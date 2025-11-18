Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Negligent Owners Let Their Dog Bite A Kid For No Reason, Mom Regrets Not Saying Anything About It
A young couple sitting at a table outdoors, petting their large dog, highlighting negligent dog owners and dog bite risks.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Just like parents are responsible for their children, so are pet owners in charge of their furry family. Unfortunately, some people lack this basic common sense and show zero responsibility if their pet does something wrong, and coddle them instead, like a golden child.

Take a look at these dog owners, who were completely negligent, as their doggo bit a small kid at a pet-friendly restaurant. The child had not even done anything, but the canine’s parents just brushed it off, which really infuriated the little one’s mom. Scroll down to find out what happened next!

More info: Mumsnet

    Some pet parents don’t even take responsibility for their animals, even after they do something wrong

    Couple sitting at a table with a large dog, highlighting negligent dog owners and dog bite risks to kids.

    Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her kid were at a dog-friendly restaurant when a terrier bit her son for nothing, after he got up from his chair

    Child at a family restaurant with dogs, highlighting negligent owners and a dog bite incident causing regret.

    Dog bite incident involving negligent owners and a startled dog attacking a child without provocation.

    Text about negligent owners ignoring their dog biting a child and the mom regretting not speaking up about it.

    Image credits: Bookishworms

    Young boy sitting at a table in a casual setting, symbolizing a child affected by negligent dog owners' actions.

    Image credits: anbidzilya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Fortunately, her son was safe, but she was annoyed by the dog owners, who were completely casual about it and didn’t do anything

    Text excerpt describing a situation where negligent dog owners let their dog bite a kid without intervening immediately.

    Alt text: Text about negligent dog owners and a mom regretting not reporting her kid’s bite injury.

    Text discussing consequences for negligent dog owners after their dog bites a child in public places like restaurants.

    Image credits: Bookishworms

    Couple having a serious discussion outdoors, highlighting concerns about negligent dog owners and dog bite incidents.

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Later on, she started wondering whether she underreacted during the situation, as her friend pointed out how harmful it could’ve been

    Update text about dogs in public and personal comfort with them around food, related to negligent owners and dog bites.

    Text describing a child bitten by a dog with visible tooth marks and grazes, highlighting negligent dog owners.

    Alt text: Statement describing a mom’s regret about negligent dog owners after her kid was bitten in a busy restaurant.

    Text discussing dog owners reflecting on negligent behavior after a dog bites a kid, with regret expressed by the mom.

    Image credits: Bookishworms

    Large white dog lying under a restaurant table, highlighting concerns about negligent owners and dog bites affecting kids.

    Image credits: rosshelenphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster claimed that she didn’t want to create a scene in the restaurant, plus she was embarrassed about getting no reaction from the restaurant staff

    Text about a mom regretting not speaking up after negligent dog owners let their dog bite a kid for no reason.

    Text update from a mom regretting not speaking up about negligent dog owners letting their dog bite a kid without reason.

    Text explaining how negligent dog owners failed to discipline their dog after it bit a kid, causing regret.

    Image credits: Bookishworms

    However, she regretted her actions and learned a lesson to do something about such things, even if she feels embarrassed

    Today’s story is about an angry mom, who is the original poster (OP), as she narrates what happened with her 9-year-old son. They had gone for lunch at a dog-friendly restaurant, where there was a nervous terrier who had barked at the waiter. However, he had settled down, and everyone was having a good time, when her son got up to use the bathroom.

    Well, the terrier was probably startled by the chair scraping or by the sudden movement because he bit her son. The kid had not even trodden on it or anything, so they were shocked by the dog’s behavior. She checked on him, but luckily, it was not on exposed skin, so the child wasn’t hurt. Well, what really triggered her was the callous owners who pretended that nothing happened.

    She told them that their dog just bit her child, but they pointed out that the little guy was fine and went back to their lunch. Since her son wasn’t injured, OP also went back to her lunch. However, her friend with a toddler pointed out that it was actually a dangerous thing, and the owners should have been held accountable. 

    If the child were small or if the skin were exposed, then he could’ve gotten seriously hurt. The shocking part is that research reveals that every year, more than two million children are bitten by dogs, while kids under nine are most likely to be bitten. Well, her friend’s concern was indeed valid, and even OP started wondering whether she underreacted.

    Mom comforting her crying child after a dog bite incident caused by negligent owners ignoring the situation.

    Image credits: Kiwistocks / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After she vented online, folks gave OP a reality check that she had definitely underreacted. They pointed out that if it were serious, her kid could’ve gotten a dog bite infection. Since he didn’t, the owners’ behavior was more concerning. They shouldn’t have brought their dog to the restaurant if they knew how sensitive it is, and I honestly agree with Redditors.

    I felt bad for the dog as well since they were putting him through it. Even experts stress that it’s better to have such dogs in a safe space; otherwise, they are bound to act aggressively. Well, the poster later confessed that the only reason she didn’t say something more was that she felt that the owners or the staff wouldn’t really do anything about it.

    Besides, she said that she didn’t want to be embarrassed by making a mountain out of a molehill. After all, it was a dog-friendly place, so she wasn’t even sure whether she could say something. However, after folks opened her eyes, she regretted not taking action. She was also annoyed that the owners made it out as though it was the kid’s fault for getting up in the first place.

    OP gave an update that she has “reported” it, so it seems like she contacted the restaurant and told them about it. However, nothing can be done about those owners now, who didn’t even take responsibility for their dog’s actions. If you were in her shoes, would you have done anything? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

    Folks online were quick to give her a reality check that she definitely underreacted, and she should’ve held the owners accountable

    User comment expressing concern over negligent dog owners causing a bite incident with a child and a mom's regret.

    Comment discussing negligent dog owners whose dog bit a child, emphasizing irresponsibility and concern for vulnerable kids.

    User comment expressing concern over negligent dog owners failing to prevent their dog from biting a child.

    Comment discussing negligent dog owners letting their dog bite a kid and the impact on both child and dog.

    Commenter discussing concerns about negligent dog owners letting their dog bite a kid and the fear of speaking up.

    Comment discussing negligent dog owners and aggressive dogs biting someone while others downplay the behavior.

    Comment on a forum discussing negligent dog owners letting their dog bite a child, expressing regret for not speaking up.

    Comment discussing negligent dog owners and concerns about dogs prone to biting in public places like restaurants.

    Comment discussing negligent dog owners and the impact of dog bites on children and bystanders’ safety concerns.

    Discussion about dog bite incident involving a child and negligent dog owners causing regret for the mom.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
