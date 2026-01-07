“I Resent My Husband For It”: Mom Painfully Confesses She Regrets Becoming A Parent, Feels Stuck

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying “yes” when you mean “no” is a silent destroyer of relationships. Sometimes it’s a monumental concession, a choice you make just to keep the peace or save a marriage you cherish. You hope that by giving in, your own feelings will magically change and align with your partner’s.

You convince yourself their happiness will become your own. But often, that reluctant agreement doesn’t lead to shared joy. It slowly builds a wall of quiet resentment, a constant, painful reminder of the life you were pressured to give up. One woman is now living behind that wall.

A shared vision for the future is the bedrock of a marriage, but that vision can shatter as easily as it was created

A couple had a firm ‘no kids’ agreement, but the husband started a relentless campaign to change his wife’s mind

Worn down and afraid of losing her marriage, she finally gave in and agreed to have a baby

She has been left exhausted, resentful, and feels ‘trapped’ in a life she never wanted

When she confessed her feelings, her husband called her ‘unfair’ because she had ‘agreed’

This story begins with a solid foundation: a happy, six-year marriage built on a clear and mutual agreement to be child-free. The narrator had never wanted to be a parent, and she thought her husband was on the exact same page. Their future was a shared vision, a kid-free paradise they had both willingly chosen.

But two years ago, her husband started to rewrite their contract. His casual comments about a “little one running around” soon escalated into a relentless pressure campaign. He insisted he couldn’t imagine life without being a dad and deployed a barrage of classic lines like, “You’d be such a great mom!” and “You might feel differently once it’s your own.” Eventually, worn down and afraid of losing her marriage, she gave in.

Now, she’s living in the aftermath of that decision. She has a seven-month-old baby, and while she loves her child, she is “constantly exhausted,” her career is on hold, and she feels “trapped in a role she didn’t ask for.” Meanwhile, her husband is “thriving,” enjoying the title of ‘dad’ while working long hours and leaving the bulk of the parenting to her.

When she finally confessed that she was struggling and felt pressured, he didn’t offer sympathy; he offered a defense. He called her “unfair” because she had technically “agreed” to have the baby and told her to just “adjust.” She’s left drowning in a sea of resentment and guilt, trapped in a life she never wanted but was convinced to “choose.”

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that a significant portion of childless adults simply “just don’t want to” have children, a reason that stands on its own without needing further justification. Her pre-marriage agreement wasn’t just a phase to be grown out of because it was a core part of her identity that her husband initially shared and later chose to disregard.

The husband’s change of heart created what relationship experts at Verywell Mind describe as a fundamental incompatibility and a classic “dealbreaker.” Disagreement over having children is not an issue where one person can simply “give in” for the sake of the relationship, as doing so often leads to the deep and lasting resentment the narrator is now experiencing.

His relentless campaign of “you’ll change your mind” was a form of coercion that pushed her into a life-altering decision she never wanted. This all adds to the relentless parental burnout she is experiencing that leaves her feeling trapped and exhausted.

Life coach Sean Grover explains that burnout is a state of emotional and physical exhaustion, often made worse when one parent feels they are carrying the majority of the childcare burden or that their role is unfulfilling. With her husband working long hours and leaving most of the parenting to her, she is in a prime situation for the exact burnout she is describing, a painful outcome of the situation he created.

The internet overwhelmingly validated her feelings, saying its easy for him to enjoy parenthood if he is never there

Reddit comment screenshot about regrets becoming a parent and resentful feelings toward husband

Screenshot of Reddit post about parenting, mom regrets becoming a parent and feeling resentful toward her husband

Reddit comment screenshot advising woman to demand husband share parenting; mom regrets becoming a parent, feels stuck

Reddit comment criticizing marriage, referencing mom resents husband and regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment screenshot about men treating babies like puppies, featuring the keyword mom regrets becoming a parent

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to take resentment out on a child, mentioning resent my husband

Reddit comment screenshot about parenting imbalance and mom regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment advising sterilization and childfree resources, highlighting mom regrets becoming a parent and feeling trapped

Reddit screenshot advising mother, mentions mom regrets becoming a parent and urges partner to share childcare.

Reddit screenshot of comment urging woman to dump husband, expressing resent my husband and regret becoming a parent

Reddit screenshot showing user NUredditNU 91 points 11 months ago comment YTA to yourself, regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment reads NTA, your husband needs to step up for the kid he wanted — highlights mom regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment screenshot about swapping roles, career and childcare, saying resent my husband and regrets becoming a parent

Screenshot of a comment discussing a mom regrets becoming a parent and resents her husband, feeling overwhelmed and stuck.

Reddit comment screenshot about incompatibility with partner and resentment, mom regrets becoming a parent and feels stuck.

Screenshot of an online comment about caregiving, urging compromise and custody options; mom regrets becoming a parent

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a parent, relating to mom regrets becoming a parent and feeling stuck.

Reddit comment screenshot criticizing a mother, text accusing her of weakness — mom regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment saying Leave him and he can have full custody, linked to mom regrets becoming a parent

Reddit comment criticizing husband, discussing regrets becoming a parent and urging him to step up in childcare.

Reddit comment screenshot: user says NTA and urges shared parenting, mentioning resent my husband and regrets parenthood

