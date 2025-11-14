Guy Fails To Pass Lady’s Unexpected “Loyalty Test,” Believes Their Longtime Friendship Is Now Over

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that the world is full of awful things, but having friends is what makes it tolerable. It’s amazing how some of them enter your life and, without warning, they take up all the space in your heart. Sometimes, even more space than family.

I definitely value my friends. This woman, on the other hand, had zero appreciation for her best friend of 15 years. Not only did she deceive him into taking his money, but she also did a “loyalty test”. Obviously, he was furious when he found out, and here’s what he did after that…

We can never really know people, as even the ones closest to us can end up stabbing us in the back

The poster’s best friend of 15 years suddenly started acting distant and demanding money from him, but he always helped her out

She had also started dating a toxic guy, and when the poster asked for his money back, the guy contacted him, but he had an exam, so he couldn’t talk

She also kept calling him, to “test his loyalty” to her, after everything, and he realized that she had just been using him for money all along

She claimed that he “failed her test”, so she started badmouthing him to others, but he was just done with her drama and cut ties for good

You should never bite the hands that feed you, but that’s what this woman did to the original poster (OP), her best friend for 15 years. He was well aware that she came from a toxic, controlling family, so he was always there for her, no matter what. The story took a weird turn when she started acting distant with their friend group, and even lied to avoid them, which they noticed, by the way.

Suddenly, she also started asking OP for money, and the poor fellow helped her out, even with a larger amount. He was also kind enough to tell her that there was no pressure and she could return it whenever possible. Soon after, she told them that she had found the love of her life, but it turned out to be a really toxic guy, who literally controlled everything about her.

However, nobody said anything since she was so happy. Meanwhile, it was time to return OP’s money, but she kept giving excuses, and when she finally decided a day to return it, her boyfriend contacted him instead of her. The poster was giving his exam, but he also constantly got calls from her, which he obviously couldn’t answer.

She claimed she was thrown out of the house and needed his help, but he had had enough of her drama. He suspected that she had been lying to him all along, and also found out that this was her ‘loyalty test’, which apparently, he had failed. The woman also had the audacity to badmouth him to others; that’s when he just cut her off for good and decided to never contact her again.

I don’t know about you, but when I read the story, my heart really went out to the poster, who was the kindest friend anyone could ever have. The fact that he faced a betrayal at such a massive level truly broke my heart. I mean, nobody deserves this after they put so much time, emotions, and funds into a friendship, and recovering from it can be disastrous.

Even experts stress that being betrayed can cause considerable distress, with wide-ranging effects including shock, loss and grief, morbid preoccupation, damaged self-esteem, self-doubting, and anger. Research also states that after facing something so traumatic, people tend to develop trust issues with others, whom they thought were their friends.

The poster must have felt devastated when he learned the truth about the woman, but now he might also develop trust issues, all thanks to her. Just like netizens, even I found it hard to believe that someone who had known him and had been helped by him for 15 years did such a horrible thing. I guess we can never really know people’s true nature, right?

Research says, “Depending on what our attachment looked like with our primary caregivers in our formative years can strongly influence what our attachment patterns will look like with others when we are adults.” Looks like the woman is attracting a controlling person, just like the family she grew up in. I truly hope she left the poster alone after all this and didn’t add insult to his injury.

What would you do in his shoes? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online were shocked by her actions, and many claimed that she really needed therapy, as there was something horribly wrong with her

