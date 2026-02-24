Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Scolds 20YO For “Turning Off” Her Location, Daughter Just Snaps Over It Being Her Only Concern
Young woman looking frustrated while using a laptop, reflecting tension over turning off location and family conflict.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Family relations can be really tricky, especially when you end up with toxic relatives. However, when you tell them the truth about their behavior, it can be hard to digest. After all, nobody likes to hear that they are the villain in a story, right?

Well, this careless mom got a reality check from her daughter about how she neglected her, but only cared about tracking her location. She got more bitter after hearing it and lashed out that her daughter only wanted money from her. Read the full story to find out what happened!

More info: Reddit

    Life can get more challenging for anyone if they are stuck with toxic family members

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her family used an app to track her location, but when it wasn’t working properly, she deleted it and got texts from everyone

    Image credits: Life360 / life360.com (not the actual photo)

    Looking at everyone’s panicked reaction, the poster felt that she no longer needed the app, and she also had a problem with her mom

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This mom favored her son, while the poster was neglected, and when she came looking for emotional support, she was told to deal with it

    Image credits: ULTRAVlOLET

    In fact, all the woman cared about was the poster’s location, so she texted her and accused her of “hiding” something when she deleted the app

    Image credits: ULTRAVlOLET / Reddit

    When she wouldn’t listen, the poster told her how she was emotionally unsupportive, but then the mom claimed that she was “hinting for money,” not looking for advice

    In today’s story, the 20-year-old original poster (OP) shares how her mom drained her college fund, so she worked while studying. The whole family tracked her on an app, but they couldn’t when the app started acting up, so she was getting constant messages from them. In fact, her mother even texted her girlfriend asking about the poster’s job, as she couldn’t see her location at the office. 

    The woman then accused her daughter of “hiding” something from them, and refused to believe when she said she wasn’t. The truth about this lady was that she generally neglected OP, but treated her younger son like a golden child. When the poster vented her difficulties looking for emotional support from her mom, she told her to deal with it on her own.

    She felt that only caring about the poster’s location was “motherly love,” but her daughter was just done. OP gave her a reality check about how she ignored her when she was simply looking for some support, while struggling with living expenses in an expensive city. Much to her horror, the woman went nuclear and accused her of “hinting for money.”

    The poster was utterly devastated because she had never asked for financial help. In fact, even when she was skipping meals to save money, all she wanted was to talk to her mom, not demand money. Meanwhile, the woman didn’t mind spending thousands on her golden child. However, OP was feeling guilty about telling her mom the truth, so she wondered if she had overreacted.

    Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To get deeper insight into the situation, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that when a parent is emotionally distant but digitally overbearing, it’s usually not about the adult child’s safety; it’s about their own anxiety. As she isn’t actually talking to her or supporting her, the app is a low-effort way for her to feel like she’s still parenting. 

    “It’s like she’s using the daughter’s location as a digital security blanket to soothe herself because she doesn’t know how to actually connect with the adult version of her. When the poster deleted the app, she didn’t just break a GPS link; she asserted her adulthood, and that might have terrified the mom because she couldn’t manage or control her anymore,” Prof. Lobo stressed.

    Our expert also stated that by forcing the daughter to be financially self-reliant while tracking her every move, the mother is sending a confusing message. Prof. Lobo believes that this push-pull dynamic leaves a mark that goes way deeper than just a stressful weekend of texting. Also, this kind of parenting creates a deep-seated guilt for simply wanting privacy, she added.

    “Even though the poster is a high achiever who has done everything right, the constant surveillance might make her feel like she’s guilty until proven innocent. Deleting the app was a massive step in reclaiming her mental space,” Prof. Lobo concluded. Well, I truly hope that OP was able to establish better boundaries with her mom. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens found the location tracking pretty weird, and many stated that the poster’s mom also sounded very controlling

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

