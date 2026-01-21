Mom With OCD-Like Hygiene Anxiety Triggers Fam Blowup, Hubs Calls Her “Psychopath” In Front Of Kids
For most people, the kitchen is a place of comfort, and for others, it’s a minefield of invisible dangers, where a single misplaced finger or reused spoon can send anxiety through the roof. And while many of us laugh off minor hygiene slips, for some, those moments aren’t just annoying, they might be genuinely distressing.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) falls under the second category. Acknowledging that she had some form of OCD that revolved around food, it soon became a big problem between her and husband and it left her feeling deeply upset.
We all have habits that feel perfectly reasonable to us but inexplicably irritating to everyone else
The author, who has OCD focused on food and kitchen hygiene, explained how certain behaviors, like touching food after touching a bin, trigger anxiety
While unloading the dishwasher, she asked her husband not to help because he had just touched the bin
Her husband became angry and started shouting at her in front of their children eventually calling her a “psychopath”, despite her asking him to stop
Already struggling with the manner in which her children often spoke with her, she felt overwhelmed and unsupported by her husband’s reaction
The OP explained that her relationship with food hygiene has been complicated since childhood. As a kid, she struggled to eat food once she’d seen someone touch it, and now as an adult, she is even more hyper-aware of how food is prepared, noticing behaviors others seem to ignore entirely.
From people licking their fingers and then touching the food, reusing tasting spoons, to seeing people’s dogs lick the plates as they are being loaded in the dishwasher, the OP couldn’t trust people’s hygiene habits around food. Unfortunately, her anxiety didn’t stop at other people’s kitchens, rather watching her husband cook was also stressful.
While she acknowledged he’s cleaner than most, he did things like touching the bin and then handling food, and that irked her. One day, she was unloading the dishwasher, but noticed that he had touched the bin, so when he offered to help, she declined, explaining that he’d just touched the bin. That comment, though, set him off.
He responded angrily, and worse, did so in front of their two children. Even after the kids left the room, he continued, eventually calling her a “total psychopath”. For someone already struggling with how her kids spoke to her, being spoken to that way felt devastating and, in her view, undermined her authority as a parent.
The tension described in this story closely mirrors what experts say about contamination-focused OCD and its impact on everyday life. According to NOCD, contamination-related fears are among the most common OCD symptoms and often center on food handling, cooking, and kitchen cleanliness.
These anxieties can lead to compulsive behaviors like excessive handwashing, cleaning, or food avoidance, and from a broader public health standpoint, the OP’s concerns aren’t entirely irrational. However, Awaken Joy points out that what feels like a necessary personal boundary to someone managing anxiety can easily be interpreted as criticism or control by others, especially in shared spaces like a family kitchen.
The situation becomes even more complex when children are present. According to Avid Counseling, kids observe and mimic how adults communicate during conflicts. When anxiety-related issues are handled with anger or dismissal, it can unintentionally model unhealthy patterns. This highlights why respectful communication, mutual understanding, and support between spouses are especially important.
Netizens acknowledged that the husband’s reaction was inappropriate, particularly shouting in front of the children. At the same time, they pointed out that the OP’s strict hygiene rules and OCD behaviors were also contributing to the tension. Who do you think is more at fault here? The OP for her hygiene rules or her husband for losing his temper? We would love to know your thoughts!
