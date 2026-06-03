Gerald Cotten was 30 years old when he lost his life on his honeymoon.



That alone would have made the story tragic.



But Cotten was also the CEO of QuadrigaCX, once Canada’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange.



To thousands of customers, it was the platform where they bought, sold, and stored their digital assets. To investigators later looking into the wreckage, it became something much more sinister.



When Gerald passed away in December 2018, the money disappeared with him.



Quadriga had around 76,000 users waiting for access to their funds, which totaled roughly $163 million (C$215 million) in cash and cryptocurrency that they could not recover.



The reason sounded too strange to pass off as a coincidence. Gerald was reportedly the only person who knew the passwords to the encrypted accounts where the exchange’s funds were supposed to be stored.



There was no backup, no second person, and no emergency plan. Just one man, one set of keys, and then a sudden passing in the Indian city of Jaipur.



Gerald had traveled to India with his wife, Jennifer Robertson, in December 2018 for their honeymoon. They also had plans to visit an orphanage that they had helped fund.



Shortly after checking into a luxury hotel in Jaipur, the Canadian blockchain whiz began to feel unwell. He was taken to the hospital with symptoms that initially sounded like a severe stomach illness.



Within 24 hours, his condition deteriorated, and he collapsed.



Doctors later said he suffered cardiac arrest, with complications linked to Crohn’s disease. One doctor said the explanation was medically possible, but still unusual because of how quickly Gerald’s health had worsened.



No autopsy was performed. And this detail would matter later, because after Gerald’s passing was announced, the questions did not stop.



Why had the company waited weeks before telling users and investors he was gone? Why did he make a will leaving all his assets to his bride just days before leaving for the honeymoon? Why was his name reportedly misspelled on the de*th certificate? And how can the founder of a major crypto exchange be the only person with access to customer funds?



For Quadriga users, grief was not the main emotion. It was panic, followed by outrage.



Investigators found that Gerald had allegedly been moving customer money into personal accounts and using the exchange like a personal cash machine. His widow, Jennifer, told CBC that she knew nothing about the fraud, saying she had trusted him.



“I saw Gerry d*e, I was holding his hand when he passed away,” Jennifer said.



But many customers were not convinced.



Some believe Gerald faked his own passing and vanished with the money. The theory grew so large that lawyers representing affected users asked Canadian authorities to exhume his body to confirm both his identity and cause of passing.



The Internet, naturally, did not need an invitation.



Redditors and crypto sleuths began digging through blockchain records, company documents, old business ties, travel details, and anything else that might explain where the money had vanished.



One person joked that Gerald was probably “enjoying life on his private yacht.” Another Reddit user twisted the industry’s own warning into a bitter punchline: “Not your keys, it’s his crypto.”



Gerald’s case became one of crypto’s most infamous cautionary tales not because it involved a violent crime, but because it exposed something colder.



In traditional finance, losing a CEO does not usually mean losing everyone’s money. In crypto, it apparently could.



For thousands of Quadriga customers, that lesson arrived too late.

