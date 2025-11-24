After 17 Years Of Silence, Parents Want Their Abandoned Son To Play “Happy Family” With His Siblings

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is probably one of the most complex things ever, and unfortunately, you don’t get to choose where you are born. Well, it all depends on luck, I guess, as some have the most loving relatives, while others end up with awful ones.

Speaking of family, this guy was abandoned by his parents, who literally went no-contact after ditching him with his grandparents. However, after 17 years, they had the nerve to show up again and tried to force him to have a relationship with his siblings. Here’s all the drama that unfolded when he refused…

More info: Reddit

It’s shocking how some parents don’t even bat an eyelid when they abandon their own children

The poster’s parents had him when they were really young, so his grandparents adopted him, while they went no-contact

His grandparents also took in his cousin after his mom was gone, so the poster always considered him as his sibling

However, after 17 years, his parents suddenly moved back to their town and demanded that the poster bond with his siblings

He didn’t want any relationship with them, so his parents went around telling people to convince him, but he refused to budge

Today, we dive into a quite sad story as the original poster (OP) tells us about his life. The thing is, his parents had him when they were 20, but they weren’t ready to be a mother and father. They asked his mom’s parents to adopt him, and they willingly took him in. However, after he was born, the young couple left town and went no-contact with everyone.

Also, when he was a kid, his cousin came to live with them after his mom was gone and his dad wasn’t around. He was just 7 months older than OP, so the two bonded really well and considered each other siblings. However, the real drama started after his parents moved back into town a year ago and started making demands from the poster.

Apparently, the couple wanted him to live with them, but he found out that it was because they wanted their other kids to have a relationship with OP. The worst part was that they lied to their children that they were present in the poster’s life, so they wanted to meet him. The truth is that our guy had zero interest in meeting them or bonding with them.

He only considers his cousin as his brother, and nobody else. Besides, OP didn’t even know these other kids, but his parents were not happy about his refusal. In fact, they went about telling all the other relatives to convince the teen that it was not the children’s fault. However, the poster refused to budge, and even his adoptive parents backed his decision.

Young siblings sitting closely on a couch, showing emotional connection after years of family silence and abandonment.

Mental health expert Dr. Gregory Jantz warns that childhood abandonment leaves lasting emotional scars that can affect relationships, self-esteem, and psychological health. He also believes that it is linked to emotional challenges like fear of rejection, trust issues, or attachment struggles, and if the trauma remains unresolved, it can influence adult behavior.

Although the poster grew up with so much love from his grandparents, it might have still affected him to know how his biological parents didn’t want him. Also, it must have been pretty painful after they suddenly reappeared after so many years, demanding that he “bond.” Folks online were also baffled by all the lies that they told their other children.

Research suggests that when parents manipulate, use guilt, or show no respect for physical and mental boundaries, these are classic signs of toxic individuals. That sounds exactly like OP’s mother and father, right? Netizens said that they were just using their kids to guilt the poster, but many claimed that they had an ulterior motive.

However, people couldn’t stop showering his adoptive parents with compliments, not just for taking him in, but also for standing by him. Many suggested that in the end, he was just a teen, and he should let them handle the other couple, so that he has as little contact with them as possible. That definitely sounds like a good idea, doesn’t it?

Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online reassured him that he had every right to stay away from his parents and siblings, and no bond should be forced

