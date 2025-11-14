Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Fails To Pass Lady’s Unexpected “Loyalty Test,” Believes Their Longtime Friendship Is Now Over
Young man and woman walking outdoors, appearing to have a lively conversation during a loyalty test moment.
Friends, Relationships

Guy Fails To Pass Lady’s Unexpected “Loyalty Test,” Believes Their Longtime Friendship Is Now Over

1

23

1

I think that the world is full of awful things, but having friends is what makes it tolerable. It’s amazing how some of them enter your life and, without warning, they take up all the space in your heart. Sometimes, even more space than family.

I definitely value my friends. This woman, on the other hand, had zero appreciation for her best friend of 15 years. Not only did she deceive him into taking his money, but she also did a “loyalty test”. Obviously, he was furious when he found out, and here’s what he did after that…

More info: Reddit

    We can never really know people, as even the ones closest to us can end up stabbing us in the back

    Two young adults walking and smiling on a city sidewalk, capturing a moment of longtime friendship and loyalty test.

    Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s best friend of 15 years suddenly started acting distant and demanding money from him, but he always helped her out

    Text excerpt discussing a guy failing a lady's unexpected loyalty test in their longtime friendship ending.

    Text block describing a difficult home situation and emotional support, related to a guy failing a loyalty test in friendship.

    Text showing a guy reflecting on a longtime friendship and failing an unexpected loyalty test.

    Text excerpt describing a friend acting distant and lying, highlighting a failed loyalty test in their longtime friendship.

    Text excerpt showing a guy describing how he never said no to a lady’s loyalty test by lending money multiple times.

    Text excerpt showing a man explaining his hesitation before giving money, highlighting loyalty test and friendship concerns.

    Guy fails loyalty test by longtime female friend, causing tension and belief their friendship may be over.

    Image credits: Blazed_M31

    Young woman smiling at a man during a coffee meeting, illustrating a loyalty test in a longtime friendship scenario.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She had also started dating a toxic guy, and when the poster asked for his money back, the guy contacted him, but he had an exam, so he couldn’t talk

    Text excerpt showing a person reflecting on a woman’s insistence about true love despite warnings, related to a loyalty test.

    Text excerpt showing a polite reminder of repayment after a friend's unexpected loyalty test in a longtime friendship.

    Guy fails loyalty test from longtime friend as trust breaks and their friendship faces unexpected challenges.

    Text on a white background stating a note about a guy feeling jealous or insecure about a longtime friendship.

    Text in a message explaining being in a university exam while phone keeps ringing, testing loyalty in friendship.

    Text showing a guy receiving a message from a different number claiming a lady is in trouble as part of a loyalty test.

    Text image showing a message about suspecting lies and manipulation during a loyalty test in a longtime friendship.

    Image credits: Blazed_M31

    Man wearing white shirt sitting on couch looking thoughtfully at smartphone, reflecting on loyalty test results.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also kept calling him, to “test his loyalty” to her, after everything, and he realized that she had just been using him for money all along

    Text message conversation showing frustration over a failed loyalty test that damaged a longtime friendship.

    Text of a man explaining he no longer wants to be friends after failing a lady’s unexpected loyalty test.

    Text excerpt explaining a loyalty test where a woman checks if a friend will still help after past efforts.

    Text excerpt describing a guy's reaction after failing a lady's unexpected loyalty test and ending their longtime friendship.

    Text excerpt showing a person's reaction after failing a lady's unexpected loyalty test in their longtime friendship.

    Text asking if cutting off a friend after failing an unexpected loyalty test means being seen as the villain in a longtime friendship.

    Image credits: Blazed_M31

    She claimed that he “failed her test”, so she started badmouthing him to others, but he was just done with her drama and cut ties for good

    You should never bite the hands that feed you, but that’s what this woman did to the original poster (OP), her best friend for 15 years. He was well aware that she came from a toxic, controlling family, so he was always there for her, no matter what. The story took a weird turn when she started acting distant with their friend group, and even lied to avoid them, which they noticed, by the way. 

    Suddenly, she also started asking OP for money, and the poor fellow helped her out, even with a larger amount. He was also kind enough to tell her that there was no pressure and she could return it whenever possible. Soon after, she told them that she had found the love of her life, but it turned out to be a really toxic guy, who literally controlled everything about her. 

    However, nobody said anything since she was so happy. Meanwhile, it was time to return OP’s money, but she kept giving excuses, and when she finally decided a day to return it, her boyfriend contacted him instead of her. The poster was giving his exam, but he also constantly got calls from her, which he obviously couldn’t answer. 

    She claimed she was thrown out of the house and needed his help, but he had had enough of her drama. He suspected that she had been lying to him all along, and also found out that this was her ‘loyalty test’, which apparently, he had failed. The woman also had the audacity to badmouth him to others; that’s when he just cut her off for good and decided to never contact her again.

    Young man looking stressed and thoughtful outdoors after failing lady's unexpected loyalty test in longtime friendship.

    Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    I don’t know about you, but when I read the story, my heart really went out to the poster, who was the kindest friend anyone could ever have. The fact that he faced a betrayal at such a massive level truly broke my heart. I mean, nobody deserves this after they put so much time, emotions, and funds into a friendship, and recovering from it can be disastrous.

    Even experts stress that being betrayed can cause considerable distress, with wide-ranging effects including shock, loss and grief, morbid preoccupation, damaged self-esteem, self-doubting, and anger. Research also states that after facing something so traumatic, people tend to develop trust issues with others, whom they thought were their friends.

    The poster must have felt devastated when he learned the truth about the woman, but now he might also develop trust issues, all thanks to her. Just like netizens, even I found it hard to believe that someone who had known him and had been helped by him for 15 years did such a horrible thing. I guess we can never really know people’s true nature, right?

    Research says, “Depending on what our attachment looked like with our primary caregivers in our formative years can strongly influence what our attachment patterns will look like with others when we are adults.” Looks like the woman is attracting a controlling person, just like the family she grew up in. I truly hope she left the poster alone after all this and didn’t add insult to his injury.

    What would you do in his shoes? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online were shocked by her actions, and many claimed that she really needed therapy, as there was something horribly wrong with her

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a user advises breaking contact after failing a loyalty test in a longtime friendship.

    Text conversation about a guy failing to pass a lady's unexpected loyalty test in their longtime friendship.

    Comment discussing a guy failing a lady’s unexpected loyalty test and their longtime friendship ending.

    Online conversation where user MysteriousWays14 advises not to let a failed loyalty test end a longtime friendship.

    Screenshot of online forum conversation discussing a guy failing to pass a lady's unexpected loyalty test.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy reacts after failing a lady’s unexpected loyalty test in a friendship.

    Reddit comment discussing a guy failing a lady’s unexpected loyalty test affecting their longtime friendship.

    Comment discussing a guy failing to pass a lady’s unexpected loyalty test, affecting their longtime friendship.

    Comment explaining a guy fails a lady's loyalty test, revealing distrust in their longtime friendship over money issues.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to test a friend's loyalty by involving small claims court over owed money.

    Comment discussing a loyalty test in a friendship, highlighting trust issues and the impact on their longtime relationship.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a failed loyalty test impacting a longtime friendship between a guy and a lady.

    User comment discussing trust issues after a guy fails to pass lady's unexpected loyalty test in a longtime friendship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a failed loyalty test impacting a longtime friendship.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy failing to pass a lady's unexpected loyalty test in their longtime friendship.

    Comment text discussing mental health and truth after a guy fails a lady's unexpected loyalty test in friendship.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it hard to believe that this woman was 'testing' her best friend. To me it sounds like she maybe developed a substance issue. Before she started asking to borrow money, she became distant with not just the bestie but with their entire friend group. She first would ask for smaller amounts and then a large sums, but never even attempted to pay a dime back. She made up excuses to avoid her friends and was caught lying to them, multiple times. Then she meets some guy who treats her like c**p but she still stays with him and even has the boyfriend try to intimidate the bestie into giving her more money. Sounds like this guy could be her supplier? OP never mentioned if his former bestie had a job or how she was to pay him back. Either way good on OP for cutting off this leech who is no longer a friend.

    0
    0points
    reply
