Guy Is Treated Like a ‘Trophy’ by Parents, Neglected Bro Resents Him, Thinking He’s the Golden Child

Parenting is no walk in the park, but when someone consciously decides to have kids, they must look after all the children. However, reality is not that simple, is it? Not all parents have this basic sense, as some play favorites even when they aren’t supposed to.

This couple did the same thing, where they controlled everything about the elder son, which made the neglected younger son believe that his brother was the “golden child.” Well, he expected him to “make up” for this favoritism, but a lot of drama followed when he refused to do so!

Some couples don’t realize that parental discrimination not only harms the neglected child but also the favored kid

Growing up, the poster’s parents controlled every aspect of his life, meanwhile, they completely neglected his younger brother

Whether it be the sport he played or the clothes he wore, the poster’s helicopter parents forcefully chose everything for him

His neglected brother felt that the poster was the “golden child,” but he had no idea that the older guy’s life was just as bad as his

The poster left his toxic home, but the younger brother showed up and expected him to “make up” for the favoritism by housing him

However, the poster refused because his brother never really cared about him, but the younger guy ended up calling him a spoiled jerk

In today’s story, the 20-year-old original poster (OP) tells us about his miserable upbringing. The thing is, his helicopter parents were extremely controlling towards him, but totally neglected his younger brother. Growing up, they chose everything for the poster, whether it be the sport he played or even the underwear he wore. The poor guy had basically no say in anything.

Due to all the attention being given to him, his younger brother felt that OP was the “golden child,” but little did he know that both their lives were equally miserable. The poster was never even allowed to do things that he liked, and he was berated for not getting good grades. He was just like a trophy for them, and they expected so much from him that it turned his life completely bleak.

If he even got something that he liked, they destroyed or discarded it, but his graduation grades finally pushed OP to a breaking point. The result sparked a huge fight, and the poster left home. Sadly, his brother felt that their parents had sent him to a better place, and didn’t even care much. In truth, our guy was homeless for a while before he finally got a job.

Well, he was barely getting back on his feet when his brother showed up and demanded that he house him. Apparently, the younger guy felt that OP had to make up for being their parents’ “golden child.” The poster was furious with his behavior and refused, but it sparked more hatred within his younger brother, who just accused him of being a spoiled brat.

After OP vented online, netizens claimed that it was their parents who were to blame for everything, and I must agree. Studies show that parental favoritism occurs in up to 65% of families. While its impact can be devastating, experts stress that it can lead to depression, anxiety, unstable or even traumatic reactions in personal relationships, and performance anxiety.

No wonder the younger brother reacted the way that he did after being neglected all his life. However, OP was also not a favored child, but rather a controlled one. Research emphasizes that this stifles their autonomy, leading to long-term issues such as poor relationship skills in children, who end struggling with decision-making, independence, and emotional regulation as adults.

As if that’s not enough, experts also stress that this perceived “favoritism” sparks a poor sibling relationship, often leading to an intense rivalry. It further states that less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one. That’s exactly what happened here, as the younger one literally hated his “golden child” brother.

It’s honestly heartbreaking that the couple’s parenting just fueled hatred between two brothers who could have formed a good bond if it wasn’t for the “favoritism.” Obviously, OP had every right to refuse housing to the younger guy. However, like many netizens, I hope they realize someday that the real enemy is their parents, not each other.

What are your thoughts about these siblings? Let us know in the comments below!

