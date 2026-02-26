Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mother Walks Out On Family, Comes Back Two Years Later Like Nothing Happened: “Hey Guys, What Did I Miss?”
Woman with backpack walking down subway stairs, symbolizing wife walks out family and returns years later story.
Family, Relationships

Mother Walks Out On Family, Comes Back Two Years Later Like Nothing Happened: “Hey Guys, What Did I Miss?”

adelaide_2 Adelaide May Ross BoredPanda staff
1

32

1

Every child should have at least two people in their life that they can fully trust and rely on in any situation. Mom and Dad have been there since day one, and they’re expected to be their biggest supporters no matter what. 

But when one mother decided that she couldn’t handle her responsibilities anymore, she walked out on her husband and child. And now, two years later, she wants to walk back into their lives as though nothing happened. Below, you’ll find the full story that her husband shared on Reddit in search of advice after his estranged wife suddenly returned. 

RELATED:

    It is devastating when a parent walks out on their family

    Image credits: Polina Kuzovkova (not the actual photo)

    So when this man’s estranged wife suddenly wanted back in his life, he became extremely conflicted

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Top_Significance4678

    The father then clarified some details about his situation

    Many readers urged the author to set strict boundaries with his ex

    And some noted that divorce is the father’s best option

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

    Later, the father shared an update on the situation

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Top_Significance4678

    16% of Americans are estranged from at least one of their parents

    Image credits: Ivonne Lecou (not the actual photo)

    It’s no secret that there are many different ways to be a family nowadays. About 40% of first marriages end in divorce, so many kids end up living between two homes, often being raised by two parents and two stepparents. 

    Meanwhile, many kids are adopted into homes where they have two mothers, two fathers, or perhaps only one single parent. Some are raised by their grandparents or another relative, and others spend their childhood in a foster home.

    There’s no single right way to be a family, but there are a few things that every child needs: unconditional love, support, and a feeling of security. Unfortunately, it can take a significant toll on a kid when one parent decides that they don’t want to be in their life anymore. 

    According to a survey from YouGov, 16% of Americans are estranged from at least one of their parents, and 10% are estranged from at least one of their children. But often, it’s not the child’s choice to be separated, as 70% of them say they would be willing to reconcile with their estranged family members. 

    Now, when kids grow up with only one parent in their home, it’s often their mother who stays with them. In fact, the National Fatherhood Initiative reports that one quarter of children in the United States grow up without a biological, step, or adoptive father in their home. 

    But just because it’s more common for dads to leave doesn’t mean that moms never do it. All Pro Dad reports that there are 3.3 million single dads in the United States, and in 2015, there were 2.4 million mothers who didn’t have custody of their children. 

    Being abandoned by a parent can take a huge toll on a child

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    The BBC reports that there is a much stronger stigma surrounding moms who choose to abandon their families, but it can happen for a variety of reasons. Some leave to take jobs or pursue studies in other cities. And others flee because of mental health issues, depression, or fears about raising children.

    Fathers can certainly be excellent primary caregivers, just like moms, but it’s still ideal for children to have two parents in their lives. After all, being abandoned by a parent during childhood can have a lifelong impact on a person. 

    UMass Memorial Health notes on their site that experiencing abandonment trauma, especially at a young age, can cause a person to have trust issues, end healthy relationships quickly and without warning, rush into relationships, stay in unhappy relationships to avoid being alone, and act jealous or controlling. 

    Someone with abandonment trauma might also overreact to small issues and develop an unhealthy attachment style. They might even develop substance use issues, an eating disorder, or self-harming thoughts and behaviors.

    No matter how many times a child is told that they are loved, actions speak louder than words. And it can be extremely confusing for a parent to suddenly disappear without any explanation. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man made the right choice by refusing to welcome his estranged wife back into his life? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here

    Again, he responded to several readers and shared more details

    Readers encouraged the author to end his marriage as soon as possible and stay with his new partner

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I'm betting the returning mother is going to go for custody of the daughter..... I hope OP keeps his head in the game....

