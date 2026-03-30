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I have been writing so many stories about toxic in-laws lately, it almost feels like there’s a shortage of good ones in the world. However, fights with them can actually expose the true colors of someone’s partner and reveal how supportive they really are.

Just look at this postpartum woman who was riddled with anxiety and driven to meltdowns every time her in-laws visited. What was more shocking was her husband’s inaction throughout all this until she exploded one day. Here’s how it sparked a lot of drama between the couple!

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, while fighting with their in-laws, a person gets to see their partner’s true colors

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s father-in-law was very rude and blunt, but her mother-in-law was more toxic because of her passive-aggressive behavior

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Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman caused a lot of tension during the wedding, but after the poster gave birth, her mother-in-law’s controlling behavior worsened

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the toxic in-laws had zero respect for the couple’s boundaries, and the poor poster got severe anxiety every time they visited

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In fact, the in-laws’ incessant nagging and uncalled comments about the baby and their parenting drove a wedge between the new parents

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Image credits: anonymous

The poster really wanted her husband to stand up to his parents, but also knew how toxic they were, and nothing would work on them

Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) sad life as she laments how her in-laws are driving a wedge between her and her husband. While her father-in-law was blatantly rude, her mother-in-law’s toxicity was passive-aggressive. This woman had controlled almost every aspect of the couple’s wedding, but things quickly escalated after their baby was born.

The mother-in-law had made OP cry on multiple occasions because of how she tried to insert herself into their parenting. Grabbing the baby from the poster’s hands, giving unsolicited advice, or doing things her own way, the woman kept tormenting the new mom. Poor OP started to get extremely anxious whenever they visited the couple.

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The worst part was that the poster’s husband didn’t really understand how much his parents were traumatizing her. Both of them had spoken to the elderly couple, but nothing seemed to work on them. However, all of this was sparking constant fights between OP and her husband. She couldn’t fathom how he let his parents override the decisions they made together.

After she vented online, netizens instantly pointed out that the poster had a husband problem. She immediately defended him, saying that he had tried to stand up, but it never worked. Apparently, his parents just didn’t understand the concept of boundaries. While she admitted he needed to work on himself a lot, OP tried to maintain as much distance as possible from her in-laws.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, studies found that 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Moreover, two-thirds of daughters-in-law believed that their husbands’ mothers frequently exhibited jealous maternal love towards their sons. The way OP’s mother-in-law coddled her son and acted mean with her daughter-in-law just proved this.

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Moreover, experts stress that when in-laws cross boundaries, it frequently causes intense marital strain, leading to resentment, decreased intimacy, and increased fights. In fact, in-law conflicts are a predictor of spousal dissatisfaction and even divorce. While all of that is true, netizens felt the husband really needed to grow a spine and stand up for his postpartum wife.

Research indicates that this stage is a critical, high-risk time requiring physical recovery, hormonal shifts, and mental health monitoring. The last thing the poster needed was her in-laws harassing her while her husband watched. A study has found that an unsupportive partner can cause a person to experience physical stress. OP must be losing her mind with so much on her plate.

People online advised her to go to marriage counseling as the couple really needed it. Some even suggested that she should continue to keep her distance from the in-laws. Considering how no boundaries seemed to work with them, this felt like the right solution, didn’t it? What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to type them in the comments!

Netizens pointed out that she had a “husband problem,” as the man needed to grow a spine and fight for his own family

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