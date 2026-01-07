“I Resent My Husband For It”: Mom Painfully Confesses She Regrets Becoming A Parent, Feels Stuck
Saying “yes” when you mean “no” is a silent destroyer of relationships. Sometimes it’s a monumental concession, a choice you make just to keep the peace or save a marriage you cherish. You hope that by giving in, your own feelings will magically change and align with your partner’s.
You convince yourself their happiness will become your own. But often, that reluctant agreement doesn’t lead to shared joy. It slowly builds a wall of quiet resentment, a constant, painful reminder of the life you were pressured to give up. One woman is now living behind that wall.
More info: Reddit
A shared vision for the future is the bedrock of a marriage, but that vision can shatter as easily as it was created
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A couple had a firm ‘no kids’ agreement, but the husband started a relentless campaign to change his wife’s mind
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Worn down and afraid of losing her marriage, she finally gave in and agreed to have a baby
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She has been left exhausted, resentful, and feels ‘trapped’ in a life she never wanted
Image credits: throwaway32974629364
When she confessed her feelings, her husband called her ‘unfair’ because she had ‘agreed’
This story begins with a solid foundation: a happy, six-year marriage built on a clear and mutual agreement to be child-free. The narrator had never wanted to be a parent, and she thought her husband was on the exact same page. Their future was a shared vision, a kid-free paradise they had both willingly chosen.
But two years ago, her husband started to rewrite their contract. His casual comments about a “little one running around” soon escalated into a relentless pressure campaign. He insisted he couldn’t imagine life without being a dad and deployed a barrage of classic lines like, “You’d be such a great mom!” and “You might feel differently once it’s your own.” Eventually, worn down and afraid of losing her marriage, she gave in.
Now, she’s living in the aftermath of that decision. She has a seven-month-old baby, and while she loves her child, she is “constantly exhausted,” her career is on hold, and she feels “trapped in a role she didn’t ask for.” Meanwhile, her husband is “thriving,” enjoying the title of ‘dad’ while working long hours and leaving the bulk of the parenting to her.
When she finally confessed that she was struggling and felt pressured, he didn’t offer sympathy; he offered a defense. He called her “unfair” because she had technically “agreed” to have the baby and told her to just “adjust.” She’s left drowning in a sea of resentment and guilt, trapped in a life she never wanted but was convinced to “choose.”
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that a significant portion of childless adults simply “just don’t want to” have children, a reason that stands on its own without needing further justification. Her pre-marriage agreement wasn’t just a phase to be grown out of because it was a core part of her identity that her husband initially shared and later chose to disregard.
The husband’s change of heart created what relationship experts at Verywell Mind describe as a fundamental incompatibility and a classic “dealbreaker.” Disagreement over having children is not an issue where one person can simply “give in” for the sake of the relationship, as doing so often leads to the deep and lasting resentment the narrator is now experiencing.
His relentless campaign of “you’ll change your mind” was a form of coercion that pushed her into a life-altering decision she never wanted. This all adds to the relentless parental burnout she is experiencing that leaves her feeling trapped and exhausted.
Life coach Sean Grover explains that burnout is a state of emotional and physical exhaustion, often made worse when one parent feels they are carrying the majority of the childcare burden or that their role is unfulfilling. With her husband working long hours and leaving most of the parenting to her, she is in a prime situation for the exact burnout she is describing, a painful outcome of the situation he created.
Has this dealbreaker ever been an issue for you? Share your stories in the comments!
The internet overwhelmingly validated her feelings, saying its easy for him to enjoy parenthood if he is never there
So he's a jerk for pressuring OP when he's the one who changed his mind, but he's right OP agreed. She knew they stopped birth control, she knew she was pregnant, she went ahead with conception, pregnancy and taking the baby home instead of adopting the child out Blame the husband for being insensitive for not being an equal parent, but OP can't blame him for the baby. She actively chose that route over and over. So break up and co-parent, break up and sign away your parental rights, or adopt out the child. But if blaming others for things within your control is ok with you, you won't be a good mother on any level. I think break up and sign away rights.
"Wouldn't it be fun...." Fun? Make him volunteer at a daycare for a couple of days.
So he's a jerk for pressuring OP when he's the one who changed his mind, but he's right OP agreed. She knew they stopped birth control, she knew she was pregnant, she went ahead with conception, pregnancy and taking the baby home instead of adopting the child out Blame the husband for being insensitive for not being an equal parent, but OP can't blame him for the baby. She actively chose that route over and over. So break up and co-parent, break up and sign away your parental rights, or adopt out the child. But if blaming others for things within your control is ok with you, you won't be a good mother on any level. I think break up and sign away rights.
"Wouldn't it be fun...." Fun? Make him volunteer at a daycare for a couple of days.
20
2