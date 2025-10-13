Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Brain Damage From That Space Journey”: Memes And Jokes About Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry sitting at a table in a dimly lit room, appearing deep in conversation.
“Brain Damage From That Space Journey”: Memes And Jokes About Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau

Fans absolutely lost it after Katy Perry was spotted packing on the PDA with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during a sunny yacht outing.

The internet gasped as the pair’s romance seemed to be heating up. Many even wondered if they were doing it for the money and publicity.

“They’re both very good at faking it, which is why they make a great couple!” one said.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s steamy yacht romance sparked memes online.
  • Some netizens felt they were faking the PDA for money and publicity.
  • Meanwhile, insiders claimed Justin couldn’t believe someone “as famous and glamorous” as Katy was interested in him.
    The internet couldn’t keep calm after Katy Perry’s PDA-fueled moment with Justin Trudeau

    Image credits: katyperry

    Image credits: Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada

    Pictures of Justin and Katy’s PDA-fueled moment went viral over the weekend.

    As they rode the waves off Santa Barbara, Justin was seen planting a kiss on the singer’s cheek and wrapping his arms around her waist.

    At one point, Justin placed his hand on the singer’s lower back. And they even kissed, seemingly oblivious to the eagle-eyed tourist who took the photos in September.

    “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness told the Daily Mail

    “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” they added.

    The pair were seen cuddling each other during a sunny yacht outing

    Image credits: TheImmortal007

    Image credits: onbrandviews

    After going public with their romance, the pair have been “constantly in contact,” sources said.

    One source told The Sunthat they have been secretly dating since the beginning of summer this year.

    “They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact, always FaceTiming and messaging each other,” a source told the outlet this week.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Justin saw the Firework singer as someone out of his league, according to the source.

    “He’s a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her,” the source was quoted as saying.

    “What on earth could they have in common?” one asked online

    Image credits: Richard90659926

    Fans had mixed reactions to the PDA-filled moment, with some baffled over “the concept of Justin Trudeau being Katy Perry’s rebound.”

    “Both are doing this for $ and publicity, and you’re giving them what they want,” one claimed. “It’s not a real relationship.”

    “I don’t like this,” said another. “He is literally unemployed and OLD ASF. Katy we will set u up with a better man once u leave him.”

    “A lifetime of bad decisions,” read one comment, while another simply said, “Gross”

    Image credits: justinpjtrudeau

    The Roar singer is currently on her Lifetimes global tour and will perform in London’s O2 Arena this week.

    She and her former fiancé, Orlando Bloom, called it quits in June this year.

    They were together for about nine years and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 5.

    “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” read a statement that confirmed their breakup.

    A source told People that the former couple was “suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years.”

    A source claimed Orlando Bloom and Katy were “plagued” with problems before announcing their split in June

    They had a lot going on in their lives, which made it hard for them to find time and “iron out disagreements,” the source said.

    “When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level,” they added.

    Image credits: fruitylobster

    Orlando broke his silence on the breakup during a conversation with Today‘s Craig Melvin in September.

    “I’m great, man. I’m so grateful,” he said. “We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”

    “And we’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” he added.

    Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage

    Meanwhile, Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their own separation in August, 2023, after 18 years of marriage.

    They tied the knot in 2015 and share three children: sons Xavier James, 17, and Hadrien Grégoire, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.

    @outspoken_samanth Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are dating?? #katyperry#justintrudeau#dating#liberal#conservative♬ Plot humor sneaky Pondering – Lynne Publishing

    Image credits: AKGS

    Justin shared the news of his separation in a since-deleted post on Instagram in 2023.

    “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” he wrote. 

    “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he added.

    “What kind of demonic kids will they produce?” one harshly commented on Katy and Justin’s yacht PDA

    Memes
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Unless one of the people is certifiably terrible, who cares who famous people are dating? Good for them, if it's working!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless one of the people is certifiably terrible, who cares who famous people are dating? Good for them, if it's working!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
