what she was describing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later elaborated verbally, saying, “Deada**… for our whole marriage, deada**. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s**t.”

She continued, “That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself. That was the biggest factor… Love him, but he’s my homie. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s**t.”

Image credits: Mike Pont/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Haley later added that Matt’s size was “like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.”

Despite the explicit nature of the remarks, she also spoke positively about Matt, saying, “He’s a really good guy. I got really lucky ’cause he could have been a piece of garbage and he was the best dude. Greatest person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Kalil accused his ex-wife of invading his privacy and causing his current wife stress

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Former NFL star Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife, Haley Kalil, for “invasion of privacy” after she claimed they divorced because of his enormous p*nis size. Earlier this year Haley went on stream and described his manhood as … “two coke cans, maybe even a… pic.twitter.com/hC1CZjf49w — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2026

According to Unilad, Matt filed a lawsuit alleging invasion of privacy, arguing that Haley disclosed “highly intimate and private facts” that were never meant to be made public.

The filing also claimed that Haley “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage.”

The lawsuit further alleged that Haley’s interview subjected Matt to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” and that his family “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

Image credits: keilanimalia/Instagram

Matt also claimed his current wife had been subjected to messages that were “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”

Matt is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and has requested a jury trial. He is also pursuing damages across all causes asserted in his legal claim.

Haley’s attorney called Matt’s lawsuit legally unsupported

Image credits: haleyybaylee/Instagram

After the case became public, Haley’s attorney, Matthew Bialick, issued a statement to PEOPLE criticizing the lawsuit and its broader implications.

“The claims seek to dramatically expand existing law and establish damaging new precedent by imposing liability on a woman for merely speaking openly and truthfully about a prior relationship,” he said.

According to Bialick, “That raises serious First Amendment concerns, especially in a case involving two public figures.”

Netizens shared their thoughts about Matt and Haley Kalil’s legal conflict on social media

Image credits: www.facebook.com