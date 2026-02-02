Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friend Catfishes Married Woman To “Prove All Women Cheat”, Ends Up Destroying A 10-Year Marriage
Two men sitting by a window, one showing a phone to the other, related to friend catfishes married woman story.
Couples, Relationships

Friend Catfishes Married Woman To “Prove All Women Cheat”, Ends Up Destroying A 10-Year Marriage

Sometimes, the people we trust most are the ones who can hurt us the deepest, and truth is, even the strongest relationships can be shaken in ways you never see coming. That’s the harsh reality many people face when those closest to them, partners or friends, cross boundaries in ways that leave deep emotional scars.

In this story, today’s Original Poster’s (OP) seemingly happy marriage became a sources of pain after a loyalty test pulled by his friend left him confused as to whether the marriage was worth staying in.

More info: Reddit

    You never expect betrayal to come from the people you trust most, especially not from your spouse and your closest friend on the same day

    Two young men holding mugs and looking at a phone screen, illustrating friend catfishes married woman story.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author enjoyed a seemingly happy ten-year relationship with his wife, raising her child from a previous relationship and sharing a stable, loving life

    Text message from a man about his friend’s loyalty test on his wife, involving catfishing and marriage issues.

    Text on screen about a married woman describing their good life before friend catfishes to prove all women cheat.

    Text passage describing a friend whose wife left him with their two-year-old under difficult circumstances.

    Alt text: Friend catfishes married woman causing chaos in a 10-year marriage with trust and betrayal issues.

    Screenshot of a text message mentioning sending over 100 screenshots related to a friend catfishing a married woman.

    Woman using smartphone outdoors at night, illustrating friend catfishes married woman in online relationship.

    Image credits: Dragana_Gordic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His friend, embittered by his own traumatic breakup, secretly catfished the wife over several months, pretending to be a stranger online

    Alt text: Text describing a friend catfishing a married woman leading to intimate exchanges and the destruction of a 10-year marriage.

    Text message conversation about friend catfishing a married woman to test faithfulness, revealing no response to messages.

    Married couple upset and distant after friend catfishes married woman, causing trust issues and destroying a 10-year marriage.

    Image credits: reportazh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The wife engaged in the deception, sending explicit messages and expressing feelings for the fake persona, culminating in plans to meet a hotel

    Alt text: Text message revealing confrontation about cheating evidence that led to the destruction of a 10-year marriage.

    Text message from a married woman about her friend catfishing to prove all women cheat, causing marriage problems.

    Text on screen reading TLDR friend catfished married woman and she fell for it, illustrating friend catfishes married woman story.

    Image credits:

    The husband discovered the evidence, confronted his wife, and is now grappling with betrayal, unsure whether to end the marriage or navigate the fallout

    The OP shared that he and his wife were happy and lived a good life together. They both worked and had no real financial problems, they shared a child from her previous relationship and he happily took on the role of the child’s father. Meanwhile, he had a friend who had recently endured a nightmare scenario.

    After the friend’s wife left him under deeply traumatic circumstances, he had become deeply distrustful of women. Though he had a family full of women, he insisted that all women were the same. So one day, the friend sent him loads of screenshots of messages between him and the OP’s wife.

    Apparently, he used a second phone to create a fake identity and contacted the wife, posing as a stranger who “got the wrong number”. What followed was months of escalating messages from flirting, declarations of love, inappropriate texting between them, and then plans to meet at a hotel.

    Shockingly, the friend also revealed that he had attempted this with six other friends’ partners, but only the OP’s wife fell for it completely. Distraught, the OP confronted his wife who admitted that it began innocently but quickly spiraled out of control. She confessed feelings for both of them, but didn’t want to lose the OP. While his friends insisted that the other friend “did him a favor”, he was unsure of his next step.

    Married woman distressed while husband lies on bed using phone, illustrating impact of friend catfishes and marriage issues.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The story of betrayal and manipulation described earlier isn’t just a dramatic personal experience, it’s also backed by psychological research. Emotions Therapy Calgary shares that unresolved betrayal trauma can create deep emotional wounds, often leaving people cynical and prone to retaliatory impulses after major trust violations.

    Online deceptions, such as catfishing, can trigger similar feelings of betrayal, particularly when the intent is to expose or manipulate someone. This ties directly into how emotional affairs can begin as Couples Therapy Inc explains that such relationships often start as innocent interactions but gradually evolve into deeper emotional bonds, frequently without the participants intending for it to happen.

    In situations like the one described, what begins as “harmless fun” in an online or work environment can spiral quickly into significant emotional involvement, revealing just how subtle and insidious these forms of infidelity can be. However, Psych Central highlights that both emotional infidelity can be extremely harmful, with emotional affairs sometimes being as distressing, or even more so, than physical cheating.

    Netizens emphasized that the betrayal was severe enough to justify ending the marriage. Others point out the friend’s actions as manipulative and dangerous, highlighting the deliberate effort to exploit and deceive. What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s ever okay for a friend to ‘test’ your partner like this? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens overwhelmingly expressed anger and disbelief at both the author’s wife and the friend who orchestrated the catfishing scheme

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend catfishing a married woman and exposing cheating, affecting a long marriage.

    Text message conversation showing advice about cutting off relationships and doubting oneself in a toxic friendship context.

    Comments discussing consequences of friend catfishing a married woman to prove cheating, affecting relationships.

    Chat conversation about trust and family issues related to friend catfishing married woman and its impact on marriage.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing the consequences of a friend catfishing a married woman causing marriage issues.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing legal and financial advice for married women affected by friend catfishing incidents.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a friend catfishing a married woman to prove all women cheat.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend who catfished a married woman, highlighting cheating and manipulation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing cutting toxic people out of life after a friendship causes a 10-year marriage to end.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the impact of a friend catfishing a married woman and relationship trust issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a friend catfishing a married woman, impacting a 10-year marriage.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a friend catfishing a married woman and its impact on a 10-year marriage.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd cut that "friend" out immediately - especially since he is actively trying to destroy marriages. I'm not sure how I would handle my wife. I'm not sure how I would handle being catfished tbh. i'd like to think I would be flattered at first and then cut it off for my marriage but people are fallible, especially when being "fished".

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd cut that "friend" out immediately - especially since he is actively trying to destroy marriages. I'm not sure how I would handle my wife. I'm not sure how I would handle being catfished tbh. i'd like to think I would be flattered at first and then cut it off for my marriage but people are fallible, especially when being "fished".

    0
    0points
    reply
