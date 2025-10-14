Katy Perry Breaks Her Silence On Justin Trudeau Romance Following His Ex-Wife’s Cryptic Message

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry is no longer keeping mum about her romance with a new man.

The singer, 40, broke her silence on what appeared to be a blossoming love between her and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Her cheeky comment came on the heels of Justin’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire posting a cryptic message about “letting go” of love.

Highlights Katy Perry took the stage at London’s O2 Arena for her Lifetimes tour on Monday, October 13.

The pop diva spoke about the kind of men she has been falling for and teased her romance with Justin Trudeau.

She also made a cheeky comment when a fan proposed to her onstage.

Katy's remarks came in light of a cryptic message shared by Justin's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire.

Katy Perry stepping out of a car wearing a red dress, capturing attention amid Justin Trudeau romance rumors.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Katy Perry is currently on her Lifetimes world tour, which will conclude in December this year.

In the middle of the tour, the singer managed to find time for dates with Justin Trudeau.

The pair were captured getting handsy on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Justin Trudeau in a blue suit outdoors, related to news on Katy Perry and his romance following ex-wife's message.

Image credits: Harry How/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Roar singer took the stage at London’s O2 Arena and shared a little something about the kind of men she falls for.

Praising the crowd for their energy, Katy said, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?”

The pop diva made a cheeky comment about the men she used to fall for during the concert

Katy Perry performing on stage in a futuristic metallic outfit amid rumors of romance with Justin Trudeau.

Image credits: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

“No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore,” she quipped.

At some point during the concert, a fan dropped down on one knee and proposed to her right on stage.

The pop diva responded, saying her answer might have been different if the proposal had come a couple of days before.

“You really should have asked me about 48 hours ago,” she said.

Katy hinted at new developments in her love life when a fan proposed to her onstage

Speculation about Katy’s budding romance with the former political leader kicked off in July after they were spotted having dinner in Montreal.

Justin also attended the singer’s Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre in July.

Their meet-ups came shortly after the Firework singer and British actor Orlando Bloom announced their split.

Justin Trudeau in a grey suit outdoors, linked to Katy Perry romance rumors after ex-wife's cryptic message.

Image credits: Rasid Necati Aslim /Anadolu

Screenshot of a social media post where Katy Perry comments on dating Justin Trudeau, calling him fine and expressing no concern.

Justin and Katy were seen tangled together in a PDA-filled moment on a yacht in September. An eagle-eyed tourist clicked photos at the time, and they were published on October 12.

Prior to connecting with Katy, Justin was married to Sophie Grégoire for 18 years and welcomed three children with her. They announced their separation in 2023

When Katy and Justin first began hanging out, the singer was not looking to date anyone because she was “navigating too many things.” But they continued staying in touch.

Justin was previously married to Sophie Grégoire before they announced their separation in 2023

Justin Trudeau and a woman walking hand in hand outdoors, dressed formally, related to Katy Perry Justin Trudeau romance topic.

Image credits: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Text post from Snoozybirb saying Orlando Bloom has the chance to do the funniest thing right now about Katy Perry Justin Trudeau romance.

“They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then,” a source told People.

However, Justin has “been pursuing her since” their meet-up in Montreal, the source told the outlet.

“He even flew to California to see her during a tour break,” they added. “They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

Couple holding hands at an event with a crowd in the background, hinting at Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance news.

Image credits: ridmi/TikTok

Justin’s “persistent” advances seemingly worked, as the pair are now fully “exclusive,” another source told Mirror.

The source also said Katy was “initially scared” about things moving too fast but later “didn’t seem to care” that they were photographed on the yacht.

“Justin was persistent when it came to dating Katy,” the source added.

Sources said Justin has “been pursuing her” since their initial meet-up in Montreal

“She enjoys his company and thinks he is incredibly smart, but she was initially scared to get into anything so fast, or even at all, after her breakup and she was also focusing on her world tour,” they continued.

“But Justin continued to be present, continued showing up and wanting to be with her.”

Katy Perry taking a close-up selfie indoors, dressed in black, related to Justin Trudeau romance news.

Image credits: katyperr/Instagram

Text comment about Trudeau and Katy Perry album referencing romance rumors and public speculation online.

As the pair’s romance appeared to be heating up, Justin’s ex-wife Sophie shared a cryptic message on social media about letting go of love.

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept,” she said. “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?”

“Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do,” she added.

Ex Sophie Grégoire shared a cryptic message about “letting go” of love as things seemed to heat up between Justin and Katy

Woman with long blonde hair sitting casually in a dark sweater and jeans, relating to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance news.

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau/Instagram

Comment on a social media post questioning Sophie's divorce filing amid Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance rumors.

The former TV host said she sometimes holds on because it feels “safer” than letting go.

“But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (@sophiegregoiretrudeau)

Comment by JadedJellyFish expressing opinion on relationship dynamics amid Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance.

Sophie went on to talk about the grief she felt over losing her father.

“A single smile can echo across a lifetime, grief also lives there. I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace,” she said.

Maybe the “deepest teaching” of love was to “stand open hearted in the face of impermanence,” she said in the pensive post.

“We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way,” she added.

“Two rich, beautiful, middle-aged divorced falling stars SHOULD be fooling around with each other on a yacht. Good for both of them,” one commenter said online

Katy Perry speaking publicly about Justin Trudeau romance amid reactions to his ex-wife’s cryptic message.

Katy Perry speaking at a press event, addressing rumors about her romance with Justin Trudeau after his ex-wife’s message.

Comment on a sticker referencing Justin Trudeau, mentioning a vulgar phrase and joking about taking it literally.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance rumors with family dinner mention.

Katy Perry speaking during an interview, addressing rumors about her relationship with Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

Text comment on social media discussing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance amid his ex-wife’s message.

Katy Perry speaking publicly about Justin Trudeau romance after ex-wife's cryptic message during an interview.

Text post discussing age appropriateness in a relationship, related to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance rumors.

Text comment about separation since 2023 and dating, discussing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance rumors.

Text message discussing dating pop stars and celebs, referencing surprise around Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance.

Katy Perry addressing rumors about Justin Trudeau romance after his ex-wife's cryptic message in a candid online comment.

Text message screenshot from user kangapaw saying the more you think about it the more sense they make together related to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance.

Comment discussing confusion over hate towards Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry amid romance rumors after ex-wife's cryptic message.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance amid ex-wife's cryptic message.

