Mom With OCD-Like Hygiene Anxiety Triggers Fam Blowup, Hubs Calls Her “Psychopath” In Front Of Kids

For most people, the kitchen is a place of comfort, and for others, it’s a minefield of invisible dangers, where a single misplaced finger or reused spoon can send anxiety through the roof. And while many of us laugh off minor hygiene slips, for some, those moments aren’t just annoying, they might be genuinely distressing.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) falls under the second category. Acknowledging that she had some form of OCD that revolved around food, it soon became a big problem between her and husband and it left her feeling deeply upset.

More info: Mumsnet

We all have habits that feel perfectly reasonable to us but inexplicably irritating to everyone else

Woman with OCD-like hygiene anxiety wearing yellow gloves and apron, standing in a cluttered room preparing to clean.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author, who has OCD focused on food and kitchen hygiene, explained how certain behaviors, like touching food after touching a bin, trigger anxiety

Text excerpt about a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety discussing food and kitchen cleanliness causing family conflict.

Text on white background reads: When I was a child, I’d struggle to eat food if I’d seen someone touch it, reflecting OCD-like hygiene anxiety.

Text on white background reading As an adult, it does affect me, but in different ways, relating to mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety.

Text about a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety avoiding food preparation at family gatherings.

Alt text: Text about mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety describing being hyper aware of disgusting things others miss.

Mom with hygiene anxiety preparing pasta in kitchen, focusing on cleanliness and careful cooking process.

Image credits: valeria_aksakova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While unloading the dishwasher, she asked her husband not to help because he had just touched the bin

Text describing hygiene triggers causing family conflict involving mom with OCD-like anxiety and husband’s harsh reaction.

Text showing a personal struggle with family dynamics related to mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety tensions.

Text discussing a man with hygiene habits that trigger anxiety linked to OCD-like behavior in a family conflict.

Text image showing a quote about hygiene anxiety expressing discomfort and difference of opinion.

Text on white background showing a mom describing her OCD-like hygiene anxiety causing conflict with her husband in the kitchen.

Man loading dishwasher in kitchen, illustrating hygiene anxiety and OCD-like cleaning behavior in family setting.

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband became angry and started shouting at her in front of their children eventually calling her a “psychopath”, despite her asking him to stop

Text stating a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety faces family conflict as husband gets angry in front of their 11 and 12-year-old kids.

Text excerpt showing a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety facing a family blowup while husband calls her psychopath.

Text image showing a confession about feeling flawed and troubled by children's disrespect, tied to OCD-like hygiene anxiety issues.

Text message from a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety describing a stressful day with her family.

Text showing someone admitting feeling sad and alone, willing to risk being criticized to offload emotions about OCD-like hygiene anxiety.

Image credits: CustartWithMustard

Already struggling with the manner in which her children often spoke with her, she felt overwhelmed and unsupported by her husband’s reaction

The OP explained that her relationship with food hygiene has been complicated since childhood. As a kid, she struggled to eat food once she’d seen someone touch it, and now as an adult, she is even more hyper-aware of how food is prepared, noticing behaviors others seem to ignore entirely.

From people licking their fingers and then touching the food, reusing tasting spoons, to seeing people’s dogs lick the plates as they are being loaded in the dishwasher, the OP couldn’t trust people’s hygiene habits around food. Unfortunately, her anxiety didn’t stop at other people’s kitchens, rather watching her husband cook was also stressful.

While she acknowledged he’s cleaner than most, he did things like touching the bin and then handling food, and that irked her. One day, she was unloading the dishwasher, but noticed that he had touched the bin, so when he offered to help, she declined, explaining that he’d just touched the bin. That comment, though, set him off.

He responded angrily, and worse, did so in front of their two children. Even after the kids left the room, he continued, eventually calling her a “total psychopath”. For someone already struggling with how her kids spoke to her, being spoken to that way felt devastating and, in her view, undermined her authority as a parent.

Couple in a kitchen having a heated argument, illustrating mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety causing family tension.

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The tension described in this story closely mirrors what experts say about contamination-focused OCD and its impact on everyday life. According to NOCD, contamination-related fears are among the most common OCD symptoms and often center on food handling, cooking, and kitchen cleanliness.

These anxieties can lead to compulsive behaviors like excessive handwashing, cleaning, or food avoidance, and from a broader public health standpoint, the OP’s concerns aren’t entirely irrational. However, Awaken Joy points out that what feels like a necessary personal boundary to someone managing anxiety can easily be interpreted as criticism or control by others, especially in shared spaces like a family kitchen.

The situation becomes even more complex when children are present. According to Avid Counseling, kids observe and mimic how adults communicate during conflicts. When anxiety-related issues are handled with anger or dismissal, it can unintentionally model unhealthy patterns. This highlights why respectful communication, mutual understanding, and support between spouses are especially important.

Netizens acknowledged that the husband’s reaction was inappropriate, particularly shouting in front of the children. At the same time, they pointed out that the OP’s strict hygiene rules and OCD behaviors were also contributing to the tension. Who do you think is more at fault here? The OP for her hygiene rules or her husband for losing his temper? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens didn’t agree with the author’s husband’s reaction however, they noted that her strict hygiene rules were contributing to the tension

Text post from user cocopopps75 explaining hygiene anxiety behaviors, mentioning OCD and being hygiene conscious.

Comment highlighting a family argument involving OCD-like hygiene anxiety and a husband calling his wife a psychopath in front of kids.

Comment discussing a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety and her husband’s harsh reaction affecting their family dynamic.

User comment discussing hygiene anxiety and family conflict, highlighting cruelty and lack of understanding toward OCD-like behavior.

Text excerpt discussing hygiene anxiety and behaviors related to OCD-like symptoms in family interactions.

Comment discussing a mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety causing family conflict and her husband calling her a psychopath.

Comment discussing mom with OCD-like hygiene anxiety impacting family and husband’s harsh words in front of kids.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing hygiene anxiety and OCD triggers in family conflicts involving children.