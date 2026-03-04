Controlling Parents Ruin Son’s GF’s Life After Moving Into Her Home, She Explodes And Boots Them

ADVERTISEMENT

If a person has toxic parents, living with them can be like playing in the Hunger Games for their partner. Some parents just love to control every aspect of their adult child’s life, including their spouse, and even get a weird pleasure out of it.

Speaking of unpleasant parents, this woman was utterly frustrated with her boyfriend’s mom and dad, who were living with them. After tolerating their harassment for two months, she finally snapped and kicked them out. However, things took a dramatic turn as her boyfriend wanted her to apologize to them! Here’s what happened…

Having toxic parents is a bummer, as they can also affect their adult child’s relationships with others

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s boyfriend’s parents moved in with them without asking, and they were nightmarish towards her

Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What frustrated her the most was that they kept shutting off the air conditioning, and she woke up in the middle of the night, covered in sweat

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When they refused to listen to her, she finally snapped and called out how they had harassed her for 2 months, but his mom cursed at her

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She finally had enough and kicked them out, but this angered her boyfriend, who told her to apologize to his mommy

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster refused to apologize and also confronted him about how he never defended her; rather, he always sided with his parents

Image credits: kgmullins

He finally realized that he was in the wrong, agreed to go to therapy to overcome his issues, and was going to ask his mom to apologize to her

Today’s story is extremely tormenting for the original poster (OP) as she had to deal with her boyfriend’s parents, who moved in with them during COVID. The sly couple didn’t even ask for permission; they just told them about it as they arrived. OP’s life took a turn for the worse after that, as the toxic couple acted like it was their own house.

Their favorite pastime was to harass the poster by saying the nastiest things to her and controlling how she lived her life. However, what really got under her skin was them constantly shutting off the air conditioner, and her waking up in the middle of the night, covered in sweat. In frustration, she put duct tape over the thermometer, with a note not to remove it.

She came home to a house hotter than the outside temperature, with the duct tape and note torn off, so she just snapped. She called them out for all their harassment in the last two months, but the mother retaliated by calling her the b-word. OP was done and kicked them out, but her boyfriend was furious and demanded she apologize to his mommy.

She didn’t want to, and she was also tired of him always siding with his parents. Well, she updated that she eventually spoke with him and showed him her Reddit post. Apparently, he had a wake-up call and realized how he was in the wrong. He was going to ask his mom to apologize to OP, and even agreed to go to therapy and work on his relationship with his parents.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

I hope he stuck to his word because living with such an unsupportive partner can be tough. Research emphasizes that cortisol is one of the body’s stress hormones that works with specific brain regions to influence mood, motivation, and behavior. Feeling unsupported by your partner can lead to physical stress, as evidenced by elevated cortisol levels.

She mentioned that he’s really scared of his parents because they were controlling while he was growing up. Experts stress that such parents often cause lasting impacts on adult children, including chronic anxiety, low self-esteem, poor decision-making skills, and relationship struggles. These adults may struggle with independence, people-pleasing, or difficulties setting boundaries.

Well, that explains OP’s boyfriend’s behavior, but she shouldn’t have to suffer because of him. It’s bad enough that she had to hear his parents badmouth her for no reason, but having no support from him sounds really harrowing. Also, it’s really baffling that the elder couple doesn’t realize how their behavior is ultimately destroying their son’s life.

Shockingly, a study has shown that 75% of couples reported having problems with an in-law. Moreover, 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. All we can do is hope that the poster didn’t have to face her boyfriend’s toxic parents after all this drama. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know in the comments below!

While netizens found his parents unbelievably toxic, they felt that the poster had a boyfriend problem, as he never defended her

