Mother Walks Out On Family, Comes Back Two Years Later Like Nothing Happened: “Hey Guys, What Did I Miss?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Every child should have at least two people in their life that they can fully trust and rely on in any situation. Mom and Dad have been there since day one, and they’re expected to be their biggest supporters no matter what.

But when one mother decided that she couldn’t handle her responsibilities anymore, she walked out on her husband and child. And now, two years later, she wants to walk back into their lives as though nothing happened. Below, you’ll find the full story that her husband shared on Reddit in search of advice after his estranged wife suddenly returned.

RELATED:

It is devastating when a parent walks out on their family

Image credits: Polina Kuzovkova (not the actual photo)

So when this man’s estranged wife suddenly wanted back in his life, he became extremely conflicted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Top_Significance4678

The father then clarified some details about his situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers urged the author to set strict boundaries with his ex

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And some noted that divorce is the father’s best option

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the father shared an update on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Top_Significance4678

16% of Americans are estranged from at least one of their parents

Image credits: Ivonne Lecou (not the actual photo)

It’s no secret that there are many different ways to be a family nowadays. About 40% of first marriages end in divorce, so many kids end up living between two homes, often being raised by two parents and two stepparents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many kids are adopted into homes where they have two mothers, two fathers, or perhaps only one single parent. Some are raised by their grandparents or another relative, and others spend their childhood in a foster home.

There’s no single right way to be a family, but there are a few things that every child needs: unconditional love, support, and a feeling of security. Unfortunately, it can take a significant toll on a kid when one parent decides that they don’t want to be in their life anymore.

According to a survey from YouGov, 16% of Americans are estranged from at least one of their parents, and 10% are estranged from at least one of their children. But often, it’s not the child’s choice to be separated, as 70% of them say they would be willing to reconcile with their estranged family members.

Now, when kids grow up with only one parent in their home, it’s often their mother who stays with them. In fact, the National Fatherhood Initiative reports that one quarter of children in the United States grow up without a biological, step, or adoptive father in their home.

But just because it’s more common for dads to leave doesn’t mean that moms never do it. All Pro Dad reports that there are 3.3 million single dads in the United States, and in 2015, there were 2.4 million mothers who didn’t have custody of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being abandoned by a parent can take a huge toll on a child

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC reports that there is a much stronger stigma surrounding moms who choose to abandon their families, but it can happen for a variety of reasons. Some leave to take jobs or pursue studies in other cities. And others flee because of mental health issues, depression, or fears about raising children.

Fathers can certainly be excellent primary caregivers, just like moms, but it’s still ideal for children to have two parents in their lives. After all, being abandoned by a parent during childhood can have a lifelong impact on a person.

UMass Memorial Health notes on their site that experiencing abandonment trauma, especially at a young age, can cause a person to have trust issues, end healthy relationships quickly and without warning, rush into relationships, stay in unhappy relationships to avoid being alone, and act jealous or controlling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone with abandonment trauma might also overreact to small issues and develop an unhealthy attachment style. They might even develop substance use issues, an eating disorder, or self-harming thoughts and behaviors.

No matter how many times a child is told that they are loved, actions speak louder than words. And it can be extremely confusing for a parent to suddenly disappear without any explanation.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man made the right choice by refusing to welcome his estranged wife back into his life? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.

Again, he responded to several readers and shared more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers encouraged the author to end his marriage as soon as possible and stay with his new partner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT