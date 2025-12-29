23YO New Mom Hides From Religious Fam, Mad As They Slam Her For Keeping Her Baby A Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

The right time to be a mom and dad and have a baby is all up to the parents to decide. Unfortunately, we live in a world where family members feel that it’s their birthright to give their unsolicited opinion to couples about it.

Just a few months back, this 23-year-old had a baby, but she hid the news from her deadbeat dad’s orthodox family. She was sure that they wouldn’t handle the news well, and just like she predicted, they sparked drama after finding out. Here’s how it all went down…

It's up to parents who they share their pregnancy news with, but some relatives are not wise enough to understand this

Young new mom in a cozy holiday setting, smiling while sitting inside a large Christmas wreath swing.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was born out of wedlock, and apart from her uncle, everyone from her dad’s side of the family mistreated her

Image credits: Spirited-Guitar-9799

Newborn baby in hospital incubator, highlighting challenges faced by 23YO new mom hiding baby from religious family.

Image credits: tueyzaahahaba / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They also judged her for getting married early, so she hid her pregnancy from them at 23, but they soon found out after the delivery

Image credits: Spirited-Guitar-9799

Man wearing headphones holding baby in a cozy home office, symbolizing a new mom hiding from religious family conflict.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was accused of ruining her dad and his family’s Christmas by hiding that he was a grandpa, and was even called selfish and heartless

Image credits: Spirited-Guitar-9799

Usually, their criticism didn’t bother her, but as she was also struggling with postpartum depression, the poster was very upset

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her toxic family accused her of “ruining Christmas.” As she was born illegitimately, her dad’s relatives never really treated her right, and her mom was the one who raised her. In fact, even her father almost abandoned her, but it was his brother who treated her like a daughter and did everything for her.

Obviously, her uncle and his wife were the only ones that she told about her pregnancy. She felt that all the orthodox relatives from her dad’s side would judge her for having a baby at 23 because they had already been mean about her wedding. OP wanted to keep it hidden for a while, but when her mother-in-law made a post welcoming the baby, everyone found out.

That’s when all hell broke loose as she started receiving calls and messages from all the toxic folks. Sadly, the poster was already struggling with postpartum depression when she had to deal with their criticism. Not only did they all accuse her of ruining her father’s Christmas, but they also called her “heartless, selfish, and inconsiderate,” among other things.

The problem was that these things bothered her a lot, but her husband had no clue about it. He was under the impression that she didn’t really care about her dad’s side of the family, but she couldn’t ignore it this time. Moreover, she felt guilty that it would ruin her daughter’s first Christmas if she were down about it. Probably overwhelmed by everything, she vented online.

Young woman upset and talking to an older man hiding his face, depicting a 23YO new mom hiding from religious family conflict.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Of course, people sided with the poor poster, who was going through so much. We often hear about postpartum depression, as it affects about 1 in 7 or 14% of women in the US. However, what we don’t realize is how severe it can be. Experts stress that PPD can cause a myriad of symptoms that can last for months if they are not treated at the right time.

Moreover, studies have also shown that it can have an impact on the baby. They may develop behavior or learning problems, have feeding or sleeping issues, or might have a higher risk of developmental issues or impaired social skills. Any mom would be worried about her child during such a time, and facing backlash from family is the last thing she needs.

Besides, why should she share things with a man who practically abandoned her? Research has shown that absent fathers can have long-lasting impacts that last well into adulthood. From anxiety disorders and symptoms to attachment disorders, or even depression and compulsive behaviors, the damage that it causes can be pretty vast.

As if her absent father had not caused her enough trouble, she also had to face harsh treatment from his relatives. It’s only natural that she would want to shield positive things from such negative people. Folks advised her to share how she feels with her husband and block all the toxic people. Her and her baby’s health matter most, so I agree with the Redditors.

What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type away in the comments below!

Netizens advised her to share her troubles with her husband, and also suggested that she block the whole toxic family

Comments discussing a 23-year-old new mom hiding her baby from her religious family and facing their backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment advising a new mom to share her feelings with her husband for support during a tough time.

ALT text: Supportive message for 23YO new mom hiding from religious family after keeping baby secret and facing backlash.

Online comment reading Ruined his Christmas? GOOD, reflecting reactions to a 23-year-old new mom hiding baby from religious family.

Comment on social media post about 23YO new mom hiding baby from religious family and facing criticism for secrecy.

Text conversation advising a 23-year-old new mom on blocking family and handling conflicts over keeping her baby a secret.

Commenter advises 23YO new mom to block religious family after they slam her for keeping baby a secret and mistreatment concerns.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising a young new mom to block toxic contacts and protect her baby from harm.

Comment from 23YO new mom about hiding baby from religious family amid backlash and dealing with postpartum depression.

Comment text from user HonestlyTheOne offering advice to block harassers and focus on supportive loved ones for new mom.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a 23-year-old new mom about family conflict over keeping her baby a secret.