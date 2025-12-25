Lady Won’t Help Cruel Parents Who Abandoned Her, They Have The Audacity To Call Her Disrespectful
Whether we like it or not, the truth is that money runs the world. Sometimes, it can even buy happiness, and also make or break a family. Obviously, it’s sad that it has come to this, but what other choice do we have than to live with it?
Speaking of money, this woman refused to help out her parents financially when her brother asked. They had abandoned her as a kid, so this response was natural, but surprisingly, the family made her out to be the bad guy in the story! Here’s what really happened…
More info: Reddit
It’s ironic how money can sometimes make or break relationships, especially within a family
Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster was raised by her grandma, so she refused to financially help her toxic parents when her brother asked
Image credits: WorriedRadish111
Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When her mom heard about it, she called the poster “disrespectful,” and the whole family went no-contact with her
Image credits: WorriedRadish111
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She clarified that her parents weren’t struggling; rather, they just refused to give up their convenient lifestyle and spend less
Image credits: WorriedRadish111
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Also, her siblings chose to live with their parents, as it was cheaper, but that didn’t mean that she should be forced to cover for them
Image credits: WorriedRadish111
Thinking about all the injustices that her parents did to her, the poster refused to budge from her decision
Today, the original poster (OP) tells us how her parents scarred her for life. She was raised by her grandmother, so she was never really close to them. When her sibling asked her why she didn’t help them financially, she slammed him with the truth. They never really acted like her mother and father, or even cared about her in the first place.
When she needed money for her education, they straightaway refused to help her. Despite that, she did contribute financially when they immigrated and also paid her parents rent when she stayed with them for 2 years. Besides, she had helped out her grandma and didn’t feel the need to help out the toxic people who were never really there for her.
Well, the guy went and rattled all this to mommy dearest, who was super mad at OP. She accused her of being a “disrespectful child,” and even brought up their conflicts. However, the truth is that the mother was purely evil as she tried to send the poster “abroad for dancing.” This was basically code for the trafficking and exploitation of kids. Sounds horrible, right?
Moreover, the only thing that OP cared about as a kid was school, but her mom ruined her uniform on purpose by pouring soy sauce on it. That’s just pure evil! However, the lady couldn’t digest the truth, and their argument escalated so much that the whole family went no-contact with the poster. All this drama for money, when they were not even struggling.
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The truth is, all kids have a right to be loved by their parents, but when they are abandoned, it can leave a gaping hole within them. Even studies show that this can disrupt the developmental pathways within the developing brain. Moreover, it also creates emotional and behavioral issues among them as they slowly grow into adults.
Although the poster received love from her grandmother, somewhere she might have felt sad about how her parents barely even cared about her. Experts warn that this emotional neglect can have a profound impact on a person. They stress that it can affect their emotional, psychological, and social well-being in various ways that can last into adulthood.
With all the trauma that her mother and father gave her, she is absolutely within her rights not to help them. After all, it’s not like they really need it, as she said that they just don’t want to give up their lifestyle. Folks online were genuinely baffled by her parents’ audacity; despite all the damage, they still had no remorse for how they treated her.
Research states that people who lack gratitude, act melodramatically when something doesn’t go their way, expect others to do things for them, and have high demands are clearly entitled. Well, that definitely sounds like OP’s parents. It’s actually a good thing that they went no-contact with her. At least now she will get some peace from their toxicity.
What do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens applauded the poster for standing up for herself and claimed that her family going no-contact was actually a good riddance
This is one of those times when I'd say, "You don't even need to ask. Of course you owe them nothing, and you are NTA!"
I wonder what cultural background they're from where it's expected that children are financially responsible for their parents hen they grow old? The only slight clue was the comment about the soy sauce, which may suggest Chinese. Is it normal in their or anyone else's culture for parents to be unable or unwilling to support themselves into old age?
This is one of those times when I'd say, "You don't even need to ask. Of course you owe them nothing, and you are NTA!"
I wonder what cultural background they're from where it's expected that children are financially responsible for their parents hen they grow old? The only slight clue was the comment about the soy sauce, which may suggest Chinese. Is it normal in their or anyone else's culture for parents to be unable or unwilling to support themselves into old age?
30
3