Teen Takes Petty Revenge On Entitled Friend After She Sends Her Money Instead Of Returning Her Dress

We all have that one friend who means well, laughs loudly, and somehow still needs you to explain that no, you cannot just “accidentally adopt” someone else’s cat because you left money on their porch.

Friendship comes with quirks, but today’s Original Poster (OP) was left upset after a friend borrowed her dress, paid for it, then claimed it as hers. After hoping for some backup from the friend’s mom, she was left more upset after hearing the mom’s response.

Imagine lending a friend something you cherish and then, out of nowhere, they decide it’s theirs because they “paid for it”

Teen wearing birthday hat looking upset while holding cupcake with candle, illustrating petty revenge on entitled friend.

The author’s friend borrowed a beloved vacation dress and later sent money, declaring she was keeping it without her consent

Teen baking cake at home, smiling and preparing dessert as part of petty revenge on entitled friend.

She tried talking to her friend, but she insisted that paying made it hers and dismissed the issue

On the friend’s 16th birthday, the author brought a homemade cake, spoke with the mother about the dress, and became frustrated when the mother echoed her daughter’s sentiment

She then left the cake and the house, returning the payment, which left the friend with a cakeless birthday and the mother accusing her of “ruining” the birthday

A few months ago, the OP’s friend borrowed a dress that wasn’t sentimental, but special enough to matter. The OP noted that she had bought it during a vacation years back, therefore carrying memories of the vacation. However, it appeared that the friend loved it a little too much.

Without discussion, the friend transferred money into the OP’s account and announced she was keeping it. When the OP confronted her, she shrugged it off and insisted that since she paid for it, it was now hers.

Now, the friend’s birthday was approaching and her mother asked the OP to help bake a cake for the friend. The OP agreed, resolving to also use the opportunity to raise the issue of the dress to the mom for backup. When she arrived with the cake and the party starting in 15 minutes, she gently raised the issue up.

Instead, the mother also insisted that she didn’t see the issue because her daughter had paid for the dress. Feeling unheard and frustrated, the OP placed the money of the cake back on the table, picked up the cake, and walked out. The mother got angry and started yelling, accusing the OP of ruining the birthday party especially since the friend was left without a cake.

Teen in white dress on beach with sunglasses and backpack, depicting petty revenge on entitled friend with money dispute.

According to Legal Clarity, ownership transfer typically requires mutual consent from both parties, not just a one-sided action like sending money. Payment alone doesn’t automatically make something yours unless there was a clear, shared agreement to sell it.

Beyond legality, there’s also the emotional layer. As noted by Mindful Spark, dismissing someone’s attachment to personal belongings can chip away at trust and closeness. Even if the dress didn’t hold deep sentimental value, it still represented memories and personal choice. Minimizing that attachment by saying “it’s just a dress” can feel invalidating because of what it symbolizes to the person who owns it.

Finally, Silent Curiosity highlights how unclear or unspoken boundaries can quietly erode relationships over time. When expectations about borrowing, returning, or selling personal items aren’t clearly communicated, or worse, are ignored, resentment and confusion tend to follow. Healthy friendships depend on reciprocal respect and clearly defined limits.

Netizens sided strongly with the OP, emphasizing that paying for something without permission doesn’t make it yours. Others highlighted how this incident revealed deeper flaws in the friendship and family dynamic. What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have also walked out with the cake, or handled the situation differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens framed the author’s actions as justified, with most agreeing that standing up for one’s property and boundaries was completely reasonable

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing petty revenge on an entitled friend over money and a dress.

Comment about teen petty revenge on entitled friend after sending money instead of returning a dress in an online forum.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user calls someone a troll but finds the petty revenge satisfying.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing petty revenge and an entitled friend over returning a dress or money.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing petty revenge on an entitled friend after sending money instead of returning a dress.

Comment on a teen taking petty revenge on an entitled friend who sent money instead of returning a dress.

Comment discussing petty revenge on entitled friend by taking back a stolen dress instead of accepting money.

Screenshot of forum comment discussing a dress dispute and petty revenge between teen friends over money.