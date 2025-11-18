Negligent Owners Let Their Dog Bite A Kid For No Reason, Mom Regrets Not Saying Anything About It
Just like parents are responsible for their children, so are pet owners in charge of their furry family. Unfortunately, some people lack this basic common sense and show zero responsibility if their pet does something wrong, and coddle them instead, like a golden child.
Take a look at these dog owners, who were completely negligent, as their doggo bit a small kid at a pet-friendly restaurant. The child had not even done anything, but the canine’s parents just brushed it off, which really infuriated the little one’s mom. Scroll down to find out what happened next!
Some pet parents don’t even take responsibility for their animals, even after they do something wrong
The poster and her kid were at a dog-friendly restaurant when a terrier bit her son for nothing, after he got up from his chair
Image credits: Bookishworms
Fortunately, her son was safe, but she was annoyed by the dog owners, who were completely casual about it and didn’t do anything
Image credits: Bookishworms
Later on, she started wondering whether she underreacted during the situation, as her friend pointed out how harmful it could’ve been
Image credits: Bookishworms
The poster claimed that she didn’t want to create a scene in the restaurant, plus she was embarrassed about getting no reaction from the restaurant staff
Image credits: Bookishworms
However, she regretted her actions and learned a lesson to do something about such things, even if she feels embarrassed
Today’s story is about an angry mom, who is the original poster (OP), as she narrates what happened with her 9-year-old son. They had gone for lunch at a dog-friendly restaurant, where there was a nervous terrier who had barked at the waiter. However, he had settled down, and everyone was having a good time, when her son got up to use the bathroom.
Well, the terrier was probably startled by the chair scraping or by the sudden movement because he bit her son. The kid had not even trodden on it or anything, so they were shocked by the dog’s behavior. She checked on him, but luckily, it was not on exposed skin, so the child wasn’t hurt. Well, what really triggered her was the callous owners who pretended that nothing happened.
She told them that their dog just bit her child, but they pointed out that the little guy was fine and went back to their lunch. Since her son wasn’t injured, OP also went back to her lunch. However, her friend with a toddler pointed out that it was actually a dangerous thing, and the owners should have been held accountable.
If the child were small or if the skin were exposed, then he could’ve gotten seriously hurt. The shocking part is that research reveals that every year, more than two million children are bitten by dogs, while kids under nine are most likely to be bitten. Well, her friend’s concern was indeed valid, and even OP started wondering whether she underreacted.
After she vented online, folks gave OP a reality check that she had definitely underreacted. They pointed out that if it were serious, her kid could’ve gotten a dog bite infection. Since he didn’t, the owners’ behavior was more concerning. They shouldn’t have brought their dog to the restaurant if they knew how sensitive it is, and I honestly agree with Redditors.
I felt bad for the dog as well since they were putting him through it. Even experts stress that it’s better to have such dogs in a safe space; otherwise, they are bound to act aggressively. Well, the poster later confessed that the only reason she didn’t say something more was that she felt that the owners or the staff wouldn’t really do anything about it.
Besides, she said that she didn’t want to be embarrassed by making a mountain out of a molehill. After all, it was a dog-friendly place, so she wasn’t even sure whether she could say something. However, after folks opened her eyes, she regretted not taking action. She was also annoyed that the owners made it out as though it was the kid’s fault for getting up in the first place.
OP gave an update that she has “reported” it, so it seems like she contacted the restaurant and told them about it. However, nothing can be done about those owners now, who didn’t even take responsibility for their dog’s actions. If you were in her shoes, would you have done anything? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
