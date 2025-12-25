Lady Won’t Help Cruel Parents Who Abandoned Her, They Have The Audacity To Call Her Disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether we like it or not, the truth is that money runs the world. Sometimes, it can even buy happiness, and also make or break a family. Obviously, it’s sad that it has come to this, but what other choice do we have than to live with it?

Speaking of money, this woman refused to help out her parents financially when her brother asked. They had abandoned her as a kid, so this response was natural, but surprisingly, the family made her out to be the bad guy in the story! Here’s what really happened…

More info: Reddit

It’s ironic how money can sometimes make or break relationships, especially within a family

Young woman in a striped shirt sitting on a couch looking thoughtful, reflecting on cruel parents who abandoned her.

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was raised by her grandma, so she refused to financially help her toxic parents when her brother asked

Text excerpt about a lady refusing to help her cruel parents who abandoned her and calling out their disrespect.

Woman refuses to help cruel parents who abandoned her, facing accusations of being disrespectful from them.

Text excerpt about lady explaining how her cruel parents abandoned her and refused to help with education support.

Image credits: WorriedRadish111

Man counting money and writing notes at a table, illustrating themes of cruel parents and refusal to help.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When her mom heard about it, she called the poster “disrespectful,” and the whole family went no-contact with her

Text excerpt explaining a lady’s experience of being abandoned by cruel parents and refusing to help them.

Text message conversation where a lady describes being called disrespectful by cruel parents who abandoned her.

Text excerpt about lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her and being called disrespectful.

Text about a lady setting boundaries with cruel parents who abandoned her and are now calling her disrespectful.

Text asking if someone is wrong for refusing to help financially and explaining their reasons when asked, related to disrespectful parents.

Image credits: WorriedRadish111

Young woman and two men smiling while using a laptop on a couch, illustrating family dynamics and relationship challenges.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She clarified that her parents weren’t struggling; rather, they just refused to give up their convenient lifestyle and spend less

Woman ignoring cruel parents who abandoned her, showing strength and refusing to help despite being called disrespectful

Text post explaining why a lady won’t help cruel parents who abandoned her and calls her disrespectful.

Text about siblings dividing mortgage and expenses, highlighting lady’s refusal to help cruel parents who abandoned her.

Text about lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her, highlighting their audacity to call her disrespectful.

Text excerpt about a married lady discussing financial planning and pregnancy, highlighting family and parental challenges.

Text excerpt about a lady refusing to help her cruel parents who abandoned her and are now calling her disrespectful.

Text excerpt about a lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her, facing claims of disrespect.

Image credits: WorriedRadish111

Older couple relaxing in a modern kitchen, highlighting parents who abandoned their daughter and faced her refusal to help.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Also, her siblings chose to live with their parents, as it was cheaper, but that didn’t mean that she should be forced to cover for them

Text excerpt about a lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her and being called disrespectful.

Text excerpt about a lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her, highlighting disrespect and family conflict.

Text about lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her and being called disrespectful by them.

Text describing the feeling of betrayal involving cruel parents who abandoned their daughter and called her disrespectful.

Text explaining how going abroad to dance is often a cover to lure girls into trafficking and exploitation.

Woman standing firm refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her, facing accusations of disrespect.

Image credits: WorriedRadish111

Thinking about all the injustices that her parents did to her, the poster refused to budge from her decision

Today, the original poster (OP) tells us how her parents scarred her for life. She was raised by her grandmother, so she was never really close to them. When her sibling asked her why she didn’t help them financially, she slammed him with the truth. They never really acted like her mother and father, or even cared about her in the first place.

When she needed money for her education, they straightaway refused to help her. Despite that, she did contribute financially when they immigrated and also paid her parents rent when she stayed with them for 2 years. Besides, she had helped out her grandma and didn’t feel the need to help out the toxic people who were never really there for her.

Well, the guy went and rattled all this to mommy dearest, who was super mad at OP. She accused her of being a “disrespectful child,” and even brought up their conflicts. However, the truth is that the mother was purely evil as she tried to send the poster “abroad for dancing.” This was basically code for the trafficking and exploitation of kids. Sounds horrible, right?

Moreover, the only thing that OP cared about as a kid was school, but her mom ruined her uniform on purpose by pouring soy sauce on it. That’s just pure evil! However, the lady couldn’t digest the truth, and their argument escalated so much that the whole family went no-contact with the poster. All this drama for money, when they were not even struggling.

Hands counting 50 euro banknotes, representing a lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The truth is, all kids have a right to be loved by their parents, but when they are abandoned, it can leave a gaping hole within them. Even studies show that this can disrupt the developmental pathways within the developing brain. Moreover, it also creates emotional and behavioral issues among them as they slowly grow into adults.

Although the poster received love from her grandmother, somewhere she might have felt sad about how her parents barely even cared about her. Experts warn that this emotional neglect can have a profound impact on a person. They stress that it can affect their emotional, psychological, and social well-being in various ways that can last into adulthood.

With all the trauma that her mother and father gave her, she is absolutely within her rights not to help them. After all, it’s not like they really need it, as she said that they just don’t want to give up their lifestyle. Folks online were genuinely baffled by her parents’ audacity; despite all the damage, they still had no remorse for how they treated her.

Research states that people who lack gratitude, act melodramatically when something doesn’t go their way, expect others to do things for them, and have high demands are clearly entitled. Well, that definitely sounds like OP’s parents. It’s actually a good thing that they went no-contact with her. At least now she will get some peace from their toxicity.

What do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens applauded the poster for standing up for herself and claimed that her family going no-contact was actually a good riddance

Screenshot of an online discussion about a lady refusing to help her cruel parents who abandoned her.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating a lady refuses to help cruel parents who abandoned her and are calling her disrespectful.

Comment on Reddit about lady refusing to help cruel parents who abandoned her, labeled disrespectful by them.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user refuses to engage with cruel parents calling her disrespectful.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining why the lady won’t help cruel parents who abandoned her, called disrespectful.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a lady who won’t help her cruel parents and being called disrespectful.

Advice on handling cruel parents who abandoned their child and accuse her of being disrespectful, with firm boundaries.