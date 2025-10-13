ADVERTISEMENT

Fans absolutely lost it after Katy Perry was spotted packing on the PDA with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during a sunny yacht outing.

The internet gasped as the pair’s romance seemed to be heating up. Many even wondered if they were doing it for the money and publicity.

“They’re both very good at faking it, which is why they make a great couple!” one said.

Highlights Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s steamy yacht romance sparked memes online.

Some netizens felt they were faking the PDA for money and publicity.

Meanwhile, insiders claimed Justin couldn’t believe someone “as famous and glamorous” as Katy was interested in him.

RELATED:

The internet couldn’t keep calm after Katy Perry’s PDA-fueled moment with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry posing in a pink dress with long black hair against a silver textured backdrop, popular meme subject.

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

Justin Trudeau in a formal suit with red tie, posing indoors with blurred Canadian flags in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Pictures of Justin and Katy’s PDA-fueled moment went viral over the weekend.

As they rode the waves off Santa Barbara, Justin was seen planting a kiss on the singer’s cheek and wrapping his arms around her waist.

At one point, Justin placed his hand on the singer’s lower back. And they even kissed, seemingly oblivious to the eagle-eyed tourist who took the photos in September.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together last month on KP’s US$4 million yacht in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/903DzXNaEj — Katy Perry Info (@KPPlayInfo) October 12, 2025

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness told the Daily Mail.

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” they added.

The pair were seen cuddling each other during a sunny yacht outing

Actor operating a professional camera, meme referencing brain damage from that space journey involving Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

Image credits: TheImmortal007

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user joking about Justin Trudeau and Russell Brand, reflecting memes on brain damage from space journey.

Share icon

Image credits: onbrandviews

ADVERTISEMENT

After going public with their romance, the pair have been “constantly in contact,” sources said.

One source told The Sunthat they have been secretly dating since the beginning of summer this year.

“They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact, always FaceTiming and messaging each other,” a source told the outlet this week.

katy perry & justin trudeau pic.twitter.com/9h92wKvj31 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 12, 2025

Woman in black blazer dress leaning on a wooden table with a globe, related to brain damage space journey memes SEO topic.

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin saw the Firework singer as someone out of his league, according to the source.

“He’s a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her,” the source was quoted as saying.

“What on earth could they have in common?” one asked online

That’s exactly her type unemployed pic.twitter.com/CoPjk0Gshc — a (@aliistireddd) October 11, 2025

Tweet sarcastically suggesting brain damage from a space journey referencing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau memes and jokes.

Share icon

Image credits: Richard90659926

Fans had mixed reactions to the PDA-filled moment, with some baffled over “the concept of Justin Trudeau being Katy Perry’s rebound.”

“Both are doing this for $ and publicity, and you’re giving them what they want,” one claimed. “It’s not a real relationship.”

“I don’t like this,” said another. “He is literally unemployed and OLD ASF. Katy we will set u up with a better man once u leave him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lifetime of bad decisions,” read one comment, while another simply said, “Gross”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a blue shirt and tie, featured in memes about brain damage from that space journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: justinpjtrudeau

The Roar singer is currently on her Lifetimes global tour and will perform in London’s O2 Arena this week.

She and her former fiancé, Orlando Bloom, called it quits in June this year.

They were together for about nine years and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 5.

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭 pic.twitter.com/tBNPpJuluI — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” read a statement that confirmed their breakup.

A source told People that the former couple was “suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A source claimed Orlando Bloom and Katy were “plagued” with problems before announcing their split in June

Nobody is having more insufferable conversations than the ones Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are having. pic.twitter.com/O3yJtje4Gg — The Vandalorian 🖼️ (@van_gone_) October 13, 2025

They had a lot going on in their lives, which made it hard for them to find time and “iron out disagreements,” the source said.

“When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level,” they added.

Meme about brain damage from that space journey featuring Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau with a historical painting.

Share icon

Image credits: fruitylobster

Orlando broke his silence on the breakup during a conversation with Today‘s Craig Melvin in September.

“I’m great, man. I’m so grateful,” he said. “We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” he added.

Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their own separation in August, 2023, after 18 years of marriage.

They tied the knot in 2015 and share three children: sons Xavier James, 17, and Hadrien Grégoire, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry sitting at a table in a dimly lit room, related to brain damage space journey memes.

Share icon

Image credits: AKGS

Justin shared the news of his separation in a since-deleted post on Instagram in 2023.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” he wrote.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What kind of demonic kids will they produce?” one harshly commented on Katy and Justin’s yacht PDA

Social media comment joking about brain damage from that space journey involving Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

Meme text questioning Orlando Bloom dating Angela Merkel, related to brain damage and space journey jokes about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment comparing a G7 summit to TikTok thirst traps, reflecting memes about brain damage from the space journey.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing brain damage jokes related to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's space journey with a username above.

Share icon

Text post on social media reading such a strange combo, related to brain damage memes about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

Social media comment about Katy Perry highlighting pull, related to brain damage from that space journey memes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment on a forum post reading You know what? Good for them., referencing brain damage memes about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

Social media comment discussing brain damage memes related to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s space journey.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background reacting to memes and jokes about brain damage from that space journey involving Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Angry1980Christmas expressing jealousy about memes and jokes related to brain damage from a space journey.

Share icon

Text post by user california_gurl_hurl saying Honestly, that’s an upgrade after Orlando Bloom related to brain damage memes about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Katy Perry, referencing humor related to brain damage from that space journey.

Share icon

Text post with username Mysterious_Bag_9061 saying they can't tell who's dating up or down in this situation, referencing brain damage memes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about brain damage from that space journey, referencing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in a meme context.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT